Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need.

* FEEDBACK FRIDAY POLL: Last week we asked you about your organization’s biggest fiscal concern of 2017. 38 percent of you said underfunded contracts, 31 percent said fundraising and development efforts and 23 percent said federal cuts. Only 8 percent feared real estate and property concerns. Bottoming out the list were state labor regulations, late contract fulfillment or staff turnover.

* Researchers, policymakers and practitioners have worked to reduce the achievement gap for young men of color for decades, but according to the latest research, the gap in graduation rates continues to widen. The Partnership for After School Education thinks it may have a solution: help those disparate groups work together.

TOP NEWS:

* State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is knocking the Cuomo administration for a lack of sufficient monitoring of nonprofit organizations that provide housing for the mentally ill, the Daily News writes.

* Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she’d continue to pressure the federal government to count domestic violence victims in its national homeless statistics, potentially increasing funding for permanent housing for women and children living in shelters and hotels, Newsday writes. Also see NYN Media’s related coverage of the issue.

* The nonprofit that operated a Bronx shelter apartment where a malfunctioning radiator killed two toddlershas been a tax deadbeat for years and was hit with a 532,898 dollar lien last month, DNAinfo reports.

* The Municipal Art Society of New York, long a leading voice in efforts to preserve the city’s history and elegant skyline, has ousted its new president less than a year after her hiring and replaced her with a former city and state parks administrator, the New York Times writes.

* In a sampling of filings by Hudson Valley nonprofits, the Times Herald-Record found compensation ranging from 55,000 dollars for Dawn Ansbro, executive director of the Orange County Arts Council, to 1.6 million dollars for Scott Batulis, CEO of Orange Regional Medical Center.

* While there have been health care advancements that address transgender rights, access to a full continuum of quality, culturally competent health care is long overdue, Amida Care’s Doug Wirth writes in NY Slant.

* With increased obligations of transparency and accountability, it is time once again for nonprofits in the state to ensure they are up to speed with the New York Nonprofit Revitalization Act of 2013, as recently amended, Anne F. Downey and Patricia C. Sandison, attorneys at Hodgson Russ LLP, write in the Buffalo News. Also see NYN Media’s related coverage.

* Staffing, workflow, finance and fundraising will be the trends to watch in nonprofit operations during 2017 when it comes to charities and associations, the NonProfit Times writes.

* The city may start sheltering the homeless in Staten Island hotels again, but the Department of Homeless Services, aims to only shelter borough residents in them, the Staten Island Advance writes.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* Cindy Sherman, Richard Serra, Louise Lawler, Joan Jonas and Julie Mehretu were among the art stars signing the invitation for a “J20 Art Strike,” which urges museums, galleries, concert halls, art schools and nonprofit institutions to close to protest “the normalization of Trumpism,” the New York Times reports.

* The governor of the second-largest Democratic state in the union this week will present his agenda for the coming year, Politico New York writes. The speeches - half a dozen of them, delivered over three days around the state - come amid a steady stream of worrying news for Democrats coming out of Washington and a week before Trump’s inaugural address.

IN DEPTH:

* In 2014, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio rode into City Hall with a promise to end the aggressive “overuse” of stop-and-frisk tactics, but in the 106th Precinct, a sleepy residential community in South Central Queens, they are down by less than half, City Limits writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development is partnering with the New York Public Library and the Robin Hood Foundation to explore redevelopment opportunities at the site of the two-story Inwood Library, NY YIMBY writes.

* Tikkun Olam Makers was set up by Israeli nonprofit Reut Group to tackle issues faced by people with disabilities, and specifically aims to harness the creativity of the high-tech “Maker” community to develop technologies for disabled people, Fox News reports.

* Crystal Wolfe, founder of the nonprofit organization Catering for the Homeless, is one of the few people in Maspeth who actually supports a local hotel being converted into a homeless shelter, and believes that in order to help the nearly 60,000 homeless people of New York City, communities need to come together to support them, QNS.com writes

New York State has more than 116,000 homeless students statewide. The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness has released a data snapshot analyzing how many homeless students are enrolled in public schools in New York State, where in the state they reside and how they perform in school compared to their peers. Homeless students have specific educational needs.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Department of Homeless Services asks New Yorkers to volunteer for its annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate to assist the agency and community partners in estimating the number of individuals living on the streets, in parks, subways, and other public spaces across the city. HOPE 2017 will take place on Monday evening, Jan. 23, from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. Having an accurate count of unsheltered New Yorkers is crucial to combat homelessness, and on the night of HOPE, DHS will need a minimum of 3,000 New Yorkers to collect this data, which is mandated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those interested in volunteering and participating in an extraordinary citywide effort should visit www.nyc.gov/hope to register.

* Jarrett Mathis, an Ivy League graduate of Dartmouth College, and Fordham University School of Law, created Empowering Ourselves, Inc., a Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower at-risk youth, reduce violence, and encourage young people to think about the importance of respect for self and community. On Jan. 23, Empowering Ourselves will launch its first major crowdfunding effort, a 40-day campaign titled “Empower Us To Success”-- with the main goal of raising enough money to expand their 2017 Summer Enrichment Academy.

* The Child Center of NY was recently chosen by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to be the borough-wide Queens Treatment Center for Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health and to provide preschool mental health consultations. The Child Center's Birth to Five Early Childhood Mental Health Initiative will implement a number of strategies to help parents, pediatricians, preschool teachers, and other providers prevent social-emotional issues from developing, and to identify and intervene with children showing signs of behavioral health problems. These strategies include providing evidenced-based clinical treatment, parenting education programs, and consultations with Early Childhood educators.

* Even as he warns the upcoming state budget will be tight, Cuomo is sitting on $1.4 billion in unallocated funds that lawmakers say could be used to help boost funding for different priorities, the Daily News writes.

* Crime at city housing projects increased 2.4 percent last year, even as the city enjoyed a historically low crime rate overall, the Post writes.

* The NAACP and activist Bertha Lewis are slamming a bill being considered in the City Council today, which they say won’t produce needed information about racial diversity at construction sites, the Daily News reports.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Ruth Wenig, Special Education Teacher at NYC DOE.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

