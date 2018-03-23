Alan van Capelle is the executive director of the Educational Alliance. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Do your staff members get to hear you sing them happy birthday on their special day? Do they all have your home phone number so they can call you in an emergency? These are just a few of the tools Alan van Capelle, executive director of the Educational Alliance, uses to show his staff members that he’s invested in them. He joined us in the CEO Corner to talk about his leadership style, and how he has tried to improve the working environment and overall operation of his nonprofit.

