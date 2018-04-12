FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Regular music jams at The Fortune Society serve a purpose beyond lunchtime entertainment – they provide yet another way for the Queens-based nonprofit to help formerly incarcerated people in the process of re-entry express their voice, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s Buzz says what foundation heavyweight is getting an honorary degree, who is breaking new ground as an emeritus board member in Brooklyn – who got New York City contracts and more.

* Plans to close Rikers Island and build new jails inevitably spurs cries of “not in my backyard,” but inmates are already held in more New York City “backyards” than many realize. Here’s a map from City & State of every location in the city where people are locked up as well as where people are processed after an arrest.

* In the face of broad opposition on social media, the Brooklyn Museum announced on Friday that it stood by its choice for the new curator of African arts, who is white, The New York Times reports.

* The recently enacted state budget creates a new $15 million affordable housing pilot program that will pay 240 families the difference between the recipient’s public assistance shelter allowance and the federally set fair market rent standard, the Daily News reports.

* Family Courts in New York City have recently seen an uptick in abuse and neglect cases brought by the city’s Administration for Children’s Services, but other courts in the city are seeing less new action, New York Law Journal reports.

* A Manhattan therapist known for practicing controversial gay “conversion therapy” is in hot water again – this time for falsely reporting child abuse, a new lawsuit alleges, the New York Post reports.

* Police on Friday released longer videos along with full transcripts of 911 calls received moments before the police killing of a mentally ill man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn last week, WNYC reports.

* amNewYork reports the nonprofit Animal Care Centers of NYC will run a new temporary Queens facility while the search continues for a permanent location to house a full-service animal shelter, City Health Department officials said.

* In New York’s advocacy ecosystem, the Alliance for Quality Education has long held prominence in an outspoken fashion – and it is maintaining its close relationship with Cynthia Nixon as her gubernatorial campaign moves forward, Gotham Gazette reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Ten weeks ago, Corey Johnson was a dude in a tiny apartment with a decent salary as a New York City Council member, but now as council speaker he has glitter bombed the city’s staid political scene, New York Magazine writes.

* New Rochelle High had three incidents, including a fatal stabbing, in just nine days, leaving the unusually diverse school to figure out the best way to respond, The New York Times reports.

* Nonprofit Quarterly writes about the regulatory framework for online charitable fundraising nationwide and outlines a systematic approach that organizations can follow to evaluate their compliance obligations on an ongoing basis.

* In this manic crowd telling New York City to close Rikers Island faster, de Blasio of all people is a lone voice of cautious pragmatism , realizing here is no closing Rikers without measures above and beyond shrinkage due to declining arrests, the Daily News reports.





NATIONAL FOCUS:

* HUD has prolonged segregation in housing since the 1960s under both Democratic and Republican administrations, allowing cities to confine families to federally financed ghettos that offer little or no access to jobs, transportation or viable schools, The New York Times reports.

* A new poll says that more Americans are hitting the streets to protest in the era of Trump – and the poll was conducted before the March for Our Lives, Vox reports.

* A new report backed up what parents, activists, and scholars have been saying for years: There are vast disparities in how different children receive disciplinary action in school, Slate reports.

