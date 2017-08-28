TOP NEWS:

* Thousands of homeless people who get free shelter in apartment complexes throughout New York City could be treated as legal tenants – protected by rent regulations and lower rent caps – under a case brought by the Legal Aid Society that potentially sets a precedent, the New York Post reports.

* Community members are celebrating the milestone of more than 1,000 days since the last homicide in East New York, according to police data, saying that the milestone is thanks to law enforcement and community groups like “Man Up,” News 12 reports.

* In an effort to help local schools ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, local nonprofit Where To Turn is looking to get in touch with schools in Texas to ask what supplies they may need for the new school year, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* In a report to be released today, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer found that the city Education Department failed to keep track of 84 million dollars it paid to outside vendors for services to students with disabilities, the Daily News reports.

* The Citizens’ Committee for Children, a nonprofit that tracks homelessness in New York, found that pockets of western Queens have seen an increase in the number of families from 2013 through 2015, QNS.com writes.

* A law signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo this month puts nonprofit shelters and rescues under the same state Agriculture and Markets regulations that cover licensed pet dealers and municipal shelters, the Associated Press writes.

* A decade since the Great Recession hit, state spending on public colleges and universities remains well below historic levels, despite recent increases, our major new report details, the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities reports.

* New York’s top female Democrats and women’s groups renewed calls for the establishment of a women’s history museum and the need for an Equal Rights Amendment at an event marking the 44th annual Women’s Equality Day, the Observer reports.





FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* In the last few weeks the “bare county” problem, which President Trump had cited as a sign the markets were failing, has nearly solved itself and now, every county in the nation has at least one insurer currently willing to sell coverage for next year, The New York Times writes.

* Crystal Run Health Plan, whose officials have been major donors to Cuomo – and which received an unusual $25 million state grant for projects it was already building – also was allowed by state insurance regulators to issue a huge rate increase for its health insurance plans, the Times Union reports.

* More than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police, says a government audit that faults Medicare for failing to enforce a federal law requiring immediate notification, NBC New York writes.

************

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Two weeks ago, in response to a reporter’s question, President Trump proclaimed that he considered the opioid crisis to be “a national emergency,” leading many news organizations to report that a national emergency had been declared. But the Trump administration, perhaps caught off guard by the president’s statement, has not yet taken the legal steps to give those words force, The New York Times reports.

* There is a lack of moral leadership at the highest levels of our government to truly make our nation “great” in the way the words of our forefathers suggest, writes Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO and Executive Director at FPWA





IN DEPTH:

* Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed at a rally attended by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., started a foundation to teach the same lesson she taught her daughter: Disputes that careen toward violence can be de-escalated by communicating in a peaceful tone, not compromising personal values and sometimes agreeing to disagree, the New York Times reports.

************

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Jessica Michelle Barbakoff, was to be married Aug. 27 to Ian Christopher Sobel, an asset manager in New York at the NHP Foundation, a nonprofit real estate firm dedicated to the preservation and development of affordable housing, the New York Times writes.

* More minority and low-income children are finding their way into the water and in New York City, they are helped in part by a growing array of no cost lessons, such as those at Roberto Clemente State Park in the Bronx, according to the Times.

* Poster House, the first art space in New York City devoted exclusively to the medium, aims to trace the history of posters and their impact on design history, politics, and visual culture, artnet writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* The Carter Burden/Leonard Covello Senior Center -- a cornerstone in the East Harlem community that provides socialization, nutrition, recreation and education through a wide array of daily activities -- is getting a much-needed face-lift thanks, in large part, to a generous $6 million in funding from New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. Covello is a program of the Carter Burden Network. The Speaker toured Covello Aug. 23 to get a first-hand look at some of the areas designated for renovation including the outdated kitchen and dining facilities, antiquated bathrooms and elevators, and program space. A short program, including remarks from William J. Dionne, Executive Director of the Carter Burden Network, dance performances by the Carter Burden Network All Stars Dancers and the Carter Burden Network Asian Dance Group, and a Q&A with Speaker Mark-Viverito and Covello seniors, followed the tour.



* On Wednesday, Aug. 30, The New York Foundling’s Mott Haven Academy Middle School for Social Leadership opens its doors, expanding on the Bronx Pre-K through Grade 5 charter school. The first charter school of its kind in the nation, Haven Academy uses a trauma-sensitive curriculum specially designed to meet the unique educational needs of kids in the child welfare system. To mark the milestone, the school will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mott Haven teachers, New York Foundling staff and other community members to officially welcome the students into the upper grades.



* With important ramifications for people living with HIV, the Primary Care Development Corporation has received 900,000 dollars through a Health Resources and Services Administration cooperative agreement to help build new business models for Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program community organizations. The three-year “Sustainable Strategies for RWHAP Community Organizations” program will connect AIDS service organizations and community-based organizations with technical assistance, training, and information — and by extension, strengthen HIV care, treatment, and supportive services for PLWH. PCDC is the only organization currently funded by HRSA for such a program.

************

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Fearful the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn federal abortion protections, Forward March New York, a group that came together as part of the Women’s March on Washington, is urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to support the state constitutional convention to ensure abortion rights, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.

* Seven candidates who are seeking to be the next New York City Council speaker have formed a united front in opposing the candidacy of Hiram Monserrate for a council seat, instead endorsing his opponent, Assemblyman Francisco Moya, the Daily News writes.

* De Blasio picked up the endorsements of Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz on Sunday as the mayor spent the day campaigning with them in their respective boroughs, amNewYork writes.

************

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 6 -- As DIFFA National's annual summer celebration and fundraiser, Picnic by Design highlights design, food and fun for a worthy cause.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mon Yuck Yu, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff at Academy of Medical & Public Health Services.

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

4 p.m. – Assemblyman Walter Mosley hosts the first annual Love Yourself, Brooklyn Peace Concert, in partnership with New York City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo, state Sen. Jesse Hamilton and district leader Geoffrey Davis, Medgar Evers College Amphitheater, Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa, state Sen. Marisol Alcantara and others hold an interfaith vigil to support Amanda Morales-Guerra in her effort to stay in the U.S. with her three young children, Holyrood Church, 179th Street and Fort Washington Avenue, Manhattan.

7 p.m. – The Ernest Skinner Political Association and New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams host the 2017 Judicial Forum, Clarendon Road Church, 3304 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn.

************

* POINT OF INTEREST: “Among other things, Stringer uncovered roughly 3,000 instances in which the city erroneously paid duplicative and overlapping charges to vendors who claimed to have treated the same students at the same time,” via The Daily News.



