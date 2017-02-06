FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Following the election of President Donald Trump, people worried about the new administration’s stance on funding social services and preserving the rights of immigrants, LGBT individuals and women, flooded the donation pages of national organizations committed to those causes – while other local organizations have seen little evidence of a bump in donations due to Trump.

TOP NEWS:

* A transfer of funds in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 152.3 billion dollar executive budget proposal could blow a hole in the budget for the city Department for the Aging, potentially leading to the closure of dozens of senior centers, according to Politico New York.

* A majority of lawmakers in the Assembly and nearly half in the state Senate have written letters in support of adding 45 million dollars to the state budget to help raise wages for direct care workers who serve the mentally disabled, the Daily News reports.

* Aiming ever higher, the Metropolitan Museum of Art faces financial challenges that include a deficit nearing 40 million dollars and expansion plans that have been postponed for lack of funding, the New York Times reports.

* In an editorial, Nonprofit Quarterly writes that it opposes any repeal of the Johnson Amendment, adding that the nonprofit sector should assertively protect itself and the public from this baldly partisan effort.

* Black patients are less likely than whites to be hospitalized at private academic medical centers in New York City, a new study has found, resurrecting the hot-button belief that some private hospitals with deep pockets leave care for the sickest and poorest patients to a struggling public hospital system, Modern Healthcare reports.

* Nonprofits that take money from wealthy donors who aren’t serious about taking on the values of the communities they fund are a major reason why the rich continue to hold on to more power than they deserve while urban schools stay in reform mode, the Hechinger Report writes.

* For an example of how human capital risk can complicate an already precarious project, Inside Philanthropy writes about how the gut renovation of David Geffen Hall, the New York Philharmonic's home at Lincoln Center recently hit a significant bump in the road.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The Church World Service has guided many immigrants to Lancaster, Pa, but the New York Times asks how it can function after an executive order closing the nation to refugees.



* Cuomo has attacked Trump’s policies without calling out Trump by name, which one Cuomo ally suggested was a way of avoiding attacks from a thin-skinned president who the governor will need to work with, the Daily News reports.



* Animal welfare organizations were stunned and outraged Friday when the United States Department of Agriculture removed animal welfare inspection reports, enforcement records, and other information about the treatment of animals from its website, citing privacy and other laws, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.





IN DEPTH:

* Several cities are experimenting with ways to keep the creative class from getting priced out, and with programs that go beyond the federal low-income housing tax credit that gives private developers an incentive to create low-income housing in exchange for a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the developer’s tax burden, PBS NewsHour reports.

* While New York City schools are meant to be safe spaces, they are also places data and documents are collected, and the city and advocates are working to make sure that information stays private, and that immigrants feel protected, Chalkbeat writes.





THIS WEEK’S NYN MEDIA INSIGHTS PODCAST:

* In this week’s podcast, Mark Goldsmith, co-founder and president of Getting Out and Staying Out talks about what a person with a rap sheet should say when asked questions about their background at a job interview, and why Rikers Island inmates listened intently to an “old white guy in a suit.”

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A big-hearted assistant principal has teamed up with the mom of a homeless Brooklyn girl who desperately needs surgery to create an online fundraiser for the girl, the Daily News reports.

* Brooklyn Community Services examines the impact of gentrification with “The Forgotten Farragut,” a short subject documentary video spotlighting the struggles of lower-income residents of a NYCHA development in the shadow of the increasingly wealthy neighborhood of DUMBO, according to a press release.

* A Staten Island not-for-profit, #SurpriseTheStruggling, Inc., hosted a celebration on Saturday to highlight those who made an impact in the area of human services within the organization, according to the Staten Island Advance.

NYN BUZZ:

* Long Island Cares, Inc., The Harry Chapin Food Bank recently issued a total of $64,680 in small grants to support operational and capital expenditures to fifty-three local food pantries, soup kitchens and other emergency food programs that contract with the regional food bank. The grants represent the first round of approximately 200,000 dollars in funding from the New York State Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program that Long Island Cares annually provides to support equipment purchases, utility expenses, personnel costs and other operational needs of eligible local member agencies.

* Shatterproof, the leading national nonprofit working to reduce the devastation of addiction, has received a 600,000 dollar grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The grant was awarded to the New York-based nonprofit to support its work in protecting loved ones from addiction to illicit prescription drugs and alcohol. Shatterproof works to end the stigma and suffering of those affected by this disease. The Helmsley Charitable Trust began making active grants in 2008 to support a wide range of charitable causes, primarily including medical research and health institutions.





FUNDING AND GRANTS:

New York City Department of Youth and Community Development Commissioner Bill Chong announced that applications are open for the 2017 Summer Youth Employment Program from Monday, February 6 through Friday, March 17, 2017. The application process was launched earlier this year to give New Yorkers additional time to plan for summer. Participants are selected by lottery for the program, which runs from July 5 through August 19. SYEP is the nation’s largest summer youth employment initiative, and since 1963 has provided New York City young people between the ages of 14 and 24 with up to six weeks of entry-level experience at worksites in all five boroughs. Last summer, a record 60,113 participants were employed at more than 10,000 worksites. With the support of the Center for Youth Employment, the City more than doubled the number of Ladders for Leaders internships (1,538) and opportunities for young people who are homeless, court-involved or in foster care (3,050).

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Social Service Supervisor, Family Shelter, CAMBA

CAMBA’s three family shelters, located in Queens and Brooklyn, have been awarded a grant to expand the range and depth of mental health and related services to families with children in shelters by hiring Licensed Clinical Social Workers with supervisory experience and LMSW as Care Coordinators to work in teams with case managers and housing specialists. The Client Care Supervisors are responsible for team supervision, provision of information and training to team members on psychoeducation, mental health assessments and techniques such as motivational interviewing. The Supervisor consults with professional and technical personnel to bring a multidisciplinary approach to client care, develop linkage agreements and serve as liaison with other community based organizations and local mental health service providers.





Director of Specialized Foster Care, New Alternatives for Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is an award-winning health and social services agency in NYC with 30+ years of experience serving children with special medical needs and their families. We are currently seeking a Director of Specialized Foster Care to be responsible for the direct management of the agency’s Special Medical/Developmental Disabilities and Treatment Family Foster Care programs. This position offers a highly rewarding experience for a social work professional who welcomes the opportunity to use high-level management skills. It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of multidisciplinary teams of professionals at an innovative agency serving the needs of some of the most vulnerable children and families in NYC.





Article 31 Mental Health Clinic Supervisor, Abbott House

Abbott House, an innovative community-based social service organization based in Irvington, NY, is seeking a part time Article 31 Mental Health Clinic Supervisor. Initially, the position will require up to 14 hours per week, with the possibility of expanded hours with program growth. Flexible schedule. The successful candidate will have the equivalent of 5 years of experience in the discipline of Mental Health with knowledge regarding the transition to Behavior Health Contacts and Medicaid Managed Care, a Master’s Degree from an accredited school in social work, marriage and family therapy, psychology or counseling and a valid clinical license from the NYS Department of Education. Bilingual is an asset.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Sources said New York City Councilman Rory Lancman informed staffers he was considering running for mayor, some attempted to talk him out of it, and then shortly after the meeting, Lancman fired three staffers, Politico New York reports.

* In the latest edition of his “Bochinche & Buzz” column, sources tell City & State’s Gerson Borrero that New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña will leave Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration by the end of the year to spend more time with her family.

* Voters are to decide in November whether there should be a convention to make changes to the state constitution, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he supports the idea in theory, but believes there needs to be a way to ensure delegates are not legislators, the Daily News reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 9 -- Cultural Competence for Organizational Success: A Panel Discussion

Feb. 9 -- Cultural Competence for Organizational Success: A Panel Discussion





NYN EVENTS:

Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – The state Senate Committee on Children and Families and the Committee on Crime Victims, Crime and Correction hold a joint meeting on the age of criminal responsibility and its impact in the state, Legislative Office Building, Van Buren Hearing Room A, Albany.

11:30 a.m. – Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner holds news conference with local activists to announce her support of the Greenlight New York campaign to pass legislation allowing undocumented immigrants in New York state to obtain driver's licenses, Workers Center of Central New York, Syracuse Center for Peace and Social Justice, 2013 E. Genesee St., Syracuse.

12 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill host press conference to discuss crime statistics, Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center, 1000 Rosedale Ave., Bronx.

12:15 p.m. – Direct care workers, advocates and leaders of the #bFair2DirectCare campaign hold press conference to announce support in the state Senate and Assembly for including funding in the 2017-18 state budget for a living wage for direct care workers, outside of Hearing Room B, second floor, Legislative Office Building, Albany.

1:15 p.m. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie holds news conference regarding immigration and the DREAM Act, Western Staircase, Million Dollar Staircase, state Capitol, third floor, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Homeless protesters rally for action to end New York's record homelessness and document stories of people impacted by homelessness in mock StoryCorp setup, War Room, state Capitol, Albany.

10:30 p.m. – Brewer speaks at Department of Homeless Services HOPE Count media event, P.S. 116, 210 E. 33rd St., Manhattan.

