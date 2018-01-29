FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* While scandal has engulfed USA Gymnastics, Wendy Hilliard, founder and president of the Wendy Hilliard Foundation, has some advice to share on how a stubborn focus on the nonprofit’s mission helps it avoid problems before they start, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the lowdown on a new study about voter suppression in New York City and new grants for artists and women-led organizations from Asian Women Giving Circle. Also, William T. Grant Foundation’s Youth Service Improvement Grants are out.





* The nonprofit Bukharian Jewish Union is trying to end the stigma surrounding drug abuse in the Orthodox Jewish community in Queens where at least two dozen people have died of opioid overdoses in the last two years, reports Queens Patch.

* A group called We Run Brownsville is part of efforts to revitalize the impoverished neighborhood in southeastern Brooklyn where a recent Citizens’ Committee for Children for New York report showed life expectancy is the lowest in the city, WNYC reports.

* Mental health literacy will become part of the curriculum in schools statewide starting this fall, reports Times Union, fulfilling a long-held ambition of groups such as the Mental Health Association in New York.

* The nonprofit Phipps Houses is the new manager of the low-income Forest Hills Co-ops in Queens after an expired lease allowed residents to overwhelmingly vote to leave the NYCHA system, reports the New York Post.

* A documentary at the Sundance Festival called “Three Identical Strangers” examines how the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services has not taken responsibility for a study that separated siblings decades ago, the Washington Post reports.

* Legislation introduced this month in both houses of the state Legislature would allow medicinal marijuana to treat opioid addiction, offering a less-risky alternative to methadone, the Daily News reports.

* The threat of gentrification is dividing longtime residents of the South Bronx, reports Village Voice, with community activists and ‘self-gentrifiers’ debating how to revitalize the area without displacing the people that give the area its identity.

* The Department of Homeless Services say that the NYPD should deal with a homeless man who has reportedly become a nuisance in a downtown Brooklyn, reports CBS New York, despite city efforts to limit confrontations between police and homeless people.

* Nonprofit organizations need to better scrutinize executives before the get hired, writes NonProfitHub, by conducting thorough background checks and avoiding candidates who are looking to move to a new position after just a short time in their current one.

* Five New York City nonprofits urged the state, in an op-ed in Gotham Gazette, to increase funding for nonprofits in order to blunt the impact of the new tax law and proposed federal funding cuts on the the sector.

* The Trump administration has reversed efforts to expand ethnic designations in the upcoming 2020 census, diminishing the accuracy of the count of racial and ethnic minorities, writes the Coalition of Human Needs blog.

* The 20-year-old Black Car Fund in New York has become a model for other states looking to set up benefits systems for contract and freelance workers, an increasingly large segment of the working population in recent years, NPR reports.

* New technology can drastically change accountability in the nonprofit sector but only after a thorough rethinking of how to properly analyze data in order to track how complex social systems change, writes Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* Vox offers a primer on tomorrow’s State of the Union address where President Trump is expected to tout passage of the GOP tax bill and a booming economy – but surprises from an unpredictable president are likely.

* The Long Island Association hosted New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday when she called on Congress to end forced arbitration clauses in workplace sexual harassment cases, Politico New York reports.

* The board at the Humane Society of the United States has hired a Washington, D.C. law firm to investigate longtime CEO Wayne Pacelle, after reports that he may have had an improper sexual relationship with an employer, reports the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* The #MeToo movement has brought a boom to largely unregulated companies that provide financial advances to people who expect to win legal settlements, reports the Times.

KICKER: "All we hear about is the gunfire the gunshots and the robbery and the gang-related incidents … And I can't lie that that happens. It does. But you know what else happens? People fight for our community." - Lytheia Smith, a resident of Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, via WNYC.