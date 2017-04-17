Editor’s Note: Tomorrow is our Front-Line Heroes event. Our awardees display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Every year, NYN Media recognizes people from the nonprofit industry who work in the field directly helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Click here to see this year’s honorees. To RSVP, click here.

* Editor-at-large Aimée Simpierre, who is also a reverend at a small church in Brooklyn, writes in a commentary piece that politicizing the pulpit by repealing the Johnson Amendment would only further darken lines of segregation within an institution that already struggles with too many divisions.

* FEEDBACK FRIDAY: Last week we asked you whether you thought New York state's new Excelsior Scholarship does enough to support the higher education goals of young people from middle class families. All of our respondents said it wouldn’t with some commenters calling it “Poorly directed and ill-considered” and noting that “this is a start, but more needs to be done,” based on the understanding that students who need to work to support themselves will not be able to obtain 30 credits per year.





* City investigators are looking into the finances of the Bushwick Economic Development Corp., the nonprofit operator of the shelter apartment where two young Bronx sisters were scalded to death by steam from a malfunctioning radiator, the Daily News reports.

* Close to 400 not-for-profits - most of them houses of worship - were on the Department of Finance’s most recent list of properties with tax or water-fee debts the city plans to sell to private entities that can tack on huge fees when it collects on the lien, City Limits writes.

* A report from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer notes that taxpayers spent a record $648,000 to house the homeless in hotels for just one night last year, which he called a “Band-Aid solution” that’s also very expensive, the Post reports.

* All five of the city’s borough presidents wrote a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio asking him to put the cash in next year’s budget for universal free lunch, according to the Daily News.

* A new book by David Callahan, “The Givers: Money, Power and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age,” details the private world of high-profile philanthropists who hold great influence in American life and politics, the New York Times writes.

* New York raised the age at which juveniles are automatically tried as adults, from 16 to 18, a move that was hailed as a triumph, but the law still pushes thousands of juveniles accused of felonies directly into adult court, drawing criticism from some lawmakers who think it did not go far enough, The Marshall Project writes.

* Girls Scouts Troop 6000, which was created in February at a Queens hotel where homeless families have been placed, is the first in New York City composed solely of homeless girls, the New York Times writes.

* Assemblywoman Nily Rozic said she will introduce legislation that would require the state Department of Health to make up any federal funding cuts to Planned Parenthood and other family planning programs, the Daily News reports.

* The repeal of the “Johnson Amendment” is being written into tax legislation developed in the House of Representatives, the Washington Post writes.

* Nonprofit Quarterly writes that to sustain activism and fundraising energy after Trump’s election, new donors need to be kept engaged, stewarded, and shown the impact of their gifts. Also, see our coverage of the distribution of the post-election “Trump bump” in New York.

* The NonProfit Times names 50 executives mastering the balance between sustainability and change who have been selected for the 2016 NPT Power & Influence Top 50

* Upstate business and nonprofit leaders took part in a panel discussion about embracing different generations in the workplace, Saratogian Business writes.

* 816 New York, a strategic branding and marketing consultancy, will donate 1 percent of their time and profit to New York-based Pets for Patriots, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and military members adopt the most overlooked shelter pets, including adult, special needs, and large-breed pets, according to a press release.





* What happens when a city agency goes directly to community leaders to find out what their priorities are? That was the thinking behind the neighborhood health initiative that helped to inform the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Take Care New York 2020 program which Dr. Oxiris Barbot, First Deputy Health Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Reverend Dr. Terry Troia of Project Hospitality joined NYN Media to discuss.

* A special exhibition of The Floating Hospital historical archives is set to open to the public at the Citigroup Building at One Court Square in Long Island City. Founded in 1866, TFH is one of New York City’s oldest healthcare charities, and for generations provided care on ships that cruised the waters around the city. TFH’s expansive archival collection is unique because it documents early nineteenth and twentieth century efforts to provide healthcare to immigrants and New York families on a ship: from photographs of children receiving fresh milk and vaccinations to artifacts, such as an 1899 logbook and a ship’s bell from 1916. The exhibition features many historic artifacts never before displayed publicly. Listen to our recent podcast with its president and general counsel Sean Granahan.

* HeartShare raised 500,000 dollars at its 2017 Spring Gala and Auction on Thursday, March 30 at the New York Marriott Marquis. At the annual fundraiser, HeartShare honored Salvatore B. Calabrese of RE/MAX Metro, actor Dan Grimaldi, Ph.D., Gary J. Perone, Brooklyn Cyclones Assistant General Manager and Blakely C. Page of Spouting Rock Financial Partners. Gala honorees are long-standing advocates and supporters of the organization, as well as acutely aware of the hardships facing the differently abled. During the evening, HeartShare also raised 40,200 dollars during a mobile campaign.

* North Star Fund announced the individuals and organizations it will honor with its esteemed annual awards for outstanding contributions to creating a more just and equitable New York. The 2017 North Star Award will honor Hugh Hogan, Rashad Robinson, and Maggie Williams. The 2017 Frederick Douglass Award will honor grassroots community organizations African Communities Together and New Immigrant Community Empowerment. North Star Fund will present the honorees with the awards April 18, at its annual 2017 Community Gala at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers. North Star Fund, which has granted over 49 million dollars to 2,000 community organizations since its founding in 1979, recognizes two grantee organizations each year with the Frederick Douglass Award. This year’s award will honor ACT and NICE for their work with New York’s immigrant communities.

What drives family homelessness in NYC? Join the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness for an in-depth look at the data as we launch the 2017 “On the Map: The Dynamics of Family Homelessness” with a panel discussion featuring leaders in the field. The moderator is WNYC’s Mirela Iverac. Introduction by Dr. Ralph da Costa Nunez. Thurs. 4/20, 9 am. Free. Details and registration at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/mu9ygan/s552s/64168399. To obtain the report, email media@icphusa.org.

* Civil liberties lawyers and police labor union groups will mount legal challenges to a court-ordered NYPD pilot program for police body cameras in New York City, with some seeking to broaden the circumstances when police must record, the Times reports.

* Cuomo and state lawmakers included a provision in the state budget that allows taxpayer money to pay for fertility services for women on Medicaid, at a cost of roughly 5 million dollars a year, the Post reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed the door on the possibility of an ethics reform package or to create a state Dream Act, which would provide tuition assistance to children of undocumented immigrants, before the legislative session ends in June, the Daily News reports.





April 19 - The New York Women’s Foundation hosts “In Focus Where Women Stand: The First 100 Days of the New Administration.”

12 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at an Urban Youth Justice press conference, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez hosts a Brooklyn town hall meeting, St. Francis College, Founders Hall/Callahan Center 1, 80 Remsen St., Brooklyn.