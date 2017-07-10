Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to visit our website’s knowledge page which provides a selection of some of our contributors' most helpful articles for staying on top of the management and operation of your nonprofit.





TOP NEWS:

* State police say a 59-year-old man scammed donors to a cancer charity by keeping cash from hundreds of collection boxes he placed at businesses in upstate New York, Massachusetts and Vermont, the Associated Press reports.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio said his administration's efforts to curb homelessness are working, despite increasing estimates of the number of homeless people on city streets, and expressed frustration that New Yorkers often confuse panhandlers "who are not particularly in need" for homeless persons, Politico New York reports.

* In a city that prides itself on a right to the homeless shelters where an additional 19,000 childless adults dwell, the recent surge shows a system increasingly spurned and a growing catastrophe that needs fresh solutions, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* As he set about trying to restore trust in ACS, Commissioner David Hansell ordered a top-to-bottom management review of the agency and drew in part on an assessment of the agency and its child safety practices already underway by Casey Family Programs, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

* Two days after an NYPD officer was killed by a man with mental health issues, the head of the Mental Illness Policy Organization said New York City’s 850 million dollar mental health system overhaul fails to get money to the right places or the right people, the Daily News writes.

* New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is helping direct stockholders’ resolutions to fight climate change using tools built by a nonprofit organization, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* The Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network contributed $5,000 to assist the three children of assassinated NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, the Daily News writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The Senate Republicans' plan to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act would cut projected Medicaid spending over the next decade by 25 percent, the New York Times writes.

* Northwell Health announced three significant gifts, totaling 40 million dollars, from life trustee Sandra Atlas Bass, bringing her lifetime giving to Northwell to more than $93 million, according to a press release.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump sparked protests when he proposed eliminating block grants, and HUD Secretary Ben Carson drew fire when he said the popular program had lost its way, but the data suggest that the program’s critics have a point, Politico writes.

* Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Elijah Cummings are demanding more information about President Donald Trump’s potential conflicts of interest due to his part ownership of Starrett City, a federally subsidized housing complex in Brooklyn, The New York Times writes.

* From not acknowledging Pride month, to appointing anti-LGBTQ cabinet members, Teen Vogue offers all the ways Donald Trump hasn't been fulfilling his campaign promises to the LGBTQ community.

IN DEPTH:

* On average, small and midsize nonprofit organizations raised 36 percent of their revenue from individuals in 2016, up slightly from 34 percent in 2015, while their donor-retention rate held steady at 60 percent, according to a recent data brief, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* The right amount of operating reserves varies depending on an organization’s size and scope, but it is recommended to establish six months, BDO’s Nonprofit Standard blog writes.

* Priscilla Chan and her husband Mark Zuckerberg are using Facebook’s billions to try and end disease and change education, Recode writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The New Jewish Home is among hundreds of retirement communities whose employees have been certified in recent years by organizations like Sage, a nonprofit that provides services to older lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, the New York Times writes.

* Carter Burden Gallery began several years ago when Marlena Vaccaro decided that someone should counter an art world problem: Older, lesser-known artists were being passed by just because they were older, according to the Times.

* S.O.U.L. Sisters Leadership Collective, a nonprofit that works to empower black girls who are “most impacted by oppression,” serves girls in New York City and Miami with a budget of 200,000 dollars and creates space for girls to express themselves and examine their lives in the context of larger social issues, Youth Today writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* NYU’s edtech incubator, StartEd, and Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship NY Metro, a nonprofit that provides entrepreneurship education to young people from under-resourced communities, announced a collaboration to offer free summer BizCamps to 75 young people ages 13–18, presented by the Citi Foundation. The BizCamps will take place from July 10 to July 21 for five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a free and nutritious meal provided by Smart Lunches. The bootcamps will culminate with a shark tank-like presentation where the teens will pitch their business plans to a panel of judges and compete for cash prizes to advance their businesses.

* De Blasio, Chief Technology Officer Miguel Gamiño, and New York City Economic Development Corporation President James Patchett announced the roll-out of new smart city solutions and tech education programs for youth at Osborn Plaza in Brownsville, Brooklyn. The efforts officially kicked off July 8 and mark a key milestone for the Brownsville Neighborhood Innovation Lab. In March, Brownsville was announced as home to the City’s first Neighborhood Innovation Lab. The tech equity initiative brings together community members, government, educators, and tech companies to help address neighborhood concerns with cutting-edge smart city technologies.

* The Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Programseeks breast cancer survivors of all ages, race and ethnicity--men as well as women--to become volunteers. Thus, the program seeks a diverse group of volunteers to reflect the diversity of the people who are calling the hotline. The three-day training program will take place on consecutive Tuesdays: Sept. 12, 19 and 26, from 9 am to 4 pm at Adelphi University in Garden City. This in-depth training includes presentations by nurse navigators and social workers on basic breast cancer education, active listening skills, and tips on engaging the community. To arrange an interview, contact Ms. Rubenstein at 516 877-4315; email: arubenstein@adelphi.edu

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* About 74 percent of working straphangers said they’ve been late to a work meeting in the past three months because of a subway delay, and others said they lost wages or were even fired, according to a new survey by City Comptroller Scott Stringer, the Daily News reports.

* The Republican-led state Senate secured $4 million in this year’s budget to help retrofit NYPD patrol cars and command vehicles with bulletproof windows and door panels, which is especially vital after the killing of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, the New York Post writes.

* Cuomo’s July fundraising spree will continue this weekend with his second big money event in the Hamptons, a fundraiser that costs up to $50,000 per person at the home of a hedge fund manager and a Broadway producer, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: “I am frustrated because I know some people out there who are not particularly in need and just are finding a way to get some easy money and that does frustrate me,” De Blasio on the preponderance of people who are panhandling who aren’t actually homeless, via Politico New York.