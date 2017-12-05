FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz section covers Madison Square Boys & Girls Club’s annual Christmas ball, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s push for DACA protections, and new legislation on Administration for Children’s Services reporting requirements.

* The 51 members of the New York City Council won’t really decide who among the eight candidates will be the legislative body’s next speaker – and in some ways, who becomes the next speaker barely matters, Jeff Coltin writes.

* Former New York Legal Assistance Group President Yisroel Schulman admitted to mishandling millions of dollars in funding as part of a settlement with the New York Attorney General’s office, The NonProfit Times reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the number of new HIV cases in New York state reached record lows in 2016, which follows an announcement days before that new HIV cases had also reached record lows in New York City, the Daily News reports.

* New York City and a collection of community groups alleging racial discrimination have agreed to settle an eight-year legal battle in Brooklyn, resulting in an increase in affordable housing units that will be built at Broadway Triangle, The New York Times reports.

* New York City Councilman Corey Johnson is set to unveil a set of reforms – including putting the entire city budget online 48 hours prior to a vote – he said would boost transparency in the council that he’d commit to if elected speaker,the Daily News writes.

* Less than two weeks after most candidates for New York City Council speaker expressed support for extending term limits, many have now declined to support the actual bill that would give members a third term due to public outcry, Politico New York reports.

* The children of slain NYPD officer Miosotis Familia – who was fatally shot earlier this year – received a mortgage-free co-op apartment in the Bronx from the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the Daily News reports.

* The TV show “The View” and Whoopi Goldberg partnered with RAMP Global Missions at a Dec. 1 event to support the nonprofit’s effort to open a safe house for sex trafficking survivors in Buffalo next spring, reports The Buffalo News.

* Seventy-five families will receive gift cards from Mental Health America Dutchess County to pay for Christmas celebrations, a program supported by the 35-year-old Holiday Helping Hand project, Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

IN DEPTH:

* A “100-Day Challenge” organized by the New York City-based 100,000 Homes Campaign led to a surge of homeless veterans moving into housing, a model that other public-private partnerships could adopt, writes the The Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* A young Bronxite tells Today how she was able to get life-saving medication and a GED with the help of the Alliance for Positive Change, a nonprofit that helps people diagnosed with HIV and other chronic conditions.

* Public policy in recent decades hasn’t stopped racial segregation from increasing nationwide, causing unequal access to health care, education and wealth accumulation , Christopher Petrella, lecturer in American Cultural Studies at Bates College, writes for NBC.

* Nonprofit leaders from across the country share with The NonProfit Timestheir predictions for 2018, including how policy and budget changes at the federal level will affect their missions.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The future of the Children’s Health Insurance Program remains uncertain despite promises from lawmakers that 9 million children would not lose health insurance after the program’s authorization lapsed earlier this year, The Intercept reports.

* Tax-exempt organization will owe a 20 percent excise tax on any executive compensation exceeding $1 million that goes to their five highest employees under the tax bill passed by the U.S. Senate, reports National Law Review in a breakdown of the Senate bill.

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

************

KICKER: “Understanding that today’s inequalities and disparities have their roots in state-sponsored segregation — and are exacerbated by increasing resegregation — represents a crucial step in the right direction.” – Christopher Petrella, a lecturer in American Cultural Studies at Bates College, via NBC.