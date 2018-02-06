FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* The state budget continues to shortchange New York nonprofits and it almost seems like Gov. Andrew Cuomo is singling out workers at human services nonprofits, The New School’s James Parrott writes in NYN Media.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz shows who’s the new members of the board at Brooklyn Community Foundation, who gave HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services a piece of $1 million, and who at Marks Paneth is giving expert advice away.

* State Sen. Jeff Klein – leader of a breakaway Democratic faction – has risen in Albany by outworking his rivals and playing chess when so many in Albany are playing checkers – with big implications for how the state operates, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* More than 350 nonprofits will hold an “infrastructure fair” outside the state Capitol today to urge elected officials to approve more funding for building repairs, technology upgrades and other improvements, the Associated Press reports.

* Cuomo joined activists and other elected officials at the Bronx-based nonprofit Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education to urge the federal government to approve $94.4 billion in disaster aid for Puerto Rico, the New York Post reports.

* Glenn Martin, an ex-convict who became a leading voice of the movement to close Rikers Island resigned his position at the nonprofit he founded, JustLeadershipUSA, following revelations of alleged sexual misconduct, The New York Times reports.

* The Bowery Mission and New York City Rescue Mission will merge, The Nonprofit Times reports, combining resources to combat poverty and homelessness under the umbrella of the former organization.

* More news below …

* Cuomo signed an executive order barring state agencies from doing business with companies that “promote or tolerate discrimination,” a move he portrayed as standing up to the federal government, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* One Puerto Rican man helps others recover from disaster even as he tries to get back on his feet after resettling in Queens, the Times reports, a demonstration at how a lack of federal aid has required Puerto Ricans to help each other.

* State corrections officers are pushing for more security measures to combat prison contraband, Times Union reports, weeks after Gov. Cuomo rescinded a pilot that would’ve required care packages for inmates to go through a handful of for-profit companies.

IN DEPTH:

* MacArthur Genius Award winner Ai-jen Poo, executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, discusses with The Chronicle of Philanthropy how the group is pivoting to a new cause after a successful push in New York for a domestic workers Bill of Rights.

* NonProfit Pro offers tips on making board meetings less boring by improving record-keeping, developing clear expectations, assigning “homework,” and making sure the right people attend.

* The affordable housing crisis will get worse this year unless Congress resuscitates a federal tax credit program that finances nearly all affordable housing nationwide, writes the Times’ Editorial Board.

* A new program from New York University is one of two new programs that aim to help nonprofits and academics better partner to confront social problems, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Racial and ethnic minorities continue to be underrepresented at all levels of foundations nationwide, Philanthropy News Digest reports, based on a new report that found White people make up nearly three out of four full-time staff members.

* If the Trump Administration decides to stage mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, older adults across the country will face a formidable dilemma: Who will care for them?” the Times reports.

* A new bipartisan immigration bill is expected to be introduced in Congress today, the Washington Post reports, which include a provision to legalize “Dreamers” who have been in the country since 2013.

* The Nation makes a “progressive case” for how the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles represent “a living rebuke” to NFL critics who think social consciousness distracts from winning championships.

KICKER: “(The Philadelphia Eagles) have proven that getting involved in political causes off the field isn’t a distraction from success on the field,” sportswriter Michael David Smith, via The Nation.