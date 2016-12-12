Editor’s Note: Win free registration to one of our upcoming conferences or a $50 Amazon gift card by completing this survey about NYN Media’s news coverage, career listings and events. Thank you in advance for helping us set priorities moving forward.

TOP NEWS



NYN Media Trade Tips - Successful management practices from the Excellence Awards selection committee: Anat Gerstein joins seven of her fellow New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards selection committee members to share management advice for nonprofits.

NYN Media Spotlight - How three New York City nonprofits mobilize voters: For the past few elections, Community Votes worked with three large nonprofits that together reach over 10,000 people living in several of the city’s poorest neighborhoods to help make sure the communities they serve voted.

Christian nonprofit evicts Queens apartment residents to convert building into homeless shelter: The New York School of Urban Ministries in Astoria is trying to boot low-income renters into the street in the midst of the holiday season in the hopes of converting their building into a homeless shelter, the Daily News reports.

Operator of shelter where radiator killed two girls acted like the mob: DNAinfo writes that Bushwick Economic Development Corp., the nonprofit operating the shelter apartment where two young girls were killed by scalding steam has been accused of acting like the mob, was the subject of two city Department of Investigation probes and was sued for being a deadbeat renter who tried to hide its debts from city funders, court and city records show.

TRUMP TRANSITION: The billionaires vs. Donald J. Trump: Inside Philanthropy reports that wealthy donors are getting ready to do everything they can to derail a Trump agenda that’s shaping up to be even more hardline and conservative than anyone expected.

New initiative will train city workers to help children who have suffered traumatic events: The city's first lady launched a new initiative to help teachers and caregivers help children dealing with trauma, NY1 reports. Training for the program, which will train thousands of early childhood teachers and staff members on how to help kids deal with trauma, will begin next month in all of the city's early childhood centers through the Administration for Children's Services.

What happened to Obama’s 4 billion in computer science funding?: Congress never set aside a requested 4 billion dollars, meaning the highlight of Obama’s computer science initiative never came to pass, though millions in funding for computer science education initiatives have been allocated through government agencies, The Verge reports.

Trans youth in New York now have Medicaid coverage for gender treatments: Transgender youth living in New York State are now able to receive Medicaid coverage for transition-related medical care, including hormone therapy such as puberty blockers, LGBTQ Nation writes.

************

Drawing on his extensive background as a lawyer, lobbyist and the head of a large New York social services agency, & management guru, Charles A. Archer, has created a state-of-the-art blueprint for building office teamwork and camaraderie. Used by companies’ world over, Archer’s Everybody Paddles compilation is a management tool focused on reaching strategic alignment and accelerating change through respect and collaboration; these principles provide an outline in building company consensus, problem solving and developing effective behavioral dynamics within an organization. Click here for more information.

Get an on-the-spot decision on your application: Come to Immediate Decision Days happening now through December 28 at our Financial District campus and Bronx Extension Center. Our state-of-the-art facilities are designed to give you the edge in today's job market. Classes start January 9! Financial Aid and scholarship opportunities available to those who qualify. RSVP here.

************

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Harlem Youth Hockey team gets new gear thanks to good deed: Members of Ice Hockey in Harlem were showered with dozens of new skates and hockey sticks, a 20,000 dollar holiday surprise which was the idea of a 12-year-old Upper West Side resident who took up a charity project for his Bar Mitzvah, DNAinfo reports.

Palace theater continues expansion plan, despite state funding setback: The executive director of the Palace Theatre says the venue will move forward with its 65 million dollar expansion plan despite being one of the few local priority projects that were shut out of the state's Regional Economic Development Council awards announced last week, according to the Times Union.

************

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

College Board faces rocky path after CEO pushes new vision for SAT: David Coleman spearheaded a sweeping redesign of America's oldest college entrance exam, but his plan to act fast - and tie the test to the controversial Common Core - stirred up internal resistance and created new problems, Reuters reports.

************

NYN BUZZ





The Amida Care Fund at Stonewall Community Foundation announces 2016 grant awards for HIV/AIDS initiatives at NYC community organizations:

The Amida Care Fund at Stonewall Community Foundation announced awarded new grants for innovative HIV prevention and services to several of its current grantees, to help them continue their important work in the communities they serve. The 2016 grantees are HEAT, Pride for Youth, Sylvia Rivera Law Project, and Translatina Network. Grant recipients are selected based on their outstanding work to address HIV/AIDS in LGBTQ communities throughout New York City. Amida Care, the largest Medicaid special needs health plan in New York State, specializes in providing comprehensive coverage and coordinated care to New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS and other chronic health conditions. The fund was established as part of Amida Care’s privately funded Live Your Life Wellness Program and is focused on supporting work that advances Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Blueprint to End the AIDS Epidemic in New York State by 2020.





New York Foundation for the Arts accepting applications for 2017 Artists' Fellowships:

For the past 28 years, the New York Foundation for the Arts has awarded Artists' Fellowships to artists living in New York State and/or Indian Nations located in New York State. The unrestricted 7,000 dollar fellowships are intended to fund an artist’s vision or voice, regardless of the level of his or her artistic development. NYFA is committed to supporting artists from diverse cultural backgrounds at all stages of their professional careers. In the 2017 cycle, grants will be awarded in the categories of crafts, sculpture; printmaking, drawing, book arts; nonfiction literature; poetry; and digital/electronic arts. Applicants must be at least 25 years old at the time of the application deadline (Jan. 25, 2017) and must also be a resident of New York State and/or one of the Indian Nations located in New York State for at least two years prior to that date. Click here for more information about how to apply.





Junior League doubles the impact of #GivingTuesday with 2,500 diapers donated by GEICO local office:

The Junior League of Central Westchester announced the unprecedented success of its fundraising efforts on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving back. As part of this initiative on Nov. 29, the JLCW raised more than 10,000 dollars and secured an additional donation of 2,500 diapers for the JLCW’s Westchester County Diaper Bank. The diaper donation came through a diaper challenge initiated by the JLCW’s sponsor, the GEICO Local Office located in Yonkers. The GEICO Local Office agreed to match each monetary donation received by the JLCW on #GivingTuesday with a donation of 50 diapers. The JLCW’s Westchester County Diaper Bank provides diapers at no cost as assistance to families in need in Westchester County. Diaper need is a silent crisis in Westchester County with parents often choosing between food, rent or buying diapers.

************

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.





Can justice be a public good? Earn Your Public Policy Degree at The New School

Calling future leaders in public policy and social innovation: Join us online for a webinar information session Monday, December 12, at 1-2pm EST to learn more about our Master’s in Urban Policy Analysis and Management. Get answers to all your questions about curriculum, admission requirements, scholarships, financial aid, and what our graduates are doing. The program enables you to study part-time or full-time, with the option to complete your degree in as little as 16 months. Register now for the online info session.

************

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Foster Family Trainer, Abbott House

The Foster Family Trainer is responsible for conducting the appropriate MAPP trainings for the Westchester County DSS Foster Parent Training and Certification Program. In addition to providing the training the Foster Family Trainer’s duties include holding the Orientation, scheduling the training clusters and completing the homestudy. The Foster Family Trainer position requires excellent assessment, writing and oral skills. This employee must show a comprehensive understanding of the child welfare system of New York State, specifically Westchester County.





MSW Caseworker, MercyFirst

The Caseworker II will manage a caseload of approximately 6-8 cases in our Therapeutic Family Foster Care Program. This specialized program serves our most vulnerable children with medical and/or psychological difficulties.The goal of this program is stability in a non-hospitalized setting. Provide clients and families with all needed services within the Agency or in the community. Provide much needed emotional support to caretakers. Make home visits, school contacts, and, if needed, hospital admission/visitation. Input and submit progress notes. Participate in “Family Night” activities. Communicate effectively with internal staff and NYC agency regarding cases through established Agency policies and procedures. Observe all HIPAA regulations. Accepting, affirming and non-judgmental approach toward LGBTQ youth and staff is required.





Director of Information Services and Technology, Little Flower Children & Family Services of New York

The Director is responsible for the management and direct supervision of the agency’s information systems through strategic oversight, planning and review. Responsibilities of oversight include Information Technology and Information Services. Incumbent is responsible to analyze the agency’s systems information requirements, determine how to best meet them, and manage the development of programs to fulfill those requirements.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* In response to a New York Times series on racial bias by prison guards, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the state inspector general’s office to conduct a statewide inquiry, but in its last major investigation, the office of just 109 needed an entire year to look into a single prison, The New York Times reports.

* State Sen. Simcha Felder, one of the state Legislature’s leading advocates for creating an investment tax credit to benefit private and parochial schools, says he no longer thinks such a measure has a chance of passing, the Daily News reports.

* New York City officials refused to explain why safety plans enacted after the 2013 death of an autistic boy named Avonte Oquendo failed to prevent a 6-year-old autistic boy from running out of a Brooklyn school earlier this month without staff noticing, the Post reports.

************

SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events: (view photos):

Heal Our Heroes





Upcoming galas and events:

Dec. 12 -- Volunteers of America hosts 21st Annual Winter’s Eve Gala

Dec. 12 -- American Friends of Magen David Adom hosts NY gala

Dec. 18 -- Museum of Jewish Heritage hosts Latkepalooza

Dec. 21 -- Care for the Homeless and Urban Pathways will hold a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Council on Aging named Nonprofit of Year by Albany Area Chamber: An Albany Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast recognized area nonprofit organizations, including one committed to the battle against poverty, the Albany Herald reports.

An organization paves a path out of Rikers Island and into the job market: The New York Times profiles GOSOWorks, a program operated by Getting Out and Staying Out. The initiative places former inmates in jobs with 45 companies or organizations, including Dos Toros; Ovenly, a bakery; Superiority Burger; the Horticultural Society of New York; and Steep Rock Bouldering. We spoke with the organization’s director earlier this year about its presence in East Harlem.

************

NYN EVENTS

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. - New York City Council Members Mark Levine and Vanessa Gibson, Right to Counsel Coalition members, tenants, and other community leaders hold rally to call on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to enact the “Right to Counsel” bill, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

11 a.m. - Assembly members Shelley Mayer and Steve Otis, Westchester Disabled on the Move, disabled constituents and personal assistants hold rally to call for increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates, Westchester Disabled on the Move, Inc., 984 North Broadway, Suite LL-10, Yonkers.

11 a.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives Richard Buery and actor Denis O’Hare kick off Mental Health Week of Action, Pavilion at Union Square Park, Manhattan.

1 p.m. - Rep. Joe Crowley and Make the Road New York hold a discussion on the path forward on immigration under the incoming Trump administration, 92-10 Roosevelt Ave., Queens.

1 p.m. - New York City Council members Jimmy Van Bramer and Costa Constantinides, and residents from the New York School of Urban Ministry hold rally to protest mass evictions from the facility, New York School of Urban Ministry, 31-65 46th St., Queens.

5:30 p.m. - The Queens Borough Board, chaired by Borough President Melinda Katz, hears a presentation from Dennis M. Walcott, president and CEO of Queens Library, on the Queens Library’s new strategic planning process, Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd., Queens.

************