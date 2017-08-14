FROM CITY & STATE:



* There is little reason to believe that mental health parity laws, like Timothy’s Law, create overall health care savings, besides helping insurance companies protect their bottom lines, writes Laura Young, a therapist and licensed social worker.

TOP NEWS:

* According to a blistering audit released Friday by city Comptroller Scott Stringer, the education department issued $2.7 billion contracts without a competitive process in fiscal year 2016, or roughly 64 percent of all spending on contracts, Chalkbeat writes.

* In response to the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend and the ensuing violence, NonProfit Quarterly writes that nonprofits should understand that this moment defines us on a deep level—a moment where civil society must declare with moral certainty that notions of racial superiority are antithetical to our common humanity and our future.

* In what appears to be a first-in-the-nation program, the de Blasio administration will provide free legal services to New York City Housing Authority tenants facing eviction by the city-run agency’s lawyers as part of a bill signed into law Friday, the Post reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned white supremacy and the altercations at a white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a Black Lives Matter group gathered in Union Square in response to the violence, NBC New York reports.

* A judge has tossed a lawsuit filed by two New York City Administration for Children’s Services lawyers who claimed they were made scapegoats in the beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins, the Daily News reports.

* De Blasio’s campaign and progressive groups are calling on Republican New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis to return a donation from charter school investor Daniel Loeb, days after Loeb wrote a racially charged Facebook post about state Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Daily News reports.

* State Senate Independent Democratic Conference Leader Jeff Klein issued a terse statement in response to the since-deleted Facebook post from Loeb, saying “the statements are wrong and have to be repudiated,” State of Politics reports.

* For educators across the country, this weekend’s eruption of racism and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, offered yet another painful opportunity to communicate their values to families, colleagues, and community members, Chalkbeat writes.

*The staggering mismatch in wages and housing costs undeniably demonstrates that we face a human dignity crisis in our urban centers that stems not from the lack of individual self-motivation but from spiraling market misalignments that require prompt and comprehensive socio-economic reforms and legislative solutions, City Limits writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi is demanding a federal investigation into New York state’s care for the disabled following a recent Associated Press story that revealed the case of a man infested with maggots in a state-run group home, The Associated Press writes.

* The Mount Sinai Medical-Legal Partnership provides dedicated programs for specific hospitals and clinics within the New York system including child and family services at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Roosevelt, which was awarded a $1.33 million grant from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Criminal Justice Investment Initiative to provide free legal services for patients at risk of poor life outcomes as medical-legal partnerships are becoming part of the care continuum for many health care organizations, Hospitals & Health Networks magazine writes.

* New York must do more to regulate for-profit health care providers in jails, as there have been several recent incidents where providers have been censured for negligence and incompetence in the deaths of inmates under their care, the Times Union writes.

************

Accelerate your future at Metropolitan College of New York! Join us at our Open House on August 19th at 11 am at our Bronx Campus. MCNY offers personalized education with the flexibility to attend and graduate on your schedule. Seats are filling up fast! Meet with an advisor about your financial aid and scholarship opportunities, available to those who qualify. RSVP here.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Hundreds of protesters flocked to Trump Tower on Sunday to decry President Donald Trump’s response to the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, and the president is set to arrive in New York City on Monday, the New York Post writes

* Trump must personally denounce white supremacy groups because if he fails to affirm the American ideal that all are created equal, and are equal in the eyes of the law, it will further strip the moral authority of his presidency, Newsday writes in an editorial.

* The Trump White House may have met its match attempting to disparage as “fake news” the latest leak: a near-final draft of the National Climate Assessment, a contributor writes in The Observer.

IN DEPTH:

* The state’s top energy policymakers moved closer to creating a price for carbon in New York in a much-anticipated report, finding that including the social cost of carbon emissions may actually reduce electricity prices, Politico New York reports.

************

At the Center of Social Impact

Explore non-degree programs in social enterprise at Columbia Business School Executive Education and find yourself at the center of social impact.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Doug Forsyth and Doug Sawyer, both New York residents, arrived in New York’s Battery Park on August 10 after cycling for nearly 241 hours during the month-long ride to raise $5,000 and awareness for traumatic brain injuries and the Brain Injury Association of New York, NBC 4 New York reports.

* After seeing a CBS2 report on a vandalized food truck used for charities, a A Pearl River couple received a donation of $10,000 that will allow the Salazars to restore the truck, CBS2 reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* The New York Bar Foundation recently presented a grant of $7,500 to Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York, for their Central American Minors Legal Services Expansion project, Catholic Charities reports.

* Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe, Patrick McEnroe, Chris Evert, Mats Wilander, Pat Cash and other Tennis Legends will participate in the Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s Third Annual JMTP Pro Am in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 26. The star-studded event will raise funds to support JMTP programs that change young lives by removing the economic and social barriers to success through tennis. The annual Pro Am draws amateur players anxious to compete with top talent and alongside legendary tennis pros in a memorable afternoon of doubles matches. The JMTP Pro Am will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at SPORTIME Amagansett at 320 Abrahams Path, Town of East Hampton.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:



The Russell Sage Foundation is accepting applications for its Social, Economic and Political Effects of the Affordable Care Act program. The program supports innovative social science research on the social, economic, and political effects of the Affordable Care Act. Grant requests are limited to no more than a two-year period, with a maximum of $150,000 (including overhead) per project. LOIs must be received no later than August 21, 2017. Upon review, selected applicants will be invited to submit a full application that must be returned no later than November 15, 2017. The RFP is here.

The Russell Sage Foundation is accepting letters of inquiry for its Russell Sage Foundation/Carnegie Corporation Initiative on Immigration and Immigrant Integration. Grants of up to $150,000 over one or two years will be awarded for innovative research on the effects of race, citizenship, legal status, politics and political culture, and public policy on outcomes for immigrants and the native-born of different racial and ethnic groups and generations. The initiative falls under RSF's Race, Ethnicity, and Immigration Program and represents a special area of interest within that program, which continues to encourage proposals on a broader set of issues. Letters of inquiry must be received no later than August 21, 2017. Upon review, selected applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal by November 15, 2017. The RFP is here.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* In City & State’s first ranking of New York City Council members, we tracked attendance, bills introduced and enacted, responsiveness to constituent questions and media requests, and more to identify the city’s five best lawmakers – and the five worst.

* Frustrated public officials and community leaders will hold a Harlem rally on Monday in support of making state Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins the chamber’s first black female majority leader, the Daily News reports.

* A former counsel to Gov. Mario Cuomo is suing the state Board of Elections in order to require the upcoming ballot question on whether to hold a constitutional convention be placed on the front of the ballot presented to voters, State of Politics reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 14 -- More Art premieres NYsferatu Screening at Hudson Park, Pier 63, 8:30-10:00pm

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/22xdxj/88261305 to submit an event or view all community events.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Michelle Brown, Care Coordinator, NADAP

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

1:30 p.m. – State Sen. Brian Benjamin, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and the NAACP rally in support of state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, West 122nd Street at St. Nicholas Avenue and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, Manhattan.

5 p.m. – New York Communities for Change, Strong Economy for All, Make the Road New York, Vocal-NY, Resist Here and the Working Families Party hold a “funeral procession” to protest President Donald Trump’s agenda, Grand Army Plaza to Trump Tower, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – The New York State Energy and Research Development Authority holds the first of three open houses to discuss Gov. Andrew Cuomo's commitment to generate 2.4 gigawatts of power from offshore wind by 2030, Peninsula Library, 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Queens.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the Consultants Corner, NY1.

* POINT OF INTEREST: The education department routinely failed to properly oversee its vendors, paid them late, and often directed them to begin work before proper paperwork was filed with the comptroller’s office, according to the audit, Via Chalkbeat.