* New research has revealed some difficult truths regarding how nonprofits handle risk management, John MacIntosh of SeaChange Partners, and Dylan Roberts of Oliver Wyman, write in NYN Media.

* Today’s Buzz has the details on what nonprofit got a boost from a Gale Brewer visit, the annual Chinese-American Planning Council gala and what nonprofit got $6.1 million to battle homelessness.

* Nonprofit leaders like Christine Quinn of Win were among those who made the New York City Power 100, an annual list from City & State of the 100 most powerful people in New York City.

* A new federal lawsuit alleges the interim CEO of Heritage Health and Housing ordered subordinates to write-off $20,000 in medical services she received from the Harlem-based nonprofit, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer released his budget analysis for the upcoming year and the Department of Homeless Services was among the agencies where he said increases in spending are not having enough impact, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Children’s welfare advocates say Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive budget is one of the worst for kids in decades, especially since it cuts state funding to the Close to Home program in New York City, Politico New York reports.

* More than three years after Eric Garner died, his family is still waiting on the NYPD to hold a department disciplinary trial for the officer who put him in a chokehold that led to his death, the New York Times reports.

* U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer warned that the U.S. Education Department’s proposed $425 million cuts to student mental health and school safety funds could lead to catastrophe, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed fellow Dinkins’ Administration veteran and MIT professor J. Phillip Thompson, as deputy mayor for strategic policy initiatives, the Daily News reports.

* Buffalo News profiles Yazidi refugees who settled in Western New York after a long process of resettlement that began after they escaped from captivity under ISIS – but the journey to recovery has only just begun.

In Depth:

* The Times urges the Trump Administration to stop threatening legal action against cities that open safe injection sites that provide medical supervision to drug users, an idea that has reduced fatal overdoses in other countries.

* Data analytics and other new fundraising tools can give a nonprofit an edge with donors but only if an organization diversifies in the right way, writes BDO’s Nonprofit Standard blog.

* Five-part storytelling, photos with kids, and a story length of 500-600 words are all elements of storytelling that can help nonprofits effectively fundraise, Nonprofit Hub writes.





NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A national decline in religious observance is hurting the bottom line of many religious charities and their ability to deliver services – and the new tax law did not help, Deseret News reports.

* A national backlog of rape kit testing includes an estimated 17,000 cases in New York City and the delays now mean law enforcement has to devise new strategies to deal with such old cases, Hot Air writes.

* A new analysis found the number of deaths from suicide, and alcohol or drug-related fatalities reached a record 141,963 nationwide in 2016, an 11 percent spike, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

KICKER: “This is one of the worst budgets, if not the worst budget, in terms of the impact on children … Even going back to when the budget was really bad in 2008 during the recession. That budget was bad because of across the board cuts. This budget targets children.” - Stephanie Gendell, associate executive director for the Citizens' Committee for Children, via Politico New York.





