FEEDBACK FRIDAY POLL: Last week we asked you whether ACS Commissioner Carrion should have resigned. 71 percent of you said no and 29 percent said yes. Only two names were suggested for her replacement: Deputy Mayor Richard Buery and former ACS Commissioner John Mattingly, who was appointed in 2004 by Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg. The sentiments of many could probably be summed up by one respondent’s comment: “It's probably one of the hardest and worst jobs to have; total set up for failure for just about anyone.” Stay tuned for this week’s poll.

Lessons from the Robin Hood Foundation’s fundraising “boot camp”: Eight New York-area nonprofits were selected for the six-week Grants-Ready Insights and Training program, which began on Oct. 6 and consisted of weekly four-hour sessions, including training on mission and program model design, fundraising, budgets, governance and data tracking.

Avella kicks off campaign against de Blasio with focus on homelessness: State Senator Tony Avella officially announced his uphill campaign to unseat Mayor Bill de Blasio, making a hotel where City Hall tried and failed to convert into a homeless shelter into a cornerstone of the campaign, Politico New York writes.

City ignored warnings on operator of shelter where girls died, emails show: The city was repeatedly warned during the past two years that Bushwick Economic Development Corp, - the nonprofit group operating the shelter apartment where a malfunctioning radiator killed two young Bronx girls - was a bad actor who didn't pay rent, maintain buildings it leased or fix housing-code violations, DNAinfo reports.

Zymere Perkins’ case highlights harsh truths about child welfare in New York City: In NY Slant, Dr. Jeremy Kohomban of the Children’s Village lists five priorities for the next commissioner of the Administration of Children’s Services in the wake of the tragic death of Zymere Perkins and subsequent resignation of Gladys Carrión.

ACS employs more bosses than abuse caseworkers: The city’s beleaguered child-welfare agency has become bloated with bosses under Mayor de Blasio, with honchos accounting for more than one-quarter of its workforce, and even outnumbering the caseworkers sent to investigate suspected child abuse, the New York Post reports.

State again orders homeless be sheltered when it’s 32 degrees: The state quietly submitted an emergency regulation that requires the homeless be sheltered when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or colder, a move that keeps with an executive order issued by Gov. Cuomo last January, the Times Union writes.

Gov. Cuomo youth employment program criticized for not getting job done: The national advocacy group Young Invincibles says in its report that the Cuomo administration’s 50 million dollar Urban Youth Jobs Program relies too heavily on tax credits to entice employers to hire disadvantaged youths and does not provide enough job-skills training, the Daily News reports.

What kinds of donations do nonprofits need for the holidays? (It depends but cash is king): Nonprofit Quarterly looks at the prevalence of canned food drives and how casual donors can better help nonprofits.

TRUMP TRANSITION - Charitable Giving Coalition urges Trump to exempt charitable giving from deduction cap: The Charitable Giving Coalition urged President-elect Donald Trump in a letter to exclude the charitable deduction from any cap on deductions in tax reform legislation. Trump’s latest tax reform proposal includes a significant cap on deductions, including the charitable deduction.

TRUMP TRANSITION - City officials brace for potential cuts to public housing under Trump: While Ben Carson, Trump's pick to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has not laid out a detailed plan for funding urban housing authorities like NYCHA, city officials appear all but certain that the cash-strapped agency will take a hit. NYCHA is among the city agencies that relies most heavily on federal funding, Politico New York reports.

TRUMP TRANSITION: New Yorkers Rally For Immigrant Community: Hundreds of New Yorkers marched to Trump Tower Sunday in solidarity with immigrants who worry about their future under the incoming Trump administration, CBS New York reports.

Latke Festival coming to Brooklyn Museum today: The eighth annual Latke Festival will seek to find the best potato pancake maker in New York and raise money for The Sylvia Center, a nonprofit that teaches kids about nutritious eating, DNAinfo reports.

Why universities Shouldn’t Teach Social Entrepreneurship: For true social change to happen, we must welcome social entrepreneurs from all backgrounds, but universities simply can’t do that in their current form, the Stanford Social Innovation Review reports.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC announces workplace mentoring program at Mount Sinai Health System:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City announced it is launching a new partnership with Mount Sinai to provide high school students from across the five boroughs with a unique, hands-on experience that will allow them to learn and explore various career opportunities in healthcare. As part of BBBS of NYC’s Workplace Mentoring Program, 15 mentees (‘Littles’) from New Heights Academy will be connected with Mount Sinai employees (‘Bigs’), who will help advise and guide the students’ as they consider future careers through structured program activities.





Nomination deadline extended for 2017 Brooke W. Mahoney Award for Outstanding Board Leadership:

In its seventh year, The Brooke Award was established to recognize the outstanding work done by a nonprofit's board of directors as its members dedicate time and resources to achieving their organization's unique mission. Recipients of this award are organizations that have developed robust strategies for ensuring that their boards are vigorously engaged stewards of organizational mission, deeply prepared fiduciaries preserving the public interest, and dedicated fundraisers able to help sustain their organizations financially. Read more here.





CAREER MOVES: Noa Meyer joins Brooklyn Community Foundation’s Board of Directors:

Brooklyn Community Foundation announced the election of Noa Meyer to its Board of Directors, effective Nov. 18. Meyer is the Managing Director and Head of Philanthropic Initiatives for BDT & Company, a merchant bank that provides advice and capital to family-owned companies. Prior to joining BDT, she was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs where she served as the global head of 10,000 Women, an initiative that fosters economic growth by providing women entrepreneurs around the world with a business and management education, mentoring and networking, and access to capital.

Associate Executive Director for Adult Services, InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies

The InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies Inc. is seeking a highly qualified person for the Associate Executive Director of Adult Services. The position is responsible for assisting our member agencies on matters related to services to individuals with developmental disabilities that are funded by OPWDD and DOH. Regularly interacts with government officials at all levels; advocates for these issues and provides high level technical expertise to member agencies. In addition, this position is responsible for overseeing and managing IAC’s training program and all its components, as well as the annual conference.





Director of NAC’s Regional Permanency Center, New Alternatives for Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is seeking a Director with strong programmatic and administrative skills to design and implement its new Regional Permanency Center. This Center will deliver a range of interventions that are designed to prevent post adoptive/post guardianship dissolutions/disruptions; provide assistance to families so that children can be cared for in their own homes with their adoptive parents or legal guardians; and strengthen post adoptive/post guardianship families with the goal of avoiding foster care or other out-of-home placements.





Executive Assistant to Executive Director, SCAN New York

We are seeking dynamic, qualified Executive Assistant for SCAN’s Executive Director. This candidate produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text and data; conserves executive's time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications; helps maintains executive's appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel; Interfaces with executive’s contacts in person or on the telephone; answering or directing inquiries; completes projects by assigning work to clerical staff; following up on results; and provides historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems; recording meeting discussions.





* Seven New York City Council members endorsed de Blasio for re-election on Sunday, the Daily News reports.

* While de Blasio has certainly been clumsy in handling his political nonprofits, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance owe it to both the mayor and to New York City to resolve their investigations expeditiously and determine if the mayor’s actions were criminal, Bob McManus writes in the Post.

* Mayor de Blasio’s administration announced it had hired Mike Casca, a former spokesman for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, to run day-to-day media strategy for an administration that has gone through several rounds of reshuffling, The New York Times reports.

Dec. 21 -- Care for the Homeless and Urban Pathways will hold a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education

Citymeals on Wheels celebrates 35 years of feeding homebound NYC seniors: Since 1981, the organization has delivered more than 54 million meals to struggling seniors on weekends and holidays, and the city’s Department for the Aging oversees the weekday deliveries, the Daily News reports.

In Flushing, an illicit network does its biz: Jimmy Lee, the executive director of Restore NYC - a nonprofit that helps victims of trafficking and deals with many East Asians - says that most of the trafficking victims that his group helps have a connection to Queens, and most of that group has a connection to Flushing, Queens Chronicle writes.

Harlem Church opens center dedicated to compassionate mental health care: The HOPE Center, which stands for “Healing On Purpose and Evolving,” will operate a few blocks from the church in a 700-square-foot space at 228 W. 116th St. and provide individual services people and groups, DNAinfo reports.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

12 p.m. - New York’s Electoral College convenes in the state Senate chambers to officially cast ballots for president of the United States, state Senate Chamber, state Capitol, Albany.

6:30 p.m. - Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends Community Board 7 and PS 191 community discussion on the future of PS 191, 210 W. 61st St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. - “Inside City Hall” features New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Monday Consultants Corner featuring Rebecca Katz, Mike Morey, Jon Greenspan & J.C. Polanco, NY1.

