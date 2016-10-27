As chair of the State Assembly’s disabilities task force and as former chair of the City Council’s finance committee, David Weprin has a unique insight into the issues faced by nonprofits across the city and state. The Queens Assemblyman spoke with us during the summer break about advocating for the disabilities community, legislation that would refer complaints about the Justice Center to 911, and the problems faced by direct care workers.

We also spoke with Barbara Murphy Warrington, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York and learned that it’s not just about the cookies. She joined us to talk about why the city’s largest girls-only leadership program is seeking to expand its footprint as it starts its second century.

