TOP NEWS:

* Homeless people living in Manhattan’s Financial District hotels cannot afford the food or other services there, with the de Blasio administration renting 180 rooms to house 336 people in three hotels that can charge as much as 429 dollars a night, the Post reports.

* The Human Services Council released a survey to capture the vendor experience of nonprofits holding city or state human services contracts, offering the opportunity to provide anonymous feedback and ratings on key areas of government contract management.

* City Comptroller Scott Stringer said the Department of Education doled out 101 million dollars to the nonprofit New York City Leadership Academy, which coaches aspiring principals, but the academy has nothing to show for all the money spent, CBS New York reports

* The new school year is less than a month away, but no one has been chosen to replace former City College of New York President Lisa Coico, who remains under investigation for using college foundation money to pay for personal expenses, the Times writes.

* The four main Democratic mayoral candidates appeared at a series of open discussions with Faith in New York, an advocacy coalition of 70 congregations that launched in 2013, Gotham Gazette writes.

* A Bronx community board is requesting former Bronx Borough President Adolfo Carrión and a local developer be investigated for “misrepresentation” after deciding a new 83-unit market rate apartment building in Kingsbridge would instead become a homeless shelter, the New York Post reports.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy is collecting anecdotes of nonprofit professionals who have deep passions or interesting side gigs outside of their regular jobs.

* Representation of women and minorities at philanthropic organizations is essentially unchanged over the last decade, although there are some improvements in diversity at the largest foundations, The NonProfit Times writes

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said that the administration will continue to “follow the law” when asked whether it was his job to continue to implement the Affordable Care Act as it was intended, but he would not admit whether subsidies for low-income insurance policies would continue, NBC New York reports.

* Becker's Healthcare welcomed two executives to its Advisory Board: Laura Forese, MD, executive vice president and COO of NewYork-Presbyterian, and Lou Shapiro, president and CEO of Hospital for Special Surgery, Becker’s Hospital Review writes.

* A new nonprofit organization, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s T1D Fund, invests in companies doing research into Type 1 diabetes and any financial returns are used to make more investments, the New York Times writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Pentagon leaders, blindsided by the Trump’s transgender ban in the military, tried to assure service members that nothing has changed, but members are living in a grim limbo that has some questioning whether they should remain closeted, PBS Newshour reports.

* Trump donated his second-quarter salary of 100,000 dollars to the U.S. Department of Education to help fund a STEM camp, but the gift is just a small fraction of what the department would lose under Trump's proposed budget, Money writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Hundreds of libraries are now serving federally funded summer meals to children to ensure that they don’t go hungry, as part of an effort to stay relevant to patrons, and to pair nutrition and educational activities so low-income kids get summertime learning, the New York Times writes.

* In an era where a new generation of mega-rich people consider how to use their wealth philanthropically, it’s important to ask where public responsibility ends and that of philanthropists begins, whether there are there good acts philanthropists should be cautious about undertaking, and other questions, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* As trauma-informed initiatives have multiplied in recent years, more child welfare agencies are now grappling with how to properly screen for trauma, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Stacey Elizabeth Maldonado, who coaches social workers at the New York Administration for Children’s Services in Manhattan, and Michael-Sean Spence were married July 29, the New York Times writes.

* The labyrinthine lot of Sure We Can, Brooklyn’s only nonprofit redemption center, is full of unexpected surprises, Mic writes.

* CreateAthon is an around-the-clock event that promotes social good by providing no cost marketing services to nonprofits with limited financial resources, Niagara Frontier Publications writes.

* The New York City Food Policy Center profiles the Bed-Stuy Campaign Against Hunger, one of the largest direct providers of emergency food and related services currently working to break cycles of poverty in New York City.

NYN BUZZ:

* MercyFirst was recently informed that it earned re-accreditation from the Council on Accreditation. To earn accreditation, an organization must demonstrate that they meet national standards for the delivery of services for all the programs they provide, as well as organizational standards that address how the Board of Trustees function, financial controls, human resources, etc. This year, MercyFirst demonstrated compliance in meeting 1,127 different standards across all its programs. The agency scored Full or Substantial Implementation in 99 percent of these standards. MercyFirst first earned accreditation in 1997.

* Enterprise Community Partners launched the next generation of its Gotham Society at the first annual Gotham Society Social. More than 150 young professionals gathered at the Hub at Grand Central Tech to network and learn how they could support Enterprise’s mission of providing every New Yorker with a safe, healthy and affordable home. Gotham Society members support Enterprise’s work by engaging with other young professionals as ambassadors and fundraisers for the organization, directly supporting Enterprise’s affordable housing efforts in New York City. Members also volunteer with various local community organizations, attend exclusive events and network with industry and community leaders.

* One hundred members of NYC’s Alzheimer’s community will gather on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 12:00 p.m. on the steps of City Hall – all clad in orange – as CaringKind, New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving for more than three decades, declares August “NYC Alzheimer’s Caregiver Month.” It’s estimated that 250,000 caregivers are currently caring for 250,000 people with Alzheimer’s and dementia in NYC. CaringKind will unveil a robust schedule of events and social media initiatives for the month of August that will shine a spotlight on the efforts and struggles of Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers, as well as the free programs and services available from CaringKind to help them on their journey.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Bilingual Care Coordinator ANDRUS Yonkers, New York Multiple Opportunities LIFE'S WORC New York, New York Center Director FEDCAP REHABILITATION SERVICES, INC. Rochester, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a possible 2018 challenge from Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, “a one-time ally and now political foe,” who is term-limited this year and has been approached about the possibility of running in the Democratic primary, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is requesting more than 2 million dollars in matching city funds for the Democratic primary, citing competition in his “statement of need” filing despite few signs that the race will actually be close, Politico New York reports.

* More New Yorkers are opting for life in the bike lane, with 450,000 bike trips made every day, up from 170,000 in 2005, and now 1 in 5 bike trips is made by a commuter, The New York Times reports.

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 3 -- Hosted by Foundation Center, fundraising expert Darian Rodriguez Heyman offers the tips, tools, and how-to steps for creating a successful online fundraising campaign

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/224m48/85637271 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Councilman Andy King and Bronx residents rally to oppose the opening of a homeless shelter that was initially promoted as a market rate apartment building for middle-income working families, 3677 White Plains Road, Bronx.

11 a.m. – Associated Builders and Contractors’ Empire State Chapter and construction workers urge the New York City Council to pass mandatory drug and alcohol testing on all New York City construction sites, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, The Bronx Defenders as well as local elected officials and community leaders announce Another Chance, which is the Bronx DA’s second annual summons warrant forgiveness program that will take place on Aug. 5, Eastchester Presbyterian Church, 3154 Fish Ave., Bronx.

12 p.m. – New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz hold a press conference in preparation for riding the subway for 24 hours over two days, with additional remarks by city Comptroller Scott Stringer, City Hall R subway station, Manhattan.

* POINT OF INTEREST: Homeless residents fill more than one-third of two Holiday Inn hotels and one-quarter of a DoubleTree hotel in the Financial District, costing an average of 222 dollars per room including social services, via the New York Post.