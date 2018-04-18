FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

*Today’s Buzz shares who’s honoring Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe, what foundation is looking for innovative ideas to help low-income young adults and who went dancing through the decades.

* The tenure of New York City’s most embattled bureaucrat came to a merciful end when New York City Housing Authority Chairwoman Shola Olatoye announced she would quit her job. City & State contributor Aaron Short analyzes why she stepped aside when she did.



* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making school districts report how much aid is distributed to each school, but experts say it’s a distraction from how aid is divided among districts. Susan Arbetter explains how politics made the school aid formula unrecognizable.

TOP NEWS:

* A double-dipping scheme costing the city millions of dollars and complaints in a lawsuit about roach-infested and poorly maintained apartments are some reasons the city decided to close a Brooklyn-based nonprofit providing shelter in cluster sites, the Daily News reports.

* Nixon’s endorsement from Make the Road Action, an immigration group that has been allied with the Working Families Party, is reviving the debate over driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, State of Politics reports.



* New New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said schools aren’t meeting the needs of minority students in a speech at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s storefront headquarters in Harlem the New York Post reports.



* Under “Lulu and Leo’s Law,” Albany lawmakers hope to make providing fake references and lying on applications for child care jobs a felony, after an Upper West Side couple was misled by a nanny now charged with murdering their two children, the Daily News reports.

* More news below …

* In an interview with Chalkbeat, new chancellor for New York City schools Richard Carranza began to make clear that his tenure will feel different in some important ways.



* The lack of meaningful immigration reform was the focus of a bipartisan community event on Long Island headlined by Reps. Pete King and Thomas Suozzi, which included the need to extend protections for immigrants under federal programs, Newsday writes.



* A new Social Data Initiative being formed in the aftermath of headlines about “fake news” and voter manipulation will concentrate narrowly on the headline topics of the past twelve months but there are other important questions to be asked, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The tech giant Apple recently announced that all of its retail stores, data centers and corporate offices now run on 100 percent clean energy, CNN tech reports.



* Activism is having a renaissance – and curatorial activism is the art world’s equivalent, The Guardian reports.



* The William T. Grant Foundation recently announced grants created in response to their efforts to get social research out of the ivory tower and into actual policy and practice, Inside Philanthropy reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The market is failing to meet the needs of working parents with kids under 5, and this problem is especially severe in certain places that child care researchers have taken to calling childcare deserts, Slate reports.

* President Trump’s Federal judicial nominee Wendy Vitter refused to say on Wednesday whether she agreed with the landmark civil rights case that desegregated U.S. public schools, Huffpost News reports.

* Following February's Parkland mass shooting educators have voiced concerns that states like Florida will strip money from core education funding to pay for new school resource officers and beefed up buildings, US News reports.

KICKER: "We see $400-plus million in school safety, which we absolutely applaud, but you can't do that at the expense of your core education program.” – Broward County schools Superintendent Robert Runcie via US News.



