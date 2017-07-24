FROM NYN MEDIA:

* New York is one of the best places in the country to be openly gay in politics. In this week’s City & State cover story, NYN Media’s Editor-at-large Aimée Simpierre examines why it’s hard for some lawmakers in New York to come out of the closet – and why others still haven’t done so.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City is planning to open 90 new shelters citywide, choosing to use the boundaries of the city’s 59 community districts to determine where they should be placed, but that is likely to be contentious, the New York Times writes. Also, visit our homeless shelter tracker.

* Some sources claim that police were ordered to remove all the homeless people from subway stations along Mayor Bill de Blasio’s short ride Sunday, but the mayor’s office denied these reports, the New York Post writes.

* Following a series of controversial deaths involving families investigated for alleged child abuse, state Sen. Diane Savino is drafting legislation she says could prevent the worst from happening, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* The city has selected developers to build 400 units of affordable housing on 67 small, vacant and publicly owned lots, which, when grouped together into seven clusters in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan, will be the sites of fully affordable housing, the Daily News writes

* New York Cares, one of the largest volunteer groups in the city, reported a 137 percent increase in would-be volunteers just in the week after the election, compared with the same week in November 2015, the New York Times writes.

* A 24-hour hotline started in the Bronx last fall offers one easy-to-remember number for people who are arrested where hotline workers can connect a caller with lawyers from the Bronx Defenders and the Legal Aid Society, and notify relatives, the Times writes.

* U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos calling for the removal of Candice Jackson, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, the Times Union reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Rep. John Faso says he hasn’t given up on his effort to transfer local Medicaid costs outside of New York City onto the state, saying that he will seek to attach his and Rep. Chris Collins’ proposed amendment to different legislation, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump picked a new leader for the Office of Government Ethics on Friday, naming the agency’s general counsel, David J. Apol, as the acting director, the Times reports.

* The Trump administration has missed two deadlines it set for itself to present a plan to fight the nation’s opioid crisis, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, slamming the White House for prolonging a “national emergency,” the Daily News writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Each year in New York City, approximately 30 women die of causes related to pregnancy, with the largest burden of deaths falling on women of color, representatives of the Bureau of Maternal, Infant, and Reproductive Health in the Division of Family and Child Health of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene write in City Limits.

* In an era where the public is urged to contact their representatives on a weekly basis to advocate or oppose various legislation, how can board members effectively leverage their skillset for the greater good, Nonprofit Quarterly asks.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The fourth annual Dragon Boat Race and Festival in Poughkeepsie was held at the banks of the Hudson to support Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County, the Poughkeepsie Journal writes.

* Sage, a nonprofit advocacy and service organization for LGBT elders is working with private developers, Help USA in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s BFC Partners, as well as NYCHA and HPD to build affordable LGBT-friendly housing for LGBT seniors, Fox 5 reports.

NYN BUZZ:

VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired announced the grand opening of the $9.4 million VISIONS Vocational Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 6 at 10:30 am. The VRC is on the 37-acre campus of VISIONS Center on Blindness/VCB located at 111 Summit Park Road in the Village of New Hempstead near Spring Valley, NY. VISIONS short-term, residential Vocational Rehabilitation Center is the first and only VRC in New York State for blind youth and adults. The VRC offers intensive, pre-employment training consistent with new federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act requirements for students with disabilities in transition from school to work. The new VRC enables blind New Yorkers to remain in the state for training, reducing costs for out of state travel and training. All training, room and board costs are primarily funded by VISIONS contact with NYSCB.

* Amida Care, a not-for-profit, Medicaid Special Needs health Plan that provides comprehensive medical, behavioral, and psychosocial support to over 6,000 New Yorkers, has received the City & State and New York Nonprofit Media PRIDE Award. Honored along with 10 other organizations and individuals, Amida Care was recognized for its unwavering commitment to providing quality health care to the LGBTQ community. Doug Wirth, President and CEO of Amida Care, will accept the award on behalf of the organization at the breakfast award ceremony on July 26 at Manhattan Penthouse. Amida Care’s model of care takes a holistic approach that prioritizes physical, mental, and emotional health.

* The Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc. was awarded a grant of $50,000 by the Sirus Fund to create Mindful Discipline, a program that supports the highest quality outcomes for low-income, immigrant children ages 2-4 who attend CPC's six early childhood centers. This program strengthens the skills of over 80 early childhood teachers and staff, updates the curriculum of the six early childhood centers, and launches a train-the-trainer model to better support over 300 children by engaging their parents/caregivers.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio rode the subway for a few stops Sunday to tell Gov. Andrew Cuomo to take responsibility for the New York City subway system, further escalating the bitter war of words between City Hall and Albany, The New York Times writes.

* In the 32 months since Cuomo won a second term in office, 18 donors have given his campaign committee over $100,000, double the number at this point in his first term, Politico New York writes.

* Shortly after assuming his powerful position in May 2015, state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan spent nearly $24,000 in taxpayer money to add a shower to his office in the state Capitol, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 26 -- Enterprise NY and the Gotham Society host the Enterprise Gotham Society Social

July 26 -- Enterprise NY and the Gotham Society host the Enterprise Gotham Society Social





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Catskill Mountainkeeper, Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter, National Resources Defense Council and the Delaware Riverkeeper Network deliver petitions signed by more than 50,000 people calling for a ban on fracking in the Delaware River Basin, Million Dollar Staircase, state Capitol, Albany.

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features Fordham Law professor Zephyr Teachout, School-Based Health Alliance’s Sarah Murphy and Assemblyman Michael Kearns, WCNY.

7 p.m. – The Ernest Skinner Political Association and New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams host a district attorney forum featuring candidates running to become the next Brooklyn district attorney, Clarendon Road Church, 3304 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features de Blasio and the Monday Consultants Corner, NY1.



POINT OF INTEREST: “Some areas, including parts of Staten Island, northeast Queens and Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, produce homelessness but have no shelters at all. And they could be selected as locations for new shelters under the mayor’s plan. Staten Island has more than 1,200 homeless people, but only one shelter with space for 135 residents,” via the New York Times.