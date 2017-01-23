FROM NYN MEDIA:

* The expansion of health care and wage hikes adopted by lawmakers in Albany and New York City have been effective at making life easier for some low-income residents, according to the Community Service Society of New York’s Policies Matter report.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City has postponed tonight’s HOPE Count of the homeless living on city streets due to inclement weather. The new date is Feb. 6. Over 3,300 volunteers are registered to participate in the survey. Click here to register or learn more.

* Many nonprofits were represented at Saturday’s Women’s March, where staff members and volunteers from organizations including Glaad, YWCA, and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America were among the estimated 500,000 people who gathered in Washington D.C., the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

* The Times writes in an editorial that Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi is proposing a bold solution to New York City’s homelessness crisis, which involves creating a statewide rental subsidy to help families on public assistance stay in their homes.

* By examining shelter entry and housing court data, Robin Hood Foundation and CAMBA, which plan to provide a well-equipped R.V. to reach tenants at risk of eviction, will not only directly target neighborhoods with high eviction rates, but also individual buildings where tenants are at high risk of eviction, according to Crain’s.

* Chalkbeat breaks down some of the perks for charter schools that were included in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive budget proposal, introduced last week.

* Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Bronx BP Ruben Diaz Jr. will unveil a new task force today to tackle unequal access in the city’s gifted programs and specialized high schools, according to the Daily News.

* In NY Slant, The Center for Urban Future’s Tom Hilliard and Christian González-Rivera list six ways the governor and state Legislature can expand economic opportunities for all New Yorkers.

* In an effort to get meds and other urgent aid to people so desperately sick they’ve proven a risk to public safety, the city’s health department is keeping close tabs on 230 mentally ill New Yorkers, dispatching teams to sidewalks and subways and wherever else their often-homeless clients eke out living space, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* James S. Vlasto, a public relations and political adviser to New York politicians and public officials - and onetime communications director for the nonprofit New Visions for Public Schools - died on Thursday at 82, the New York Times writes

PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* The New York City mayor’s office estimated 400,000 people took part in a Women’s March on Saturday, which sent the message that Trump’s hometown would be a center of resistance, the New York Times reports.

* Former congressional candidate Zephyr Teachout is part of a legal team filing a lawsuit alleging that Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments, The New York Times reports.

* Cuomo had the state order health insurers to cover birth control and medically necessary abortions, even if Trump signs a repeal of the Affordable Care Act that would lift federal mandates requiring the industry to do so, Bloomberg reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Largely as a result of their negative experiences with police and institutions, as well as disproportionate experiences with trauma and vulnerabilities to violence on the street, unaccompanied homeless young people are extremely difficult to locate, Craig Hughes, a policy analyst with the Coalition for Homeless Youth, writes in City Limits.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* With the closing of the Big Apple Circus, which it announced last summer after failing to secure financing for another season, the animal performers became unemployed, but a sanctuary is hoping to build the Windham Mountain Horse Theater, which will be run by the Al and Joyce Vidbel Foundation, the New York Times writes.

* The New York Urban League’s Arva Rice reflects in NationSwell on the many accomplishments of her organization while drawing up a blueprint for its next 100 years.

* Hudson Valley Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization honoring American veterans for all their sacrifices by bringing them to Washington, D.C., to visit their respective war memorials at no cost to them, the Stamford Advocate writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Proteus Fund has appointed activist, advocate, nonprofit executive and philanthropic leader Paul Di Donato as its new president and CEO. Di Donato brings a wealth of experience from his 30 years of fighting for justice and equality in the areas of LGBTQ rights, HIV/AIDS and public health, gender and racial justice, and other rights and social change issues. He has served as interim president of Proteus Fund for the past year and worked at the organization for more than nine years. Di Donato served for eight years as Director of the Proteus Fund’s Civil Marriage Collaborative, a funder collaborative which granted over $21 million in its 11-year existence to advocacy organizations engaged in comprehensive public education and organizing efforts.

* Family Service League, a Long Island based nonprofit human service organization, announced that the Advisory Board of the Long Island Community Foundation authorized a grant of 20,000 dollars. The funding provides support and resources to the student and families utilizing the William Floyd Family Center located within the William Floyd School District. These vital services include counseling, case management, emergency assistance, substance abuse prevention programs, ESL classes, and parent education workshops. Family Service League, established in 1926, is a Long Island nonprofit human service organization providing a safety net for people in need.

* Sustainable Long Island announced the appointment of L. Von Kuhen, Ph.D., as its executive director, effective immediately. Dr. Kuhen received his Ph.D. and his Master’s Degree in Anthropology from Stony Brook University. Prior to his graduate education, Dr. Kuhen received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Virginia. While in Virginia, Dr. Kuhen mentored youth and worked as a housing rehabilitation volunteer in low income communities. Dr. Kuhen was previously Senior Vice President of the Community Development Corporation of Long Island.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* St. Lawrence County nonprofit organizations can apply for grants of up to 4,000 dollars from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to help fund health and wellness programs in upstate New York, according to North Country Now. Last year Massena Boys and Girls Club received a grant through the program. Nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s 31-county upstate New York operating area are invited to apply for an award of up to 4,000 dollars each.

NYN CAREERS

Development Manager, Womankind

The Development Manager is a high-level fundraising and communications generalist in the department. (S)he serves as the agency’s primary government and foundation grant writer and manages the portfolio of federal, state, and city grants, which compose 80% of Womankind’s annual $4.9 million budget. The Development Manager supports the Director of Development in prospecting and cultivating relationships with lapsed, existing, and new foundations. The Development Manager also writes and supports annual mail and direct response campaigns per year. This position supervises and mentors the Development Associate and Development Volunteer(s). The Development Manager is a 5-day a week, Full-Time position with benefits, and officially reports to the Development Director.

Case Planners, HeartShare St. Vincent’s

HeartShare St. Vincent’s is on the lookout for seasoned case planners who have a strong desire to help others. Our case planners provide an array of services to the individual in our programs from case management to interventions and counselings, as well as advocacy services to children and their families. We have opportunities for case planner roles in our Foster Boarding Homes program, our Preventive and Family Services, and our Specialized Medical Preventive program. If you are a caring, passionate social worker looking to make a difference in the lives of children and families across Brooklyn and Queens, HeartShare St. Vincent’s is the right place for you.

Director of Social Services, Homeless Shelter, CAMBA

CAMBA’s Homeless Shelters for single men and women and families are among the most successful in NYC, placing thousands of homeless clients in permanent housing. The person filling this position is expected to ensure the smooth day-to-day running, coordination and supervision of all case management staff, clinical services, and Recreation programming and activities in accordance with all program goals, targets, and performance outcomes and all CAMBA and program policies, procedures, and protocols.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Under New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, anti-tobacco advocates say the city has not seized every opportunity to curb tobacco use, and that leadership on the issue has come from the City Council, not the administration, the Times reports.

* New York lawmakers will soon begin several weeks of hearings on Cuomo’s $152 billion budget proposal, with the first hearing Tuesday likely to focus on the governor’s call to make tuition at public universities free for middle-class students, The Associated Press reports.



* The governor has hired Floyd Abrams, a prominent First Amendment lawyer, to defend him against a federal lawsuit challenging a new state law requiring politically active nonprofits to disclose their donors, the Daily News reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 31 -- Women’s City Club hosts a forum on establishing single-payer healthcare in New York State.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/jkpjl/45993453 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia on Cuomo's proposed budget and NYPA President and CEO Gil Quinones on the Canal Corp. transition and the upcoming 200th anniversary of the canal system, WCNY.

1 p.m. – State Sen. Diane Savino and Assembly members Amy Paulin and Richard Gottfried announce reintroduction of Medical Aid in Dying Act, outside of Senate Lobby, state Capitol, Albany.

3 p.m. – New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez celebrates the Big Brothers Big Sisters National Mentoring Month and launches the 2017 citywide campaign to recruit more volunteer mentors, Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks, The Morris-Jumel Mansion, 65 Jumel Terrace, Manhattan.

5 p.m. – The Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to pass the Humane Alternatives to Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, 101 E. Green St., Ithaca.

6 p.m. – The Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to pass the Humane Alternatives to Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, Pacific Street and Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn.

