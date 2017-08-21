FROM NYN MEDIA:

* The Human Services Council has announced a survey to inform the creation of GovGrader, the country’s first online scorecard for human services providers to share their feedback on government procurement and contract management processes, Michelle Jackson of HSC writes for NYN Media.

FEEDBACK FRIDAY: In response to the question what is your nonprofit doing to respond to the riots in Charlottesville, Va. and their aftermath, one nonprofit leader said: “We've posted a statement on our website's blog, which will be linked to in our e-newsletter. ... We also emailed the statement directly to all of our program's students and families to make sure that they see it from us.”

FROM CITY & STATE:

* In a profile of state Sen. Rubén Díaz Sr. for this week’s cover story, City & State’s Nick Powell tracks the rise of the Democratic lawmaker and candidate for the New York City Council who has long thrived in Bronx politics despite his socially conservative views on same-sex marriage and abortion.





TOP NEWS:



* A recent New York City Independent Budget Office report examines where the first group of students in the expanded pre-k program entered first grade in the 2016-2017 school year which ended in June - traditional public schools or charters?

* Success Academy’s board chairman Daniel Loeb is in hot water over a racial comment he made on Facebook, a controversy amplified by last weekend’s events in Charlottesville, but recently in Harlem, students’ parents and family members said their reaction boiled down to one thing: Does this affect my child? Chalkbeat reports.

* The wealthiest foundation in America has gotten $4.6 billion bigger as Bill Gates announced the transfer of that much in Microsoft stock to augment the philanthropy he runs with his wife, Melinda, The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports.



* Marjorie Velazquez, a candidate for New York City Council in the Bronx, has been touting her work as co-founder of Bronx Women United, which encourages women to enter politics, but a member of the group says it met just three times and was never formally registered as a nonprofit or corporation, the Post reports.



* Hundreds marched in a rally about police violence against people with mental illnesses in Brooklyn, organized by attorney Sanford Rubenstein, who is currently representing four families who had mentally ill family members killed by police,the Daily News reports.

* New York City spent nearly $25 million last year paying teachers who were banned from permanent classroom gigs because of alleged misconduct or incompetence as part of a program that places teachers in temporary positions at various schools, the New York Post reports.

* New York City students reported more bullying at their schools in the 2016-2017 school year compared to the previous year, with a 10 percentage point increase reported as 81 percent of students in grades 6-12 said they had been bullied, the Daily News reports.



* The Buffalo Board of Education has begun the search for a new member, after Carl Paladino was removed by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia on Thursday, with 30 days allotted to appoint a new representative who must be approved by a majority of the board,The Buffalo News writes.

* Albany Common Councilwoman Dorcey Applyrs has introduced an ordinance to codify the city police department’s new policy for officers to provide contact information to any citizen they encounter, even when it doesn’t result in an arrest or summons, the Times Union reports.

* The Legal Aid Society said that marijuana users still face a significant risk of arrest in New York City. In spite of a City Hall push to decriminalize small amounts of pot, cases involving misdemeanor charges are only slightly down from last year, the Daily News reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The Observer reports on why _ despite states having been innovators with regards to many policies – fiscal issues and regulatory limitations will most likely preclude states from pursuing sweeping health reform.

* The New York Post writes in an editorial that New York Democrats, like Gov. Cuomo and Sen. Chuck Schumer are playing games with the costs of ObamaCare to make it look good and President Trump bad – but the costs keep rising, and one way or another, Americans are stuck with the bill.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Over the weekend, the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and the Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society became the latest nonprofit groups to cancel galas at Mar-a-Lago, The New York Times reports.

* President Trump has a simple answer for racial tension in the United States: jobs, the New York Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* To fully engage with risk questions, nonprofits need to take an intentional approach and become more strategic in their consideration of their own business model—how mission and financial sustainability interact—and their specific contexts, CRE leaders write for Nonprofit Quarterly.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Aside from starring in some of the classic comedy films of the past half century, Jerry Lewis will be remembered for his humanitarian work, especially the annual telethon he hosted that dated back to the 1950s, when the Jerry Lewis Thanksgiving Party for Muscular Dystrophy Association raised funds for their New York City-area operations, People reports.

* The idea that the Blue Line American Flag, the charity Blue Lives Matter NYC’s , highest grossing item nationwide is somehow a new symbol of American white nationalism is preposterous, The Hill shares in an editorial.

* Voice of America profiles Path Forward, a New York-based nonprofit that works with tech companies to coordinate 16-week, paid assignments for those who have been away from the labor market for two or more years because of caregiving.

NYN BUZZ:

* Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a first-in-the-nation partnership between a state and a coalition of legal organizations to expand New York's pro bono clemency program. By engaging more pro bono lawyers, this partnership will provide a steady supply of high-quality clemency applications for the Governor's Counsel's Office to review. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers will work with the Executive Clemency Bureau to identify those deserving of a second chance, and make clemency a more accessible and tangible reality in New York. This partnership with support from the Foundation for Criminal Justice, Families Against Mandatory Minimums, and other organizations is modeled after a successful federal program that has since been discontinued since the Trump administration.

* The Internal Revenue Service is seeking applications for vacancies on the Advisory Committee on Tax Exempt and Government Entities (ACT). The committee provides a venue for public input on relevant areas of tax administration. Vacancies exist in the following customer segments: Employee Plans – two vacancies (with additional experience in federal, state and local governments preferred); Exempt Organizations – one vacancy (with additional experience in tax-exempt bonds preferred); and Tax Exempt Bonds – one vacancy (with additional experience in exempt organizations preferred).

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spending on his “special assistants” increased by $4.6 million over the past fiscal year as he enlarged their ranks by nearly 13 percent and gave raises to those already on staff, the New York Post reports.

* More than half a dozen Democratic lawmakers are locked in battle for New York City Council speaker, and with current Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito set to leave office at the end of the year due to term limits, the race to succeed her has been fierce,The Wall Street Journal writes.

* State Sen. Diane Savino, an influential member of the Independent Democratic Conference, has said that mainline Democrats must manage expectations of implementing progressive policies if a reunification of the fractured state Senate Democrats is to happen, Ken Lovett writes in the Daily News.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 25 -- 5pm- 7pm, East Harlem’s longest-running cultural arts organization, Manna House Workshops, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a concert at 1199 plaza on East 108th Street and 1st avenue featuring student and faculty talent.

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

1 p.m. – New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, state Sen. Marisol Alcantara and others host a rally and press conference for Amanda Morales-Guerra, a young mother of three who is trying to avoid deportation, Foley Square, 111 Worth St., Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – Malliotakis meets with Brooklyn South Citywide Council of Presidents Chairwoman Lillian Marshall, Red Hook East Houses, 40 Centre Mall, Brooklyn.

2:30 p.m. – Hochul visits e-commerce health distributor Entourage Commerce at its new location, 1516 Motor Parkway, Islandia.

4:15 p.m. – Hochul highlights ReCharge NY investment to create jobs, MindSHIFT, 500 Commack Road, Suite 140, Commack.

4:30 p.m. – Malliotakis takes a tour with Manhattan South Citywide Council of Presidents Vice President Rosemary Bergin, 1806 First Ave., Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – Assemblyman Robert Carroll and Ditmas Civic host a rally called Flatbush Stands Together to combat hate groups, Newkirk Plaza subway station, Brooklyn.

* POINT OF INTEREST: When dealing with vendors in almost every other industry, the city bids out contracts based on the cost of performing services: It finds a company to do the work, and pays for supplies and labor. However, when it comes to the human services industry, that logic disappears and funding gaps result. Via NYN Media.