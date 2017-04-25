FROM NYN MEDIA:

FEEDBACK FRIDAY: Last week we asked you where you would move City Hall if you could. Our responses included Governor's Island, Flushing Meadow Park, and the idea of having a satellite office in every borough.

TOP NEWS:

* Deputy Mayor Richard Buery’s March 2014 arrival at City Hall coincided with a big cash windfall for the Children’s Aid Society, where he served the previous five years as president and CEO, the New York Post writes.

* Seeking to double down on an effort - expanding early childhood education - for which he has been widely praised, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan this morning to offer no cost full-day prekindergarten to 3-year-olds, according to the New York Times.

* The landlord of Freedom House, the controversial Upper West Side homeless shelter, is searching for a new operator, according to multiple sources, DNAinfo reports.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio's home turf of Park Slope will get about 250 new shelter beds as part of the city's response to skyrocketing homelessness, DNAinfo writes.

* Many students living in shelters are concentrated in a relatively small number of the city’s schools, according to an Independent Budget Office analysis.

* The Huffington Post profiles Jean Shafiroff, who is setting fundraising goals, leading conference calls, making site visits and making an impact on New York charities.

* City Council legislation would require the city to list landlords who have pledged to accept tenants using the city’s LINC vouchers amid complaints that landlords are illegally refusing to rent to tenants using the vouchers to get out of homeless shelters, the Daily News writes.

* Republican state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan will insist that more charter schools be allowed to open in New York City as part of any deal to extend de Blasio’s authority over the public-school system, according to the New York Post.

* Under a policy that is to be introduced today, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office will prosecute some cases to achieve what it calls immigration-neutral dispositions, the New York Times writes.

* Bloomberg News rounds up several recent fundraisers and galas held by Dream (formerly Harlem RBI), New York Stem Cell Foundation and Hudson Guild.







TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold writes that he learned something about the president’s personality by studying a lot of small decisions - when Trump gave money, and when he didn’t – that Trump made when he thought nobody was looking, behavior patterns that have re-emerged in the White House.





IN DEPTH:

* The shift from competition to collaboration, from single issues to intersectionality, from equality and fairness to equity and justice, and from scarcity to collective abundance requires different ways of imagining and living into leadership, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Nonprofits have near-limitless metrics they can measure, but the key to success is identifying, monitoring, and responding to the few that really matter, according to the Stanford Social Innovation Review.







NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* City agencies tapped development firm Breaking Ground and a joint venture between Lemle & Wolff Development, Alembic Community Development and housing nonprofit the Bridge to build two affordable housing projects on New York City Housing Authority-owned land in Mott Haven, the Real Deal writes.

* The Walentas Family Foundation announced that applications are now open for its Neighborhood School Grants, an annual program to support innovative projects in Brooklyn School Districts 13 and 14, Caribbean Life writes.

* Hundreds of city painters lent their time and skills Saturday to six nonprofit organizations as part of a Community Day of Action, the Daily News writes.

* The Doe Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit provides jobs, education, and housing to recently released male prisoners through its Ready, Willing & Able program, according to Business Insider.





NYN BUZZ:

* JASA, one of New York’s largest and most trusted nonprofit agencies serving 43,000 older people in the New York metropolitan area, will host its annual Celebrating Seniors fundraiser on Tuesday, May 9. In the ten years between 2005 and 2015, New York’s senior population grew more than 19 percent to 1.3 million. JASA holds the event in order to continue providing services and activities to keep this community of seniors engaged, vital and cared for, The Celebrating Seniors Cocktail Reception will take place at the American Jewish Historical Society, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. - and we invite you to cover this important event. Over 200 people are expected to attend the event including JASA’s honoree of the year, the former Lieutenant Governor, NY State, Richard Ravitch and special guest, Manhattan Borough President, the Hon. Gale A. Brewer.

* Breakthrough New York, the nonprofit college success program that shepherds high-achieving, low-income students from middle school through college, unveiled new branding, featuring a redesigned logo. The new look and feel reflect the power of the Breakthrough model: one student, one teacher, one donor can create ripples of change in their own lives, the lives of those closest to them, and even their communities. Breakthrough New York worked with creative agency Addison and the national Breakthrough Collaborative to develop the new branding.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Risk Reduction Civil Legal Assistance Program is accepting proposals to provide holistic legal services to victims of domestic violence who have been identified as having a high risk of physical danger or homicide. Eligible applicants for this Request for Proposals are NYS domestic violence programs that are licensed and/or approved by the Office of Children and Family Services, in partnership with a civil legal assistance provider with experience and expertise in providing civil legal assistance to victims of domestic violence. Applicants must participate in a multi-disciplinary high risk response team, as later defined, or operate in a community utilizing a lethality or danger assessment tool with a protocol for response. See the RFP here.







NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Senior Program Development Specialist, Child Care Council of Suffolk

Responsible for the coordination of technical assistance activities with registered family day care programs and school age child care programs to maintain NYS regulatory compliance. Responsibilities include providing one-to-one technical assistance to programs that have demonstrated problematic compliance issues, and conducting trainings to staff to regulatory staff and registered programs





Case Work Practice Supervisor, Good Shepherd Services

In the context of youth-centered, family-focused practice to promote safety, permanency and well-being, the case work practice supervisor provides comprehensive leadership and oversight of casework practice in the residential rapid intervention center and group residence. The case work practice supervisor is responsible for the direct oversight of program case planners and monitoring all aspects of their job duties and tasks. The case work practice supervisor is also responsible for assessing training needs, professional development and high quality case work practice integration.





Director of Development and Public Relations, Astor Services for Children & Families

This candidate plans, organizes and implements comprehensive fund-raising and public relations programs for The Astor Home for Children and The Children’s Fund of the Astor Home, Inc. He/she works closely with the Board of Directors and its committees to ensure that goals and plans for the agency and the Fund are carried out. Works closely with the Executive Director and all management staff so that activities are appropriately carried out.





Bilingual Case Planner, SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services is seeking a Bilingual Case Planner for multiple locations of our Preventative Care program. The ideal candidate will be fluent in English and Spanish with excellent verbal and written skills in each language. They will provide individual, family counseling and case management to families to prevent foster care placement and to promote wellbeing as well as maintain a regular caseload in accordance with program's policies and procedures.











THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* We examine the Fair Fares coalition as a case study of an effective partnership. Nancy Rankin, Vice President for Policy Research and Advocacy with the Community Service Society of New York; Rebecca Bailin, Campaign Manager, for Riders Alliance; and Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign talk about how they attracted media coverage, harnessed grassroots activism and helped more than 40 partners stay on the same page as their campaign gained momentum.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* State Senate Deputy Democratic Minority Leader Michael Gianaris recently met with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to talk about the need to flip New York state to total Democratic control, Kenneth Lovett at The Daily News writes.

* Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in an interview with “60 Minutes” that he decided not to run for president in 2016 because he did not believe he could win, especially on an independent ticket, The Hill reports.

* Businesses would have to offer up recycling and compost bins alongside their trash cans under a new bill set to be introduced in the City Council this week by Councilman Ben Kallos, the Daily News reports.







UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 25 -- New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and Foundation Center’s Nonprofit Formation Fundamentals Series workshop will focus on fundraising essentials.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/sbzjq/65677867 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.







TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – The #CLOSErikers campaign with actors Rosie O’Donnell, Megan Boone and Matt McGorry host an anniversary rally, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – New York City Councilman Mathieu Eugene, the Haitian-American Council for Unity and Empowerment and others to urge the U.S. secretary of homeland security to renew Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – The Association for a Better New York hosts the Spirit of ABNY Awards honoring former MTA Chairman and CEO Tom Prendergast, New York City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and others, The Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Center, Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features de Blasio, NY1.





POINT OF INTEREST: De Blasio’s 11th Street rowhouse in Park Slope is just a few blocks from the CAMBA women's shelter on 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, and a short trip from a waste transfer station that will soon receive 1,600 tons of garbage a day, via DNAInfo.