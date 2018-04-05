Taylor Justice and Dan Brillman are the co-founders of Unite Us, which develops software to help nonprofits. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

In terms of measuring your impact, wouldn’t it be helpful to know, in real time, that the client who came to your senior center for a meal successfully connected with the health clinic and rent assistance program you referred them to? Or that the homeless family whose children you serve through your after school program has found an apartment – even if it’s out of state? The co-founders of Unite Us joined us to talk about the software they’ve created that could potentially do all of that by building networks of clinical and social services providers to address social determinants of health.

