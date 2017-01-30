FROM NYN MEDIA:

Last week we asked you where you would have liked to have seen more funding allocated within Mayor de Blasio's recently released preliminary budget. Your responses were across the board and included more funding for child care - in particular pre-k , preventative child-services, mental-health services for school-aged children and after-school programs - increased money in contracts, especially for overhead costs and salaries; and funding for purpose-built homeless shelters.

TOP NEWS:

* Local organizations, including the New York Immigration Coalition and Make the Road New York, sponsored a rally that included included Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Nydia Velázquez, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order banning non-U.S. citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries entry into the United States, amNew York writes. You can see photos here.

* The confusion that has erupted since Trump signed a sweeping executive order on Friday, shutting the borders to refugees and others from seven largely Muslim countries, is the story of a White House that rushed to enact, with little regard for basic governing, a core campaign promise that Mr. Trump made to his most fervent supporters, the New York Times writes.

* The ACLU - which typically raises about 4 million dollars online in a year - said it has received more than 350,000 online donations totaling 24 million dollars since Saturday morning, according to USA Today.

* Catholic Charities marked its 100th anniversary Sunday and launched a fundraising campaign to raise $100 million over the next five years to support its charitable work, the Daily News writes.

* New York City has been ordered to pay the legal expenses of an Albany-based nonprofit group for withholding information about the number of undercover cops working for the police department, the Daily News writes.

* Police Commissioner James O’Neill said that his department is reviewing how it can assist ACS with complaints involving allegations of criminal activity, the Daily News reports.

* Mayor de Blasio's much ballyhooed prekindergarten programs display the same racial practices found in the rest of the city school system, making them one of the most segregated in the country, the Daily News writes.

* Members of two Congressional committees have received copies of a suit seeking to preserve New York City’s municipal ID records and are discussing whether to investigate de Blasio’s policy that seeks to destroy them, the Post writes.

Earn your BSW or MSW from Stony Brook University with focus areas in Health Equity and Higher Education.

Stony Brook University's School of Social Welfare prepares students to become competent and ethical professional social workers in the public and nonprofit sectors of health and social welfare. Earn your degree from one of the most respected and affordable top-ranked public universities in the nation. To learn more, attend an Open House or Information session in Manhattan or Stony Brook. RSVP here

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo said attorneys in his administration will help travelers detained at the state’s airports under President Donald Trump's executive order restricting the entry of people from seven majority-Muslim nations, Politico New York reports.

* U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer also vowed to challenge Trump’s executive order banning citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S., the Post writes.

* New York’s charter school leaders and advocates, some of the national education reform movement’s most vocal and influential supporters, have remained on the sidelines of the fight over Betsy DeVos’ nomination for education secretary, Politico New York writes

IN DEPTH:

* As the population aged 65 and over is expected to grow to 79 million from 48 million in the next 20 years, the need for affordable, safe housing that is well connected to services is increasing way beyond what current supply can meet, New York Times columnist Allison Arieff writes.

THIS WEEK’S NYN MEDIA INSIGHTS PODCAST:

* We talk to David Nocenti, executive director of Union Settlement, who did some research into the wide range of reimbursements he was receiving from the New York City Department for the Aging to provide the same services across his senior centers; and to Cecilia Clarke of the Brooklyn Community Foundation, about her work restructuring the philanthropy as a community foundation and how community feedback helped informed their funding priorities and divestment decisions.

* Founder Ryan Baxter and Board Member Akil Bello of Promote Access to Specialized Schools NYC joined us to talk about how their volunteer nonprofit is working to increase the level of diversity at high schools like Stuyvesant and Bronx Science in a special Insights podcast.

Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs is NYC’s only public graduate school dedicated to public administration. Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) & Executive MPA degrees are ranked among the best in the nation. Our new two-year 42-credit Master of International Affairs (MIA) prepares you to be a creative, globally-focused leader. Our Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MSEd-HEA) teaches you to lead in higher education. Full- and part-time options and scholarships available. OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15th at 5:30 pm. RSVP and Learn More!

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff brought together several dozen supporters of the New York City Mission Society to begin planning for the Champions for Children Gala, which will be held on April 5 at the Mandarin Hotel, Haute Living writes.

* The de Blasio administration canceled a public hearing last week on the proposed redevelopment of the Bedford Union Armory in Crown Heights as opposition grows from politicians, residents and activists who clamor for more affordable housing at the site, the Real Deal reports.

Join New York nonprofit professionals at the next NY Nonprofit Meetup on February 23, 2017. Invite a friend, colleague, or client to join you at this Midtown networking event. Sponsored by Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), first drink is free! AMS, a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is a leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals and executive search services. Register now.

NYN BUZZ:

* A Poverty forum hosted by the Mid-Island Y JCC and UJA-Federation of New York convened a panel of experts to examine the causes and possible supports to address growing poverty on Long Island, where there are an estimated 16,700 poor or near-poor Jewish households. Panelists included Jolene Boden, LCSW, Long Island District Director of JASA; Melinda Carbonell, LMSW, Director of Care Coordination, Long Island FQHC, Inc.; and John E. Imhof, Ph.D., Commissioner, Nassau County Department of Social Services. The Keynote was given by Steven M. Cohen, Research Professor of Jewish Social policy at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York and lead researcher on the Jewish Community Study of New York: 2011, sponsored by UJA.

CAREER MOVES:

* Unique People Services, a nonprofit serving individuals with challenging and special needs, has appointed Diane Louard-Michel as its new Senior Director of Real Estate & Development. She began working at the agency on Jan. 9 and reports to Executive Director Yvette Brissett-Andre. In her new role, Louard-Michel is responsible for acquisition and development coordination and the management of UPS’ supportive housing projects, including Lynn’s Place, the agency’s first affordable housing development opening later this year. Additional responsibilities include overseeing UPS’ Property Management functions; evaluating, preparing and maintaining preliminary development, operating and service budgets; hiring and directing architects, contractors, attorneys and consultants.

* Erica Coleman joined BronxWorks earlier this month as General Counsel. In her role, Coleman will oversee legal and compliance matters as well as human resources, employee education and training, information technology, and quality assurance. Prior to joining BronxWorks, Erica worked as Pro Bono Practice Attorney at Winston & Strawn LLP where she exclusively represented nonprofits in corporate and transactional legal matters. Previously she also practiced law in various private and nonprofit settings, including nearly five years as an associate in the Business, Financing & Restructuring Group at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, followed by two and half years as Director of Programs & Operations at Start Small Think Big, a Bronx-based nonprofit organization that furthers community economic development through pro bono legal services.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* East Hill Foundation is currently accepting grant proposals from nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations that serve the Western New York area through the Foundation’s online grants portal, according to Observer Today. This competitive grant process begins with a Letter of Intent Form, which is due on or before May 15. All WNY 501(c)(3) organizations are welcome to apply; however, the East Hill Foundation Board of Directors encourages projects that serve basic human needs, such as providing food and shelter for the needy. Visit the website at www.easthillfdn.org o create an online account and submit the Letter of Intent Form for WNY Grants.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Peer Administrative Specialist, Service Program for Older People

The Service Program for Older People (SPOP), an innovative geriatric behavioral health agency, is seeking a full time Peer Administrative Specialist to support older people through our Intake process and provide Clinic administrative support. Competitive salary and generous fringe benefits package offered. Requirements are experience as a consumer in a mental health setting, High School diploma/GED, General office and computer proficiency. Geriatric experience, Bi-lingual Spanish preferred.

Senior Director of Fundraising in Queens, VISIONS

The Senior Director of Fundraising in Queens will plan and implement two fundraising special events in Queens including a major luncheon and one other event to be determined. The Senior Director will staff the Queens Community Advisory Board made up of volunteer community leaders, recruit diverse members and work closely with the Queens Community Advisory Board members in planning and implementing fundraising strategies, events, and public awareness of VISIONS services. All meetings and events will be listed on VISIONS community calendar and website. The Queens Community Advisory Board may also carry out activities such as volunteer activities with blind persons, eyeglass recycling collection, tabling at community events, marketing, outreach and public relations on behalf of VISIONS to generate referrals for VISIONS services for legally blind persons of all ages.

Case Manager, Homeless Shelter, CAMBA

CAMBA’s Shelters for single men and women and families are among the most successful in NYC, placing thousands of homeless clients in permanent and transitional housing. Recent increases in capacity, awarded by our funder, NYC DHS, have resulted in expanded professional opportunities in these Brooklyn facilities. Current open positions include general and specialty case managers (for Housing, Employment and MICA services). All Shelter Case Managers are responsible to collaborate for client intakes and assessments, psychosocial evaluations, treatment plans, and referrals to community resources.

PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

In the age of Sarbanes-Oxley, the governance practices even of nonprofit organizations may be subject to significant scrutiny. And today “good governance” often means more than meeting legal minimums. Caplin & Drysdale’s attorneys have experience not only in advising clients on legal requirements relating to corporate governance, but also in helping organizations meet current standards of best practice. We are also thought leaders in nonprofit corporate governance through our involvement with the American Bar Association’s Nonprofit Organizations and Exempt Organizations Committees, the Panel on the Nonprofit Sector, and other fora. We can help your organization meet the high expectations of its stakeholders by ensuring that it has appropriate structures, practices, policies, and procedures. Click here to find out more.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* In hopes of denying Mayor Bill de Blasio a second term, some New York City Republican leaders intend to rally around a single candidate to avoid a contentious primary and present a stronger challenge in the general election, Gotham Gazette writes.

* A state Senate bill would require colleges and universities to compile statistical data regarding the number of foreign students on their campuses and the programs they are enrolled in, the Daily News writes.

* Cuomo proposed a Child Victims Act with a key provision the church and other religious groups vehemently oppose, and also dropped his push for an education investment tax credit, potentially setting up a clash with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Daily News writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 31 – The state Attorney General’s Charities Bureau holds "Doing Well While Doing Good,” which includes presentations on governance, accounting, legal and management issues concerning nonprofit organizations.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/jvsm4/47636549 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features reaction to the immigration ban protests, New York state Council of School Superintendents’ Bob Lowry on school aid, a new Siena College Poll and a segment on telemedicine, WCNY.

11:30 a.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul joins the Family Planning Advocates’ 2017 Day of Action, Empire State Plaza Convention Center, Albany.

12:30 p.m. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at Family Planning Advocates' 2017 Day of Action ‎Rally, Empire State Plaza Convention Center, Albany.

1 p.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and CUNY student leaders will speak out in concern for Saira Rafiee, a young woman enrolled at the CUNY Graduate Center through an F1 visa who is being denied re-entry into the United States, 225 Cadman Plaza E., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – City & State hosts the second annual 50 over 50 event, honoring distinguished public servants in New York City, with former Public Advocate Betsy Gotbaum, former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly and others presenting the awards, Ainsworth Park, 111 E. 18th St., Manhattan.

