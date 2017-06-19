TOP NEWS:

* New York City Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks is trying to stave off a heartbreaking summer phenomenon: Every year as school ends, the number of families in the city’s homeless shelter system jumps, the New York Times writes.

* Nonprofit Quarterly looks at a recent release by State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office just reached 350,000 dollar settlement with the president of the Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation, who played a part in bilking donors to what they thought was a breast cancer charity out of millions.

* Enterprise Community Partners, Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York and New Destiny Housing today convened a Family Homelessness Summit at NYU’s Helen & Martin Kimmel Center for University Life to examine recommendations contained in a newly released report.

* U.S. Senators introduced the Charities Helping Americans Regularly Throughout the Year Act of 2017, which has provisions include permitting tax-free distributions from individual retirement accounts to donor-advised funds, modifying and simplifying the excise tax on private foundation’s investment income to a flat 1 percent, and mandating that all organizations required to file a tax return do so electronically, The NonProfit Times reports.

* With just three scheduled days left in the legislative session to extend mayoral control of New York City schools, legislators in the state Senate and Assembly are refusing to negotiate, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains away from Albany, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.

* Advocates, public health experts and service providers rallied in front of City Hall on Friday to urge the city to increase funding and political action toward developing a public health approach to end record overdose deaths in the city, The Observer writes.

* New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito’s bail fund, a centerpiece of her first State of the City address, has helped free just two low-level detainees and is months away from being fully operational, the Daily News writes.

* A gift by Google.org, the internet giant’s nonprofit wing, to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, will go to finding and recording oral histories and other narratives from players in the clashes with cops at the Stonewall Inn in 1969, the Daily News writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The Adirondack Health Initiative has announced it will provide more than $1.6 million to partner organizations in St. Lawrence County to undertake innovative healthcare projects, the Watertown Daily Times writes.

* Healthcare workers, community activists, union leaders and others gathered in Buffalo to call on state Sen. Chris Jacobs to support the New York Health Act, which would establish a universal, publicly-financed health care system, WBFO reports.

* Massena Memorial Hospital in St. Lawrence County would stand to lose nearly $14 million in reimbursement over the next 10 years if the American Health Care Act is implemented in its current iteration, the Watertown Daily Times writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Two people who disrupted The Public Theater’s production of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" took to social media on Saturday to defend their protest of the performance that portrays the assassinated Roman leader with an actor costumed to resemble U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters writes.

* In the first meeting of Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie, who chairs the commission, said the group’s biggest challenge is to bring the disease of addiction “out of the shadows and into the light,” PBS Newshour reports

IN DEPTH:

* Millions of poor Americans face the hard decision to spend less on food and healthcare because the bulk of their paychecks go to keeping a roof over their head, a report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University showed, Reuters writes.

* Justin Davidson of New York Magazine asks whether the deadly fire in London’s Grenfell Towers could happen in New York City’s public housing developments.

* The Stanford Social Innovation Review writes that the current political moment has attracted activists at unprecedented levels, but for those who seek to convert initial engagement into meaningful social change, how do you increase and sustain it?

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Through a nonprofit organization The RED Bookshelf, two women are working to improve child literacy proficiency and bring the Albany community together, Albany Business Review writes.

* C4Q, a Queens nonprofit group dedicated to helping low-income New Yorkers find good jobs has cracked the code of the tech industry, according to the Daily News.

* The issue of affordable housing in Brooklyn took center stage for candidates vying in both the 40th and 45th district City Council race during the Shirley Chisholm Democratic Club’s political forum that also included judicial and district attorney candidates, Kings County Politics writes.

* State Senator Jose Peralta announced that a $75,000 state allocation will help the nonprofit Association of Community Employment Programs give two full-time jobs to men who struggled with homelessness, QNS.com writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Innovative, hands-on entrepreneurship training for young people will be increasingly available across the United States through an expanded two-year collaboration between the Citi Foundation and the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s Make Your Job program. Make Your Job is part of the Citi Foundation’s Pathways to Progress initiative to prepare urban youth for today’s competitive job market. In February Citi announced a global expansion of the Pathways to Progress initiative led by a Citi Foundation investment of $100 million to connect 500,000 young people, ages 16–24, to training and jobs over the next three years. This is the largest philanthropic commitment in the Citi Foundation’s history. Pathways to Progress launched in 2014 with a $50 million effort that helped more than 100,000 young people across 10 U.S. cities become career-ready through first jobs, internships, and leadership and entrepreneurship training.

CAREER MOVES:

The Ford Foundation announced the appointment of Ai-jen Poo to serve as a member of its Board of Trustees. As a well-established advocate for women, immigrants, and low-wage workers, Poo is currently the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of Caring Across Generations, a national coalition of 200 advocacy organizations working to transform the long-term care system for aging Americans, people with disabilities, and their caregivers. She is also the author of The Age of Dignity: Preparing for the Elder Boom in a Changing America. Poo began her career in the mid-1990’s as an activist in New York City, first as a volunteer at the New York Asian Women’s Center supporting survivors of domestic violence in the Asian community, and later as organizer at the Committee Against Anti-Asian Violence.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation announced the third round of deadlines for competitive grants in 2017. Regional nonprofits, school communities and artists are invited to apply for funding during the summer grants cycle, from July through September. For nonprofits, the Artist’s Resource Trust Fund for Organizations provides grants to nonprofit organizations to purchase, exhibit or commission work created by regional artists. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded. Applications are due August 1. The application process for all grants is online here.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* In an interview with City & State, NY1 anchor Errol Louis condemns the persistent segregation of New York City schools and weighs in on mayoral control and his role as one of the few journalists with regular access to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

* The NYPD has scaled back its presence around Trump Tower, reducing the police detail and removing metal barriers around the building, as first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump moved to the White House this month,the New York Post writes.

* State Sen. Michael Gianaris is set to introduce legislation this week that would impose a three-year temporary state income tax surcharge on millionaires in the 12-county Metropolitan Transportation Authority region to go toward transit system repairs, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 19 -- Summer Soiree Celebrating 30 years of STEPS to End Family Violence

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/xmdmn/77195911 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on September 14th at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña deliver remarks at a rally to renew mayoral control of city schools, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – State Sens. Diane Savino, Jesse Hamilton, Marisol Alcantara and James Sanders Jr., Assembly members Michaelle Solages and Pamela Harris wash cars in front of the state Capitol to rally in support of raising wages for car wash workers, outside the state Capitol, State Street, Albany.

12:30 p.m. – Rep. Nydia Velazquez, New York Immigration Coalition Executive Director Steven Choi and New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman launch of the This is Our New York ad campaign, W. 43rd Street and Broadway, Manhattan.1 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and Assemblyman Daniel O’Donnell hold a press conference in support of O’Donnell’s Bathroom Bill, A6500, which would require all single-stall restrooms in the state to be gender neutral, Stonewall National Monument, Christopher Park, 38-64 Christopher St., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Handmaids will be appearing in support of the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act (S3668 Bonacic, A1378 Cahill) and the Reproductive Health Act (S2796 Krueger, A1748 Glick), outside the state Senate lobby, third floor, state Capitol, Albany.

6:30 p.m. – A Bedford-Union Armory public Uniform Land Use Review Procedure meeting is held, M.S. 61, 400 Empire Boulevard, Brooklyn.

POINT OF INTEREST: “Summer is a common time to be in such an unstable situation. In each of the last two years, the monthly average of families applying for shelter was 25 percent higher in the third quarter of the year — July, August and September — than in the second quarter,” via the New York Times.