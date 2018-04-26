Jennifer Jones-Austin is the CEO and executive director of FPWA

With the release of New York City Mayor de Blasio’s executive budget looming, we sat down with Jennifer Jones-Austin, CEO and executive director of FPWA, to discuss where the nonprofit sector stands following the approval of the New York state budget and what her network of organizations will be looking for and advocating around as the city budget moves toward finalization. I am Aimee Simpierre and this is a New York Nonprofit Media Insights podcast.

