* A Queens charity, Veterans-In-Command, that purportedly helps veterans readjust to civilian life accepted $150,000 in donations from Donald Trump last year, but houses two dozen veterans in squalid and possibly ­illegal conditions, the Post reports.

* The Staten Island Advance publishes the first in a four-part series on child abuse allegations involving the city's Administration for Child Services and families that have had contact with the system.

* City schools chancellor Carmen Fariña will tackle school segregation and the homeless student crisis in the upcoming school year, the Daily News writes.

* In a draft report, a group set up by New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito concluded she should put two controversial police reform bills to a vote, but the speaker struck a deal with the NYPD to make internal changes to department rather than bring the issues to the council, the Daily News reports.

* The CUNY board of trustees will meet Monday to vote on changes meant to clean up its finances, as the university is under scrutiny for spending more than $1 million a year to sponsor parades, charities and cultural institutions instead of focusing on its students, the Times reports.

* Gates placed by a subsidized complex have cut off the passage that had served as a pathway for residents of the largest public-housing development in Manhattan to get to the various locations of the Grand Street Settlement, a century-old provider of social services to the Lower East Side’s poor, the New York Times writes.

* If mayoral control of New York City schools isn’t renewed, 32 community school boards would be created, and charter advocates say they would look to run candidates in the board elections, which would be held in May 2018, the Daily News writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to propose a tax on counties to generate enough revenue for the state to cover the entire cost of a health care provision Congress may enact that would shift the $2.3 billion local share of Medicaid costs onto the state, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.

* Senate Republicans joined their House colleagues in proposing steep cuts to Medicaid, part of the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but little has been said about what would happen to older Americans in nursing homes if the cuts took effect, the New York Times writes.

************

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* City Hall and several nonprofits defended Housing First, a federal policy guideline designed to help homeless people find housing, after 23 Republican lawmakers wrote a letter urging the Department of Housing and Urban Development to drop the policy, The Real Deal writes.

* Michael R. Bloomberg will throw his financial might into helping beleaguered American mayors, creating a $200 million philanthropic program aimed at backing inventive policies at the city level and giving mayors a stronger hand in national politics, the Times writes.

* When it comes to the health-care legislation to overturn the Affordable Care Act, nonprofit organizations have a limited, but intense, opportunity to make their voices heard, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Studies suggest thousands of students at community colleges nationwide could be considered homeless or precariously housed, either because they have been thrown out of home, evicted, or sleep in a shelter, car or abandoned building, the Associated Press writes.

************

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Addison Schultz, a social-work clinician for the New York Foundling, a nonprofit organization that seeks to help children and adults reach their potential through the strengthening of families and communities, was married June 24 to Tal Hirshberg, the New York Times writes.

* Labyrinth Theater Company, a fractious West Village nonprofit that has been an important contributor to the downtown theater scene, is looking for new leadership with the announcement that Mimi O’Donnell is stepping down, the Times writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* Borough President, Ruben Diaz, Jr. and representatives from the NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development, Bank of New York Mellon, First Sterling Financial, the Community Preservation Corporation and the Bronx Community Board recently joined with Yuco Real Estate Company to unveil a newly constructed affordable housing development in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx. Brook Avenue Apartments consists of a two-building, 66-unit development constructed on vacant, formerly city-owned land. The 78,806-square foot project was built at a development cost of $24.4 million and was financed under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Housing New York: A Five-Borough, Ten-Year Housing Plan.

* The Shine Foundation, a nonprofit that provides customized financial literacy programs to homeless abuse survivors, announces that it has expanded its program to service residents of two partners, HELP Haven and Sakhi for South Asian Women. Founded by Andrew Cuomo, HELP USA’s shelter HELP Haven serves over 300 families each year. Founded in 1989, Sakhi is dedicated to ending violence against women in the South Asian community.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Cuomo announced that $28.7 million in federal funding is available to help communities eliminate barriers to traditional transportation services and enhance public mobility alternatives for seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities. This new grant opportunity will enable private not-for-profit organizations and municipal governments to: Purchase accessible buses and vans; Implement mobility management programs; Provide travel training and assistance to users; and Improve the accessibility of bus stops, including sidewalks, curb-cuts, and updated signage or wayfinding technology. See the application here.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Cuomo has deployed hundreds of New York State Police troopers in New York City, rerouting them to city airports and toll plazas from upstate areas that rely on them and bewildering some of the officials charged with carrying out his orders, The New York Times reports.

* Republican New York City mayoral candidate Paul Massey Jr. proposed a plan to cover parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and the Cross Bronx Expressway with public parks, but he is being criticized for the possible costs of up to $400 million, the New York Post writes.

* U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer urged the Federal Communications Commission not to allow an exemption to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which would let telemarketers send pitches directly to a person’s cellphone voicemail, the Post writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

************

************

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12:45 p.m. – A hearing is held in the case of Buffalo City School District Board of Education v. Carl Paladino, state Department of Education, Regents Room, 89 Washington Ave., Albany.

1 p.m. – The NAACP New York State Conference President Hazel Dukes, New York City Housing Authority residents and others rally against construction industry legislation Intro. 1447, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – Hochul delivers opening remarks at the state pay equity hearing, Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Building, 163 W. 125th St., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Food & Water Watch, New York Public Interest Research Group, New York Communities for Change, Sierra Club New York City and others gather outside Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s fundraiser and call for 100 percent renewable energy, outside the Plaza Hotel, 768 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: Kids in temporary housing make up roughly 10 percent of total number of students enrolled in Department of Education schools, via the Daily News.