* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says what nonprofits are urging Congress to resolve the government shutdown by renewing DACA and CHIP, where 100 nonprofits will meet today in New York City and how a Westchester nonprofit leverages bilingual music education.

* As more than 200,000 people joined the 2018 Women’s March on New York City, nonprofits made their presence known through a newly emboldened national women’s movement – much of it directed against President Donald Trump, NYN Media reports.

* Forty-five years after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion, Roe v. Wade is at risk of being overturned – and New York must protect abortion access, write state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Planned Parenthood of New York City’s Laura McQuade.

* State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli criticized the state Commission on Corrections for failing to investigate inmate complaints and neglecting to routinely inspect 54 out of the 561 corrections facilities under its purview, Times Union reports.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer found the MTA ignored about 40 percent of complaints about shoddy service and safety concerns made by elderly and disabled people who use Access-a-Ride, an alternative to mass transit, the New York Post reports.

* Trump administration policies curtailing refugee admittance into the country resulted in about 700 refugees settling in the Buffalo area last year, about one third of the previous year and the lowest level in the past decade, The Buffalo News reports.

* Members of the New York City Council are calling on NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill to disclose how NYPD might have violated sanctuary city policies by helping federal immigration officials who arrested activist Ravi Ragbir, the Daily News reports.

* Three Utica nonprofits are calling foul on offers from Mohawk Valley Health System to buy a property that houses their offices, saying the offering price is not enough for them to relocate, the Observer-Dispatch reports.

* A Staten Island-based nonprofit called Fur Friends in Needs held a “drag queen bingo” as a way to raise money for pet causes – protecting animals in the borough and nearby Monmouth County, Staten Island Advance reports.

* Three types of traps can threaten the culture of a nonprofit organizations, writes the Wild Apricot blog, but there are ways to promote unity while discouraging workaholism and the forced fun of team-building exercises.

* Nonprofit Hub features tips on streamlining the online giving process in an age of smartphones, including details on keeping it simple and honing in on the right type of call to action.

* Blockchains – the technology that powers cryptocurrency – is transforming the social sector by allowing nonprofits and philanthropies to increase financial accountability and engage in innovations like “liquid democracy,” Stanford Social Innovation Review reports.

* The Women’s March movement has mobilized millions of people even while it has faces internal divisions, but it remains a force to be reckoned with, reports Fast Company in an overview of the movement’s first year.

* Although the federal government remained closed on Monday a deal between Congressional Democrats and Republicans might not be far off, reports The Atlantic, but the future of DACA and the Children’s Health Insurance Program remain sticking points.

* A record number of women jumped into politics in the last year by running for office for the first time, reports The Cut, which spoke to more than 200 of them about what this surge means for the future of women’s rights.

* Lawyers for a death row inmate in Ohio are calling for a firing squad to be considered as an alternative to lethal injections, a year after a botched execution that was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks, reports the Associated Press.

* Vox examines how President Donald Trump failed to honor campaign promises to be friendly to the LGBTQ community, including trying to reinstate a ban on transgender troops, court appointments and rescinding Obama-era protections.

KICKER: “People are looking for a place to help … It was they who came to us more than we needed to find them.” – Gaby Bordwin, a member of Indivisible Rivertowns, via NYN Media.