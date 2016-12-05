Editor’s Note: The December issue of the NYN Review hits the streets this week. It is also now available to read online. Subscribe here for the daily newsletter mailing list - and don’t forget to forward this email to a colleague to help them stay informed.

TOP NEWS



NYN Media Perspectives - December NYN Review is our last print issue: Our December print issue of the New York Nonprofit Review will be our last. NYN Media’s content will now be exclusively featured in a nonprofit-dedicated section of City & state magazine. Our website, www.nynmedia.com, will now become the primary home of our full-length original content; selected pieces will appear in condensed form in C&S’ magazine.

New York City Council seeks tougher oversight of deed restrictions: The New York City Council is expected to pass legislation to require mayors to personally approve any alteration to or removal of a city-imposed deed restriction and create a database to track existing deed restrictions and changes to them, the Times reports.

Brooklyn boy, 3, dies after allegedly being beaten into coma by mother's boyfriend: A battered, helpless 3-year-old Brooklyn boy has died from injuries he allegedly suffered at the hands of his mother’s abusive boyfriend days after he was beaten into a coma and left with a fractured skull, The Daily News writes. Workers from the city Administration for Children’s Services were tipped Nov. 26 to horrific conditions at Jaden’s home but were stymied when the tipster mistakenly gave the address of the home next door.

Advocates welcome change in home health aide law: Newsday writes that a new state law will let highly trained home health aides administer medications and operate medical equipment for people in need of professional care at home, health officials. Gov. Cuomo signed into law a bill that establishes the Advanced Home Health Aide job category for home health aides who receive additional training and act under the supervision of a licensed registered professional nurse to carry out advanced tasks.

The scourge of racial bias in New York State’s prisons: A New York Times investigation draws on nearly 60,000 disciplinary cases from state prisons and interviews with inmates to explore the system’s inequities and the ripple effect they can have. Because Sing Sing is so close to the city, with major nonprofits like the Fortune Society and the Osborne Association nearby, it has more programs than most state prisons. Inmates can get a college degree and participate in theater and art initiatives.

How tax law changes may impact charitable giving: Whether looking at the blueprint for tax reform put forth by Republican House Ways and Means Committee members, the deliberations of the Senate Finance Committee’s bipartisan tax reform working groups or the tax proposals of President-elect Trump, there is a very real possibility that tax rates will be lowered in the near future, BDO writes in its blog.

Gillibrand calls for federal funding to protect religious institutions, nonprofits from hate, terror: Hate crimes are up, and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is trying to have 5 million dollars more added to an end-of-the-year federal funding bill, CBS New York reports. According to the NYPD, there were 34 reported hate crime incidents in the city between Nov. 8 and Nov. 27 of this year, compared to only 13 during the same period in 2015.

The Fight for 15, four years in: Nonprofit Quarterly writes that last Tuesday marked the four-year anniversary of the movement’s first protest event, back in November 2012, when New York City’s fast food workers first demanded 15 dollars an hour and union rights. The movement has come a long way. While 200 workers took part in that one-day strike four Novembers ago, thousands have now risen nationwide, spanning across 340 cities to mark the event. Chicago O’Hare airport alone witnessed 500 workers on strike.

Mayor de Blasio appoints new commissioners to Commission on Gender Equity: Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Beverly Tillery and Beverly Cooper Neufeld to the Commission on Gender Equity, the advisory body that works across city agencies to help achieve the Mayor’s commitment to reduce gender-based inequity and build a safer, more inclusive and economically mobile city for women and girls, according to a press release.

Redlining, racial politics and the way forward in Trump’s America: For a podcast, City Limits gathered Judi Kende, New York Market Leader at Enterprise Community Partners; Colvin Grannum, president of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation and April DeSimone, co-founder of Designing the We to talk about ways to address the lingering, everyday effects of an explicitly racist policy especially in the looming era of President Trump.

Philanthropy is neglecting poor communities, but what about the influx of new funders?: While giving to under-served communities grew both in dollars and share of domestic grantmaking, it remains “disturbingly low,” going from just 26 to 31 percent, Inside Philanthropy reports. Ninety percent of foundations gave less than half of their grant dollars to benefit underserved communities.

Under the hood at agencies, investigation department increases policy focus: While the Department of Investigation is often responsible for arresting bad actors in city government, its long-term impact is best seen in its investigative reports, policy recommendations, and follow through ensuring that agencies implement suggested reforms, Gotham Gazette writes. As with many types of government reports, though, it is not always easily evident what type of oversight DOI provides to see that its recommendations are indeed implemented.

Homeless high school students can and do graduate in numbers similar to their peers, if they are supported during specific transition points. The key is to keep them from becoming chronically absent from school. Read newly-analyzed data from the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Four reasons nonprofits should pay attention to Snapchat: Although the notion of a social network that doesn’t record your actions to save and view at a later date seems backward to tech giants like Facebook and Google, which rely on collecting and retaining user data, disappearing messages have captivated younger users on Snapchat, who may have once been concerned that fleeting moments on social media could haunt them forever, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

Nonprofit’s Homework Help program offers immigrants, kids of Middle Eastern descent a chance to learn and grow: More than 50 children take part in the homework help program at Women for Afghan Women which focuses on supporting women and familie, to help them gain independence and feel like they belong, according to PIX11. They also offer several classes like English, driver’s ed, even yoga. And many who come here are receiving education for the first time.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Executive compensation at private and public colleges: The Chronicle of Higher Education provides a list of executive-compensation package with the latest data on more than 1,200 chief executives at more than 600 private colleges from 2008-14 and nearly 250 public universities and systems from 2010-15.

NYN BUZZ





NYSLTA raises money for Long Island based charity:

New York State Land Title Association’s Charitable Works Committee recently held its third annual auction, which raised 37,960 dollars for HorseAbility, a center for equine-facilitated therapy for people with special needs. HorseAbility serves more than 825 families a year. The proceeds raised by the committee will go toward the HorseAbility Scholarship Fund for therapy lessons and for refurbishing their large outdoor ring and two horse stalls. The auction took place during NYSLTA’s annual conference, which was held in Montauk.

MercyFirst welcomes three new members to its board of trustees:

MercyFirst welcomed three new members to its Board of Trustees: Susan Lee, Kenneth Male and Elizabeth Venuti. Lee is a self employed Development Consultant working with small nonprofits to strategize on fundraising methods. Lee also serves as a board member for the Nomi Network and volunteers at Covenant House, Catch a Lift Fund and is a Charity Marathon Runner. Male is the senior vice president and general manager of TechTarget in Newton, MA. Male also serves as a board member for the Magil Theatre Company and Foundation for Children. Venuti is an Associate Professor of Accounting at Hofstra University. Venuti is also involved with St. Dominic Parish in Oyster Bay, St. Francis Hospital Foundation, Grenville Baker Boys and Girls Club, Island Harvest and the Nassau Country Club.

Mercy Home for Children hosts cocktail and fundraiser:

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Mercy Home for Children hosted its Annual Cocktail Reception and Fundraiser to celebrate their innovative Creative Arts Therapy Program. The CAT program provides children living with intellectual and developmental disabilities an opportunity to find their voice through weekly art, drama, and dance therapy sessions. The annual cocktail fundraising dinner was emceed by Danielle Madden-Buck and joined by visits from Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President, and NYS Senator Martin Golden. The event was supported by Lamb Financial Group, James Slattery, Esq., Ridgewood Savings Bank, Sister Fran Picone, Fr. Michael Perry, and Donna Whiteford.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Fewer than one in six black or Hispanic men was released at his first parole hearing, compared with one in four white men, a sign of pervasive racial bias in the state’s prison systems, an analysis by The New York Times of thousands of parole decisions found.

* New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito’s ballyhooed bail fund to help low-level detainees hasn’t given out a single penny more than a year after it was announced as the first major step in reducing the jail population, the Daily News reports.

* Eric A. Ulrich, a relatively unknown 31-year-old city councilman who has been considering a long-shot bid to challenge Mayor Bill de Blasio in next year’s election, could see his aspirations become fodder for a reality show, the Times reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

A bold vision for our future - 100 percent renewable energy: New York has the science, technology and momentum for a future powered by 100 percent renewable energy, it just needs the political will, Heather Leibowitz of Environment New York writes in NY Slant.

Brooklyn food pantries see boost in city funding: Reaching Out Community Services Inc., a nonprofit social services organization that operates out of a storefront on New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst, will be able to assist more hungry families now that the City Council has announced a 30,000 dollar allocation to the group, according to the Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

NYN EVENTS

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

