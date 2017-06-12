TOP NEWS:

* Female nonprofit workers are now going undercover into New York City massage parlors that are suspected of being brothels to talk with the mostly immigrant women who work there and try to get them help, as many are afraid to talk to police officers, the Post reports.

* The de Blasio administration will ask the city Board of Health Tuesday to regulate child care in homeless shelters, including limiting their hours, which one operator of family shelters says will do more harm than good, the Daily News writes.

* Housing advocates say they are forming a statewide coalition to pressure Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a series of issues as he gears up for the 2018 election and will seek stronger rent protections for tenants, an end to corporate tax breaks for developers and a strategy for ending homelessness, the Daily News writes.

* ACS Commissioner David Hansell is acting on many recommendations while weighing others, finally owning the facts, however painful, that his predecessor chose to bury, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* State Senate Republicans are prepared to end the legislative session next week without extending the law giving New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio control over the city school system if the Assembly won’t negotiate, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.

* NYCHA and the Fund for Public Housing, a nonprofit created to fundraise for the agency and forge public-private partnerships, hosted an event where real estate tech startups pitched ways to improve the agency’s aging, poorly maintained buildings, Commercial Observer reports.

* Cuomo and the Republican-led state Senate should follow the lead of the Assembly, which passed the Child Victims Act, a bill that would extend the time victims have to bring a case, Fabio Cotza, senior director of Safe Horizon’s Bronx Child Advocacy Center and sexual assault survivor, writes in the Times.

* New York City is rolling out an app called StreetSmart, which enables homelessness outreach workers in all five boroughs to communicate and log data seamlessly in real time while in the field, Government Technology Magazine writes.

* Councilman Paul Vallone, who represents parts of Queens, announced that he has secured nearly 23 million dollars for northeast Queens parks, school, libraries and community groups in this year’s budget deal, QNS.com writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE:

* The chief executive officer of Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk has been named as an executive officer for the Western New York Healthcare Association, an industry association for hospitals and healthcare providers across the eight counties of Western New York, Observer Today writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia plan to file a lawsuit on Monday alleging that foreign payments to President Donald Trump's businesses violate the U.S. constitution, according to a source familiar with the situation, Reuters reports.

* New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is "looking into" issues at the Eric Trump Foundation, after a recent report that now-President Trump billed his son's charity to use his golf course for an annual fundraiser benefiting children with cancer, CBS News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn talks to The Atlantic about how wealthy Americans can use their money to make a difference.

* Racial justice nonprofitRace Forward: The Center for Racial Justice Innovation has selected 59 New York City arts and cultural organizations to participate in their Racial Equity in the Arts Innovation Lab, a yearlong training program to improve racial equity in the arts and culture sector, Philanthropy New York writes.

* Keeping sustainability programs on track requires a new mind-set, executive leadership, and clear public commitments, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Public Theater in New York City lost two sponsors Sunday due to controversy surrounding its rendition of William Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar," which includes the gory assassination of a ruler who resembles Trump, CNNMoney reports.

* Despite the sudden resignation of a longtime State Fair vendor over a subsidy dispute with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 25-cent milk at the fair will still be a thing this year, NYup.com writes.

* Nearly 200 people with disabilities attended a prom at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Galls, which was thrown by Warren, Washington, Albany ARC, WNYT reports.

* Animal Haven Shelter is celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary of rescuing homeless animals in New York City. and has recently moved into a brand new state of the art space at 200 Centre Street in lower Manhattan, according to CBS New York.

NYN BUZZ:

* New York City’s leading advocates and experts, including Social Services Commissioner Steve Banks and Public Advocate Letitia James are scheduled to speak at the June 14 “Policy Forum to Prevent and End Homelessness in New York City.” Care for the Homeless, a leading New York City advocate for better policies to fight, prevent and end homelessness, and Long Island University Brooklyn’s MPA Program, are hosting the day-long Policy Forum at LIU Brooklyn. The event is free and open to the public. The forum brings together leading policymakers, advocates, service providers, clients, and academics to discuss approaches to ending the homelessness crisis in New York City.

* The nonprofit Breaking Ground in partnership with Michelin Travel Partner held their first annual Serving Up Home benefit last night at The Prince George Ballroom. Five Michelin-starred chefs – Mario Batali, Daniel Boulud, Carlo Mirarchi, Günter Seeger, and Michael White – made signature dishes for more than 200 people in support of Breaking Ground’s housing and programs to help the homeless. Breaking Ground is New York's largest supportive housing provider and since 1990 has helped more than 13,000 people escape and avoid homelessness.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The New York State Office of Mental Health announced the availability of up to 1.25 million dollars to help mental health clinics create a new intensive level of outpatient service that will increase clinic-based treatment options for people with psychiatric disabilities. The new Intensive Outpatient Program level of service will provide a concentrated treatment option for community-based services across New York State. This intensive level of service will give individuals with psychiatric disabilities access to focused and flexible treatment in clinic-based settings, helping to reduce inpatient admissions to psychiatric centers.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* After weeks of controversy and major withdrawals by corporate sponsors and several state and city officials, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade rolled up Fifth Avenue without discord or disruption, The New York Times reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally expected to name a leader for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority this month, a key decision in determining whether the agency can turn around its deteriorating service, the Times reports.

* A bill now under consideration in the state Legislature would give banks the ability to temporarily freeze the accounts of older adults when they notice activity uncharacteristic of spending habits, the Times Union writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 12 -- The Floating Hospital's 8th Annual Summer Soirée

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/xk1zq/75610503 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – StudentsFirstNY and public school parents give Mayor Bill de Blasio an F on school transparency, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner welcomes the LGTBQ community to celebrate Pride Month on the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and issue a proclamation declaring June 11 through June 17 as LGBTQ Pride Week, City Hall, Syracuse.

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Civil Service and Labor holds a public meeting on safe leave for victims of family offense matters, sexual offenses and stalking and their family members, 250 Broadway, 16th floor committee room, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – New York City Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, city Human Resources Administration’s Grace Bonilla and GrowNYC President and CEO Marcel Van Ooyen mark a record-breaking 1 million dollars in SNAP benefits redeemed at New York City farmers markets in 2016, Union Square Greenmarket, 15th Street and Union Square W., Manhattan.

4 p.m. – Brewer hosts a public meeting with Inwood merchants and small businesses, Isabella Geriatric Center, 515 Audubon Ave., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Human Rights Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis and others speak on the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – CBS 2 News, WCBS Radio 880, 1010 WINS, the Daily News, New York Immigration Coalition and Common Cause New York hold the first of a series of town hall meetings leading up to the 2017 election in New York City, Lehman College, Lovinger Theatre, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W., Bronx.

POINT OF INTEREST: Housing advocates’ protests to pressure Cuomo to push for stronger rent protections and a strategy to address homelessness will begin with activists sleeping outside his New York City office for three days, via the Daily News.