FROM CITY & STATE:

* FEEDBACK FRIDAY: Last week we asked you what questions or concerns you have about Medicaid Reform, DSRIP, and moving to a value-based payment system. Respondents’ answers included: “Those who have insurance through work, but where it doesn't cover needed services. How will non-profits be able to serve them and still maintain our bottom line?” and “How to define value in a world where ‘Social Determinants of Health’ is the new concept of how to approach the myriad of issues that impact health.”

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has touted his grand affordable housing plan as a way to combat inequality in the five boroughs. But in this week’s City & State cover story, Jarrett Murphy of City Limits points out that most of those units he promised already exist.

TOP NEWS:

* De Blasio is set to announce a so-called “millionaires tax” for wealthy New York City residents to pay for subway and bus upgrades as well as Fair Fares, which would provide reduced fares for low-income New Yorkers, The New York Times reports.

* New Classrooms, started by former city Education Department official Joel Rose, is set to win a five-year contract worth 669,375 dollars for a learning program Rose created while working for the city, but critics charge the deal violates ethics rules prohibiting workers from cashing in on their public service, the Daily News writes.

* City Hall is slowly starting to invest in an affordable housing model that can permanently remove parcels of land from the speculative housing market in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods, Gothamist writes.

* A former NYPD detective is suing the nonprofit LGBT Network and its executive David Kilmnick for creating “online material (that) falsely accused Mr. Verni of contacting, luring, and molesting underage children,” the Daily News writes.

* Altaf Rahamatulla, New York Foundation’s newest program officer, arrived from the Ford Foundation where he served as a program associate on the Gender, Racial, and Ethnic Justice team.

* Only judges can prevent agencies from prescribing mega-doses of foster care, Richard Wexler, executive director of the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform, writes in the Staten Island Advance.

* A summer camp teacher/site director barred from working in public schools after he allegedly hit a boy with a medical condition, was a founder of Project B.U.I.L.D, the nonprofit organization formed in 1992 that helped Staten Islanders with HIV/AIDS and their families, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* Across the city, financially struggling religious congregations, facing dwindling attendance and shrinking donations, are looking for other sources of revenue, and increasingly are turning to their most valuable asset: their real estate, the New York Times writes.

* A new report from the Juvenile Law Center highlights the harms of solitary confinement on youth in juvenile lock-up facilities and presents recommendations to end the practice, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

* Experts recently discussed how to effectively implement Facebook’s plethora of targeting options and ad types, as well as tips to use organic social insights and social listening to fuel nonprofits’ paid social strategy, The NonProfit Times writes.





FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Cuomo said a rule released this week by the Trump administration would shift money away from states such as New York that expanded Medicaid programs under Obamacare to states that refused to extend their coverage for the poor,the Daily News writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump’s pick to fill one of several vacancies on the National Labor Relations Board raised concerns among advocates, both because of his past record and because his appointment may tip the balance of the board toward a more conservative stance, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Just as the nation is split over its views of Donald Trump, so too are many of the charities that have long held events in Mar-a-Lago, where for years nonprofits from across the country have flocked to find millionaires and billionaires who spend the winter in the exclusive resort town, the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

* A new bill aims to dramatically cut immigration levels over the next decade, an action that would be detrimental to the future of the senior housing workforce, experts and industry insiders tell Senior Housing News.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Kari Hudnell, Media Relations Manager with GLSEN, and Danielle Holly, CEO of Common Impact.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Songs of Love Foundation, a national organization founded in 1996, composes personalized, original songs to uplift children and teens facing difficult medical, physical or emotional issues, Patch writes.

* The service organization Dance/NYC and a coalition of nine partners released the first comprehensive assessment of the characteristics, needs, and opportunities of the vast segment of dance artists and projects that have entered into an arrangement known as a "fiscal sponsorship" with nonprofit institutions, Broadway World writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services was ranked 1 in permanency by ACS, which oversees the City's foster care system. NYC Administration for Children's Services publishes an annual scorecard rating agencies like HeartShare St. Vincent's Services caring for the City's 9,000 children and youth in foster care. The scorecard measures how agencies perform compared to their peers, as well as how agencies handle the risk level of the children in its care. HSVS received an overall agency score of 91. HSVS was named number 1 in permanency and safety out of 22 other evaluated agencies. HSVS is the first agency in New York City to implement Intensive Permanency Services, which will help youth heal from past trauma, in order to help them to develop healthy relationships for greater wellbeing and security.

* Center for Safety & Change was announced as one of four community-based organizations in New York State that will receive a two-year, 200,000 dollar grant from the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence to collaborate with law enforcement to identify high-risk domestic violence cases with the goal of reducing intimate partner homicides, increasing safety for victims, and holding offenders accountable. The center will partner with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, the Rockland County Department of Probation, the Spring Valley Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in the Town of Ramapo, and VCS, Inc., which runs the Domestic Violence Program for Men, a New York Model batterer program.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

Over the years, Saratoga Arts, an arts center in historic downtown Saratoga Springs, New York, has awarded more than 110,000 dollars in grants to individual artists. In 2017, the center awarded two Artist Grants in the amount of 2,500 dollars each, one to an artist in Fulton and Montgomery counties, and a second to an artist in Saratoga County. In 2018, grants in the amount of 2,500 dollars will be awarded directly to individual artists for the creation of new work that reflects and engages local community life or culture. To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate proof of residency in either Fulton, Montgomery, or Saratoga county, as well as a strong connection to the community.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Flanagan announced on Friday that his counsel was stepping down, and three other top staffers have left or are also preparing to do so, with some sources citing his management style and the infighting among the state Senate GOP conference as the prime reasons behind the departures, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.

* Two former top state Republican officials say Cuomo is vulnerable to a Republican challenger in the 2018 gubernatorial race, but argued the GOP will need a “viable moderate, centrist candidate” to defeat him, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.

* A bill proposed by state Sen. Tony Avella would require Airbnb and others who rent their homes or apartments to require photo identification when guests arrive and keep those records for three years, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 7 -- The 17th Annual Lifespire Golf Classic

Aug. 7 -- The 17th Annual Lifespire Golf Classic





NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.





TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio makes an announcement about the city’s support for subways and buses, Columbus Park, Court Street and Montague Street, Brooklyn.

12 p.m. – New York Immigration Coalition, Working Families Party, 32BJ SEIU and other immigrant and activist groups rally for passage of the Westchester Immigrant Protection Act, Westchester Government Building, 148 Martine Ave., White Plains.

1:30 p.m. – Heastie meets with students at Lancaster Youth Bureau, 200 Oxford Ave., Lancaster.

6 p.m. – The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs hosts an information session about applying for and securing city funding for arts and cultural activities, Queens Council on the Arts, 37-11 35th Ave., Queens.

* POINT OF INTEREST: “There are a surprising number of owners out there who say, ‘I've owned this property a long time. I know these residents and I don't necessarily want to kick all these people out and I don't necessarily want to sell,’” Kim Darga, associate commissioner of preservation at HPD, via City & State.