FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz includes details on the best PR for nonprofits, a new study on incarceration rates across the state, and an expansion in programming to get Utica children ready for school.

* New York nonprofits are mobilizing to accommodate a surge in working-class women who are coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault, NYN Media reports.

* U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke with City & State about her new legislation to combat sexual harassment, her Twitter war with President Donald Trump and her top priorities for the final weeks of 2017.

TOP NEWS:

* The parents of two children who were fatally scalded by a broken radiator in city-funded housing for the homeless are suing the city for negligence in relation to the incident, The New York Times reports.

* New York City plans to start conducting free blood-lead tests today for children in public housing in response to revelations that the New York Public Housing Authority had not conducted lead paint inspections for years, the Daily News reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled an $11.5 million plan that aims to curtail recruitment of new gang members to MS-13 on Long Island by focusing on social and education programs for at-risk youth in Suffolk County, Newsday reports.

* Republicans will remain in charge of the state Senate during budget negotiations early next year despite a Democratic plan to unify because state Sen. Simcha Felder will continue caucusing with the Republicans, the New York Post reports.

* More news below …

************

Too busy to attend in-person or real-time online continuing education events? NYU Silver School of Social Work offers a wide range of web-based, self-study continuing education programming for Social Workers and Mental Health Professionals. Choose from 14 compelling NYSED- and ACE-approved courses you can take on your own schedule, each at a cost of $25 or less per CE contact hour. Learn more about NYU Silver's online CE programs and register here.

************

* The Times profiles Elizabeth Smith, the new president of the Central Park Conservancy, and how a professional background in private equity and the Parks Department has prepared her to lead a nonprofit with $44 million to spend annually.

* A flurry of legislative activity the likes of which few in the City Council could remember has marked the final days of the year – and of New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito’s tenure – including police and street vendor reform bills, the Times writes.

* Hopes are high within NYCLASS, the New York City nonprofit that opposes horse carriages in Central Park, that legislation banning carriages from city streets under most circumstances will pass the City Council this upcoming session, the Post reports.

************

Look Beyond the Numbers – Not all Technology Partners are Created Equal

Fully integrated systems, need-specific configurations, and proper training should be expected from your software investment. T3 Information Systemsdelivers just that. A subsidiary of Tate & Tryon CPAs, T3 has assisted nonprofits with selection and implementation of customized systems for 25 years. Nationally recognized and an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics Partner, T3 Information Systems is ready to help you Unleash Your Nonprofit’s Business Potential today.

************

IN DEPTH:

* A new report shows how national student loan trends affect neighborhoods across New York City, such as in the Bronx, which has the highest rate of loan delinquency yet the smallest percentage of residents with student loans, Inside Higher Ed reports.

* The Atlantic examines why people making more than $200,000 tend to donate less to charity than those who make less than half of that, despite the growing trend of super-wealthy individuals earmarking half their fortunes for philanthropy.

* A state budget deficit looms as legislators examine how the Republican tax plan will affect revenues in the years to come, Gotham Gazette reports, and more than a billion in funding is still vulnerable to expected federal cuts to health care programs.

* A video from Nonprofit Quarterly discusses tips for creating strong relationships among board members and with executives, with an emphasis on how board chairs can create a proactive role for themselves in organizations.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Budget cuts and political scrutiny have undermined the ability of the Internal Revenue Service to investigate allegations of improper political activity by charities and other nonprofits, The Washington Post reports.

* A repeal of the individual insurance mandate was among the provisions retained by the Republican tax bill that may become law within days, New York magazine reports, but the Johnson Amendment will continue to limit political activity by nonprofits and charities.

* Federal officials went easy on the nation’s largest drug company despite an aggressive investigation by the DEA that alleged McKesson Corp. turned a blind eye to how the opioids it made was fueling a national drug abuse crisis, The Washington Post reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To former New York City Councilman Robert Jackson … and to Jorge Montalvo, associate commissioner for the New York Office of Temporary & Disability Assistance.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 19, 2017 – Live Webinar: Getting donors to call you back

Jan. 24, 2018 – Second Annual NYN Media BoardCon

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24kvv1/113562850 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “My husband and I are traveling around the United States with our guitars to raise money and start a nonprofit fund-raiser to change the shelters in Nyc and make them safe for families to live … I am going to sing my heart out and spread the story of how Nyc FAMILY shelter killed my baby girls.” – Facebook post by Danielle McGuire, mother of two children who died in a city-funded shelter, via the Times