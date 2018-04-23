FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:



* What’s driving the rising cost of health care in New York and around the country? Among the factors are expensive hospital visits, rising drug prices and our affluent, inefficient society, according to experts at a recent City & State panel.



* As former New York City Schools Chancellor Harold Levy – the champion of underprivileged students, the man who stood up to Rudy Giuliani and won him over – faces his mortality, he is the profile in courage we need now, City & State Publisher Tom Allon writes.



* Today’s Buzz announces who is the new executive director of IRI, why Edwin Gould Services For Children and Families got a 250,000 dollar grant and how to apply for the CRE Rising Fund – there’s also a link to the OPDV’s Spring bulletin.



TOP NEWS:



* Nearly 500 New York City Department of Education employees have filed sexual harassment complaints in the past four years and only seven of those cases were substantiated by the agency, The New York Times writes.



* There have been fresh calls for more transparency and independent oversight of CUNY and SUNY nonprofits after City University of New York bypassed procurement rules to steer a $1.25 million, no-bid contract to a favored firm the New York Post reports.



* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has appointed his own donors to examine and reform the city’s campaign finance laws, as seven of the 15 people he picked for his Charter Revision Commission have given him a total of $10,250, the New York Post reports.

* Federal civil rights prosecutors have recommended charges against an NYPD officer in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, but top Justice Department officials have reservations about moving forward with a case that may not be winnable, the New York Times reports.

* New York State's arts and cultural industries generate $114.1 billion to the state economy, employ 462,584, and award $46.7 billion in compensation, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the National Endowment for the Arts, Broadway World reports.

* More news below …

************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

* Fifty-five years ago, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy championed the Bail Reform Act, but if the lack of action on criminal justice reform in the recent state budget is any indication, New York seems to have missed the memo, Kerry Kennedy writes in Newsday.



* Nonprofit The Hart Island Project helped documented the disinterment of remains on the slice of land between City Island and Sands Point on the Long Island Sound that’s been New York City’s Potter’s Field since 1869,amNewYork reports.

* In recent days, the governor – feeling increasing heat from the Democrats’ left wing – has taken to calling himself the “undocumented” son of “poor immigrants,” as if he didn’t have a valid U.S. passport, Social Security card, New York driver’s license and birth certificate, the Post writes.

* Westchester County Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer’s Republican opponent Julie Killian is criticizing Mayer’s support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that would grant voting rights for those on parole, State of Politics reports.

* WPIX-TV reports on how Project Renewal’s Culinary Arts Training Program gives people who are homeless, out of prison or rehab and veterans an opportunity for a fresh start.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

IN DEPTH:

* City Limits challenges Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s blaming of others for the problems with NYCHA given the "significant role" Cuomo played during his time as federal housing secretary in the dismantling of public housing across the country.

*Cyndi Suarez writes in Nonprofit Quarterly about how nonprofits are implicated in the “Starbucks incident” and that: “If we are real, we will look at the fact that while we demand to see Starbucks’ policies and, where they fall short, push for redress, many of us work in nonprofits that don’t even have grievance procedures.”

*ICE’s raids, supposedly a deterrent to undocumented immigration, are instead causing lasting damage to an entire generation of young Americans, The Nation reports.

************

CSR Gender Parity Summit rescheduled to May 2, 2018. This event will focus on the latest research and strategies on how to grow the next generation of leaders and change agents - women and men - on gender parity. Speakers include Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, NYC Commission on Gender Equity, Assembly Member Nily Rozic, Chair, Task Force on Women Issues. The conference will be on May 2nd at the Manny Cantor Center. Click here for the full agenda.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Three Republican-appointed judges say the Justice Department exceeded its authority by conditioning federal money on immigration policies, thwarting President Donald Trump's effort to crack down on sanctuary cities Politico reports.



* Policeone.com reports that New York’s strategies for dismantling the MS-13 gang have national implications because they must address unaccompanied children from Central America who are particularly vulnerable to recruitment and victimization.

* NeighborWorks America, a congressionally chartered national nonprofit organization, has announced "flexible" grants totaling $65 million to make every community a place of opportunity.

* Philanthropy News digest reports that 242 NeighborWorks network nonprofit organizations across the US have been awarded more than 82 million dollars in grants to help develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize neighborhoods, and create jobs.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Teacher

The HeartShare School New York, New York Bilingual Early Childhood Specialist CHILD CARE COUNCIL OF SUFFOLK, INC. Commack, New York Program Coordinator, NY START Services for the UnderServed, Inc. Brooklyn, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email cdorman@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Lisa Wager, director of community and government relations at the Fashion Institute of Technology … to David Hernandez, director of constituent affairs for New York City Councilwoman Deborah Rose … to state Sen. Mike Gianaris … and to Jeffrey LeFrancois, director of operations and community affairs for the Meatpacking Improvement Association.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 23 – Leake & Watt’s 2018 Spring Benefit

April 24 – Local leaders with impact panel discussion

April 25 – CUCS Champion Awards

May 1 – Data + The Greater Good

May 4 – CRE Rising Fund applications due

May 20 – AIDS Walk New York

June 4 – Screening of affordable housing documentary Miracle on 42nd street



Submit your event here.

KICKER: “We aren’t going to invest in high-rises anymore, and we’re going to replace those that are there with something that works,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo via CityLimits.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.