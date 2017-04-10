FROM NYN MEDIA:



FRIDAY FEEDBACK: Last week we asked whether you were surprised by the recent allegations of scandal at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and if it would influence any future plans to visit the Met. Over 47 percent of you said you were not surprised at all; 12 percent were somewhat surprised; 30 percent of you were surprised and 12 percent were very surprised. Just 19 percent reported that the scandal would affect any future plans to visit the museum.





* The state budget includes free tuition at public colleges and universities for New York students in families earning less than $125,000, as well as a boost for the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, while New York City mayoral control of its schools dropped out, Chalkbeat New York reports.



* Many people who believe that they qualify for the public service loan forgiveness program and entered graduate school, borrowed piles of money and chose employers accordingly, may not realize that they are not making qualifying payments or that certain loans are not eligible for forgiveness, The New York Times reports.



* A new analysis by Polaris, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating modern slavery, has found that the largely invisible nature of jobs such as housekeeper, bellhop and cook means workers can sometimes be exploited by those who market in human trafficking, even within the United States, The New York Times reports.



* As part of the state’s $163 billion budget, lawmakers voted late Sunday to revive the 421a developer tax abatement as part of the Affordable New York program; and in a press conference Friday night, Cuomo said that the program also releases $2.5 billion to create 100,000 units of affordable housing and 6,000 units of supportive housing, The Real Deal reports.



* As arts funding faces a devastating blow, it’s an ominous time to be an artist or to take a leading role in nonprofit fundraising, but it’s also a time when the arts need a fresh kind of fire, something that Deana Haggag, the new president and CEO of the philanthropic nonprofit United States Artists, embodies, Vogue reports.



* Amidst the splash created by Mayor de Blasio’s pledge to close Rikers, it’s somewhat surprising that there hasn’t been more attention to the future of broken-windows policing, Theodore Hamm writes in an opinion piece for City Limits.





* Immigrant workers at a famed New York bakery who are threatened with being fired if they don't produce legal work papers defied the government outside President Donald Trump's Manhattan home on Saturday, the Daily News reports.





* Despite the evidence that systems and structures are leading to the isolation of people of color in nonprofit organizations, there still seems to be a hesitance to talk explicitly about racism in the sector, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.





* A Long Island nonprofit is suing a Florida widow who reneged on her $1 million pledge to the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau for the decades of care they provided to their developmentally disabled son, the New York Post reports.



* Damian “Dean” Cummings, 39 lives in a human container that is the brainchild of two male models who decided in 2015 to found a charity, I Am Supported, that would raise money on social media and sponsor one homeless person at a time, with the goal of getting each one back on his or her feet, the New York Post reports.





* Hour Children was honored with a national award and a 20,000 dollar grant for its work reuniting families impacted by incarceration. Sister Tesa accepted the award at an event in Washington, D.C. convened by The Atlantic and Allstate. The second annual Renewal Awards seek to illuminate grassroots solutions to challenges faced by communities around the country. The Awards are related to The Renewal Project, The Atlantic's broader partnership with Allstate that spotlights local innovation.





* Audrey Weiner, DSW, MPH, will retire as President and CEO of The New Jewish Home (Jewish Home), a post she has held since 2002, Board Chair Michael Luskin announced. The effective date of Dr. Weiner’s retirement is December 31, 2017. Dr. Weiner joined Jewish Home, one of the country’s largest and most diversified not‐for‐profit geriatric health and rehabilitation systems, in 1993 as Administrator for its Westchester campus. Mr. Luskin added that the Board has asked Dr. Weiner to stay on as President of The Jewish Home’s Fund for the Aged, Inc. (The Foundation), where she will continue spearheading Jewish Home’s Manhattan Master Plan. The New Jewish Home has established a search committee and engaged the services of Heidrick & Struggles, a premier provider of senior-level executive search, leadership consulting, and culture-shaping worldwide, to conduct a search for the new President and CEO of The New Jewish Home.



* The Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. (LICADD), is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin J. Lyons and Eric Sherman to our Board of Directors. Mr. Kevin J. Lyons is the President and CEO of Opportunity Media, which represents world-class content brands in both Europe and the U.S. Kevin holds a B.A. in Communications from Fordham University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Kevin has been on the Board of Directors of Friends of OHEKA for over 20 years. Mr. Eric Sherman holds a Business Management degree from Northeastern University. Currently, Eric owns and operates an information technology staffing and consulting company and a plaintiff funding company. He holds a leadership role on the PTA at the local Elementary school. He began working with the school’s Wellness Committee when his daughters were young to ensure that important issues, such as drugs, alcohol, HIV awareness, healthy coping skills, building self-esteem and anxiety were being discussed with the younger children.





* The William T. Grant Foundation announced a new grants program that encourages research institutions to build sustained research-practice partnerships with public agencies or nonprofit organizations in order to reduce inequality in youth outcomes. Starting in 2017, one 650,000, dollar three-year Institutional Challenge Grant will be awarded annually to an eligible research institution that partners with a state or local agency department and division or a nonprofit organization that is open to the general public. The award may be renewable for an additional two-year term. Research institutions will need to build the capacity of researchers to produce relevant work and the capacity of agency and nonprofit partners to use research. Equally important, research institutions will need to shift their policies and practices to value collaborative research. The grant seeks to address obstacles that inhibit partnerships, including limited resources and capacity, as well as internal institutional policies that may discourage researchers from participating in partnerships.



* The New York State Office of Victim Services announced that $10 million in federal funding is available for state-approved Child Advocacy Centers to enhance services provided to children who are victims of crime. Eligible centers can apply for funding to help offset the cost to purchase and install video recording equipment and hire specially trained staff to interview young victims of sexual and physical abuse. The announcement of the availability of the grants, which are funded through the federal Victims of Crime Act and administered by the Office of Victim Services, coincides with Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. See the RFA here.





* City & State reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said President Donald Trump’s budget would have “a hugely negative impact on his hometown.” New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said Trump would “drive New York’s economy into a ditch.” But is the situation really so dire?

* After its inclusion in the state budget agreement, ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft may be available in upstate communities as soon as July 4, though the state Department of Motor Vehicles must first come up with rules, The Buffalo News reports.

* Former Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny resigned to take a higher-paying job as the chief financial officer of a medical lab, but was indicted in connection to three Brooklyn pill mills and accused of pumping $6.3 million in narcotics onto the black market, the Post writes.





