* Barbara Turk, New York City’s director of food policy, Department for the Aging Commissioner Donna Corrado and other experts discuss how to help ensure that all New Yorkers have enough to eat, in the second part of a two-part podcast.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz includes details on the new chief operating officer at Robin Hood, a new member of the Brooklyn Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project board, and an upcoming event with top education officials on a nonprofit study of community schools.

TOP NEWS:

* New York nonprofits could lose billions of dollars in funding if the Republican tax bills ultimately include the elimination of local and state tax deductions, Crain’s New York reports.

* The state Assembly has put funding for the Brooklyn nonprofit Our Place in New York on hold after a report that Assemblyman Dov Hikind allocated money to the group through another nonprofit while it employed his son, the New York Post reports.

* Seven male candidates for New York City Council speaker promised a group of nonprofits that, if elected, they would staff the office with 50 percent female or gender nonconforming people, Gotham Gazette reports.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer has issued nine reports on NYCHA since 2014, including three reports that dealt with deteriorating building conditions, but none uncovered the agency’s failure to perform lead paint inspections, the Post reports.

* The Atlantic profiles Eva Moskowitz, the controversial CEO of Success Academy Charter School, which has expanded in recent years to more than 40 schools throughout New York City and has ambitions to open 50 more in the next decade.

* The former head of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority faces up to 10 years in prison and a quarter-million-dollar fine after pleading guilty to stealing funds in schemes that also involved her adult son and his wife, the Niagara Gazette reports.

* Homelessness has increased by 3 percent in Western New York since 2016, but a recent HUD report states that street homelessness decreased by 63 percent during the same period, The Post-Journal reports.

* The Hudson River Housing transformed the 150-year-old Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory into a thriving mix of local boutique businesses and family residences, an effort that has won two awards to date, the Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

* Philanthropy New York breaks down how 44 nonprofits will use $6 million in new funding from the New York Community Trust to address flood protection, child care and mass transit issues.

IN DEPTH:

* From better data to an uncertain political environment to unreasonable charity regulators, eight nonprofit leaders offer their predictions to The Nonprofit Timesabout what to expect in the upcoming year.

* Nonprofits like Planned Parenthood are using virtual reality to advance their missions and show the experiences of people facing discrimination such as LGBT people and women who have to suffer insults as they walk into abortion clinics, Salon reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Department of Veterans Affairs has cancelled plans to divert $460 million from a program that provides housing vouchers to homeless veterans after a backlash from veterans groups and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, New York magazine reports.

* Experts say a national push is needed in order to reduce caseloads and better fund public defenders nationwide, especially since many defendants spend more than a decade behind bars before they are exonerated, NBC reports.

* Female leaders of Jewish nonprofits earn just over half of what their male counterparts do and the gender gap in Jewish nonprofits continues to widen in part due to enormous differences in pay raises, the Forward reports.

KICKER: “It’s enough to make me vomit.” – Ruth Messinger, the former president and CEO of American Jewish World Service, on the gender gap for women leading Jewish nonprofits, via The Forward.