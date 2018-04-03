FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* New York nonprofits scored some funding wins in the final state budget for the upcoming year, but the victory was not shared across the board – especially with the loss of state funding to the Close to Home program, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s Buzz says the takeaways from a new report on a state opioid treatment program, who got a $45 million contract with New York City and where a nonprofit is celebrating the fifth anniversary of a senior housing project.

* City and State features some takeaways from the spending plan, from spending in education and health care – the two biggest parts of the budget – to the policy items and political ramifications of the $168.3 billion budget.



TOP NEWS:

* New York City politicians are urging the state to block the closing of a psychiatric ward in upper Manhattan, where residents fear that hundreds of untreated mentally ill people will wind up on neighborhood streets, the New York Post reports.

* Gov. Cuomo is using the state’s $168 billion plan as a way to exert control over New York City, to thumb the eye of Mayor Bill de Blasio and to raise his national profile, The New York Times reports.

* State leaders earmarked $100 million in this year's budget to implement "Raise the Age,” which goes into effect in October, WIVB reports.

* The controversial hiring of an African art curator at the Brooklyn Museum was just one out of seven hires last week that highlight a lack of diversity in the nonprofit art world, artnet news reports.

* More news below …

************

We Want Your Opinion! How do you perceive executive education in the public administration field? Our education partner would like to understand your thoughts on executive vs. non-executive education. Take this short survey by April 2nd to provide your opinion.





************

* The nonprofit Community United is asking a Manhattan Supreme Court judge to vacate the approvals for the American Museum of Natural History’s planned 203,000-square-foot expansion, claiming it would cause “catastrophic environmental damage,” the New York Post reports.

* The New York City-based Possibility Project helps about 150 at-risk youth write, produce and perform stage plays for paying audiences – and helps them get the attention of the policy makers who sit in the audience, The Chronicle for Social Change reports.

************

New York’s new paid family leave law gives workers the right to paid, job-protected time off to bond with a new child, care for a seriously ill loved one, or address the impacts of military deployment. Find out what you and your organization need to know about the new law, including employers and employees’ rights and responsibilities and interactions with existing laws, with a training session by A Better Balance, hosted by Amalgamated Bank.

Click here for more information.





************

In Depth:

* A New York nonprofit came in seventh in The NonProfit Times’ list of 50 best nonprofits to work for.

* Important reforms like protecting child victims of sex abuse, and Close to Home fell through the seat cushions during the state budget process. And in one case, outright political blackmail carried the day, the Daily News writes.

* African-Americans are underrepresented on juries around New York, which is a fundamental problem and a troubling fact to some defendants, lawyers and judges, and to anyone who understands the importance of all Americans staking their claim in our democracy, The Buffalo News writes.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health removed a webpage dedicated to breast cancer and other helpful reproductive health information, including important insurance information for low-income people, ThinkProgress reports.

* The Trump administration will no longer seek to automatically release pregnant immigrants from detention -- a move in line with the overall efforts by the administration to hold far more immigrants in custody than its predecessors, CNN reports.

* The New Yorker reports that the trial of Noor Salman – the former wife of the Pulse Nightclub shooter Omar Matee – displayed a “shocking disregard” for survivors of domestic violence.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To state Sen. George Amedore … and to Aliza Kelman, social work supervisor of Holocaust survivor support systems at the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (April 1)

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 3 – Moment or movement? The longevity of this new wave of social action

April 3 – Family Leave: What’s next for your organization

April 12 – NYN Media 40 Under 40

April 17 – Barrier Breakers wheelchair basketball tournament

April 27 – Prisoner Reentry Institute: Credible messenger mentoring

Submit your event here.



KICKER: “This budget avoided what would have been devastating cuts to child welfare in New York City, but it does include troubling cuts to our successful youth justice work.” David Hansell, commissioner for the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, via NYN Media.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.