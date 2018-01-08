FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* The Long Island-based nonprofit Third Eye Insight leverages community support to empower the visually impaired through martial arts, archery, horseback riding and other physical activities, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz includes details on what Rockland County nonprofit got state funding … who has advice on expected federal cuts to social services and what legislation affecting nonprofits is getting attention in New York City on Monday.

* State legislators have their own way of talking in Albany and nonprofit leaders can get the inside scoop on terms such as “The Big Ugly,” “Taj McCall” and the “Second Floor” through a primer published in City & State.

TOP NEWS:

* An interfaith network of congregations, organizations and individuals, known as the New Sanctuary Coalition of NYC, provides undocumented immigrants some backup in case they run into trouble when they go to immigration court in Manhattan, Gotham Gazette reports.

* A new report from the Center for an Urban Future states that one out of 10 jobs in New York City could be automated with current technology, Politico New York reports, but other areas of the country will lose even more jobs in the years ahead.

* Home foreclosures continue to mount in The Capital Region, at rates exceeding the subprime mortgage crisis 10 years ago, as stagnant middle-class incomes take a toll, The Daily Gazette reports.

* Record-low crime has not resulted in fewer police officers, despite statistics and new research that suggest cities could better prevent crime by investing in drug treatment, Medicaid and other social services, The New York Times reports.

* New York City is the first metropolis in the country where the federal government will redraw flood maps with climate change in mind, the Times reports, with implications for where buildings can be constructed and who must pay for flood insurance.

* U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called on President Donald Trump to sign a bill that would provide more funding to deploy machines that detect fentanyl at airports like John F. Kennedy International Airport, the New York Post reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Charitable giving will continue despite the new GOP tax reform law, Jeff Bezos will make a big splash in philanthropy and the #MeToo movement will make its mark on the fundraising world, according to 2018 predictions from Inside Philanthropy.

* Author Ed Morales argues in The Guardian for the term Latinx, which eliminates gender from an ethnic term that Morales wrote represents a “queering” of the term Latino based on feminism from women of color.

* Cartoons are playing a role in making children suspicious of diversity from a young age, due to the prevalence of foreign and regional accents used to voice villains, The Atlantic reports.

* Children’s Aid helped a Bronx mother of two get her children back after the New York City Administration for Children’s Services took them away following a two-month jail stint for shoplifting, the Times reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Oprah Winfrey gave a well-received speech at the Golden Globes criticizing discrimination based on gender and sexual assault and harassment, inspiring calls on social media for the former TV host to run for president in 2020, the Daily News reports.

* The head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance was alongside Meryl Streep on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, one of several activists who made an appearance at the event, ThinkProgress reports.

* The U.S. Justice Department resumed an investigation into alleged wrongdoing at the Clinton Foundation, purportedly at the behest of President Donald Trump, more than a year after the effort lapsed for lack of evidence, CNN reports.

* American public schools are as racially segregated now as they were 50 years ago due to gerrymandered school districts, Vox reports, in an in-depth look at what goes into determining “attendance zones.”

KICKER: “It’s very hard to find recreational athletic activities that are specifically geared for our people, people with visual disabilities … There’s no funding.” – Elizabeth Meade, associate executive director of Helen Keller Services for the Blind, via NYN Media.