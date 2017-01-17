Editor’s Note: Thank you to B. Guzman and T. Russo, who took our survey and were the winners of the gift card and complimentary registration to a conference event.

This week: On Wednesday, Jan. 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

* Last week we asked you which federal cabinet posts would most directly affect your organization's work. 55 percent of you said the Department of Health and Human Services, 20 percent said the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 15 percent said the Department of Justice and 10 percent said the Department of Education. Commenters also noted they’d be affected by the Department of Agriculture and “all of the above” posts.





* Funding for senior centers around New York City is highly disproportionate, with some centers getting far more than others “with no apparent logical basis” for most of the disparities, the Times writes.

* While a federal lawsuit unfolds, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has agreed not to enforce certain provisions of a new state ethics law requiring charitable organizations giving money to lobbying campaigns to disclose more of their donors, the Times Union writes.

* With the city in the midst of a worsening opioid addiction crisis, Councilman Ritchie Torres is introducing legislation that would require workers in city homeless shelters to be trained to administer a lifesaving antidote that stops overdoses, the Daily News writes.

* The city Department of Homeless Services, the Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that 239 homeless people died in Fiscal Year 2016, 27 more than in FY 2015, Politico New York writes.

* The New York Post writes that calls and phone messages about homeless people swelled 106 percent, from 24,625 in 2015 to 50,783 last year, but more than half of last year’s calls were the city’s homeless-outreach workers reporting the presence of a homeless person, records show.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will advance 421-a legislation, codifying an agreement between organized labor and developers on a lucrative tax incentive program for affordable housing development in New York City, the Times Union writes.

* A year after settling a civil fraud case for almost 47 million dollars, CenterLight Health System has sold its Medicaid-managed long-term-care Select plan to the for-profit Centers Health Care, based in the Bronx, Crain’s writes.

* In addition to evolutions in existing technologies, nonprofits will likely start to embrace evolving social media tools, mobile payments and Internet connected appliances, BizTech writes.

* City Education Department officials have launched a $1.6 million plan to bring more black and Hispanic students into Advanced Placement courses, the Daily News reports.

* The nonprofit Big Apple Circus is putting all of its assets up for auction after declaring bankruptcy in federal court in November, according to DNAinfo.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President-elect Donald Trump appear to be on the same page when it comes to reviving Rust Belt manufacturing, but it's unclear if the two leaders can find common ground to help working-class upstate residents, City & State writes.

* The Treasury Department has worked closely with nonprofits like Good Fund, which use government grants to make loans, but some nonprofits are worried that President-Elect Trump won’t pick up where President Obama leaves off, Marketplace reports.

* Spurred by research on risks, and by its experience with shoring up projects in crisis, Open Road Alliance partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation and Arabella Advisors, a nonprofit consultancy, in convening a group of nonprofit executives to think through risk assessment, the New York Times writes.

* An affordable housing project - a partnership between WHEDco and affordable housing developer BFC Partners - broke ground in the Bronx, and will eventually bring 305 apartments to Melrose, Curbed writes. We recently previewed this project in a roundup of the evolution of Bronx housing nonprofits.

* New York State Health Foundation welcomed its newest Program Officer, Nupur Chaudhury, who came from the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's Center for Health Equity, where she directed the Neighborhood Health Development Unit, Philanthropy New York writes.

* The proposed rezoning of two Bedford-Stuyvesant sites to bring 296 new apartments to the neighborhood received the green light from the local community board and the borough president, albeit with their own recommendations, DNAinfo reports.

* The Joy in Childhood Foundation, supported by Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, presented a check for more than $34,000 to help the Food Bank of Central New York, CNYCentral.com writes.

* The New York Times has a photo roundup of recent events on the charity circuit, including Cinema Eye Honors, which held its 10th annual awards ceremony at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens; UJA-Federation of New York, which celebrated its 100th year at Jazz at Lincoln Center; and the Metropolitan Opera, which held its annual New Year’s Eve gala with the production “Roméo et Juliette.”

* Last week, Kirkland and Ellis hosted Youth INC and News Corp for a Town Hall to unveil a cutting edge guide, "The Art & Science of Effective Youth Programs.” The guide was created by Algorhythm, with support from Youth INC and News Corp. Through its Youth Development Impact Learning System, Algorhythm mined data from 27 organizations, 80 programs and more than 3,000 youth, using cutting-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics to understand the various recipes that predict a youth’s success in out-of-school programs. It details the data-driven practices driving these gains and illustrates practical examples from four case study organizations. The guide provides youth-serving organizations with practical data-driven tips and strategies for program improvement.

* The Board of Directors of the Parkinson's Foundation announced its selection of John L. Lehr, a noted nonprofit leader, as chief executive officer. The hiring follows the recent merger of two Parkinson's nonprofits with rich histories: National Parkinson Foundation, headquartered in Miami, and Parkinson's Disease Foundation, headquartered in New York. Lehr brings to the Parkinson's Foundation more than two decades of nonprofit fundraising and management experience.





* The William T. Grant Foundation is inviting proposals for New York City Youth Service Improvement Grants, with a March 10 deadline. Through the program, the foundation seeks to improve the lives of youth by supporting small to medium-size organizations in the five boroughs of New York City that have already had some success but lack the funds to make needed improvements. The program awards $25,000 grants to community-based organizations to improve the quality of the services they offer to young people between the ages of 5 and 25. To be eligible, applicants must have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status; be a community-based organization that provides services to youth located in New York City; serve youth between the ages of 5 and 25; serve youth directly; and have an operating budget between $250,000 and 5 million dollars.

Vice President of Family Foster Care, Saint Dominic's Home

As a key member of the management team, the Vice President of the Family Foster Care Program will manage all aspects of the Family Foster Care Program, including service delivery, staff development, foster home recruitment, facilities operations, budget development and allocations. The successful candidate will ensure that the Family Foster Care program meets and exceeds the regulatory standards of all pertinent governmental bodies and meet contract compliance related to the delivery of Family Foster Care services contracted by government agencies.





Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. ANDRUS' Mental Health Division is seeking a Staff Psychotherapist to provide direct clinical services, as primary therapist, to assigned patients. The Staff Psychotherapist will provide individual, family and group and milieu therapy in the clinic and offsite and is supervised by assigned supervisor, assistant clinic manager. We have openings in our Yonkers, NY, White Plains, NY and Peekskill, NY clinic locations. (Bilingual Spanish/English required).





Executive Director, The Doe Fund

New York’s first citywide charitable bail organization seeks an experienced Executive Director to oversee all facets of this nonprofit organization, including hiring, training and managing staff, implementing a process to ensure as many potential clients as possible are served and maintaining compliance with city contractual and operational requirements. The ideal candidate will have experience with the New York City criminal justice system, preferably with an organization dedicated to serving low-income residents and bringing fairness to the system. This individual will be involved in every area of the organization’s efforts and should have a passion for criminal justice reform and vision for growth as the Fund seeks to increase its presence in communities across the city.





* State lawmakers are trying to roll back a new fee on plastic bags and asked New York City residents to help them by haranguing Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council to alter the bag tax, the Post writes.

* While state senators are blocking transparency, their counterparts up the hallway in the Assembly are embracing openness by adopting the latest technology to make themselves more accountable, the Times Union writes.

* All citizens, not just the politically connected, should have the opportunity to work at state run facilities like the new off-track betting facility on Long Island, but it appears you will have to know someone to find employment there, Newsday writes.





On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

11:35 a.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at the Greater NY Inter-Alumni Council of UNCF 27 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast, UNCF, 96-43 Springfield Blvd., Jamaica, Queens.

12:15 p.m. – De Blasio, Stringer and Public Advocate James deliver remarks at Baptist Ministries Conference MLK Day of Service, Convent Avenue Baptist Church, 420 W. 144th St., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – De Blasio delivers remarks and joins U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and others at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration and Policy Forum, House of Justice, 106 W. 145th St., Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – Borough President Diaz, Bronx Fathers Taking Action, the Bronx Youth Corp, Acacia and Children’s Art & Science Workshops collaborate on a service project with the nonprofit PubliColor to repaint the first floor common area at the Bronx River Community Center, 1619 E. 174th St., Bronx.

3:30 p.m. – New York City mayoral candidate state Sen. Tony Avella, New York City is Not For Sale and the Citywide Alliance Against Displacement host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally to end racism and protect neighborhoods facing displacement, City Hall, Manhattan.

4 p.m – Public Advocate James and Stringer deliver remarks at the St. Mary's Episcopal Church Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration, 230 Classon Ave., Brooklyn.

