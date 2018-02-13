FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* A $5 million state grant is giving the Institute for Community Living a chance to partner with other nonprofits to change the game on healthcare through “Behavioral Health Care Collaboratives,” David Woodlock, president of ICL, writes in NYN Media.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has nonprofit leaders making noise on Wall Street, BCS’ Spark Prize winners, new executive directors – plus who’s mobilizing the Cub Scouts.

* More men should take advantage of New York City’s new paid family leave program and the city should extend it so that it covers unionized workers, City Councilmen Ben Kallos and Antonio Reynoso, write in City & State.

TOP NEWS:

* Reclaim New York, a nonprofit group supported by Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway and Long Island billionaire Robert Mercer, has increased its advocacy in recent months with initiatives ranging from the state budget to a local jail project, WNYC reports.

* A state Assembly bill would lay the legal groundwork to establish a safe injection site in New York City, where drug users would inject under medical supervision, an initiative that has led to a decline in fatal overdoses abroad, The New York Times reports.

* A series of strategic missteps and declining political influence preceded the sudden collapse of Families for Excellent Schools, an Eva Moskowitz-aligned pro-Charter School group that once wielded great power at the city and state levels, reports Chalkbeat.

* New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has appointed several colleagues to senior leadership positions despite past votes and political positions against pro-LGBT initiatives, reports Gotham Gazette.

* More news below …

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio intends to steer clear of some controversial issues like the MTA, NYCHA and expanding his affordable housing program, in Tuesday’s State of the City address, Politico New York reports.

* The Legal Aid Society is threatening to take the New York City Housing Authority to court unless it refunds up to $15 million to tenants who went without heat this winter, the Times reports.

* Nonprofit Staten Island Performing Provider System helps the uninsured and Medicaid patients find free medical services while aiming to dramatically reduce the number of avoidable hospital visits in the borough, the Staten Island Advance reports.

In Depth:

* Nonprofits that are in danger of collapse need to calmly evaluate their strengths, weaknesses and right to exist, among other considerations necessary in an existential crisis, writes the Facilitation & Process blog.

* City Harvest is among the nonprofits that have found that a “Netflix model” of recurring monthly gifts has increased their bottom line, part of the process of turning donors into “subscribers,” writes The NonProfit Times.

* Default Filetype Syndrome – aka using too many .pdf files on your website – afflicts too many nonprofits, but there are ways to present your organization in more modern and user-friendly ways online, writes the Nonprofit WP blog.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Trump is expected to renew his call for drastic reductions to non-defense programs in rolling out his budget request Monday, even with hundreds of billions in new cash at hand, Politico reports.

* The Silicon Valley Community Foundation awarded $1.3 billion to nonprofit organizations last year and received $1.4 billion in gifts, making it one of the top five foundations nationwide, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* At a time of record profits, U.S. corporations and philanthropies should do more to fund employee child care, especially since a lack of childcare is the reason behind 74 percent of the incidences when women leave the workforce, Slate writes.

* New research shows that African-American men often pull away from emotional support networks at alarming rates after they are the victims of a violent injuring, making recovery more difficult, reports Pacific Standard.

KICKER: “Reclaim New York is replicating some of the things that Robert Mercer and Trump and Bannon pulled off at the national level … pit neighbor against neighbor, attack public institutions and make it easier for right-wing candidates to win elections on that message of hostility and division.” - Michael Kink, executive director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition, a union-connected group, via WNYC.