* YAI, one of the state's largest health and human services nonprofits, purchased the programmatic assets of Healing Arts Initiative, an organization that was forced into bankruptcy after a newly hired executive director uncovered a multi-year fraud involving more than 750,000 dollars and was later attacked with lye in an attempt to cover up the scam.



* John MacIntosh of merchant bank lender SeaChange Capital Partners writes exclusively for NYN Media about the one-year turnaround effort that revived the bankrupt and besmirched Healing Arts Initiative.

* A powerful lobbying firm which has ties to Mayor Bill de Blasio, has helped a Queens nonprofit score city funding despite several investigations into the nonprofit and having twice been penalized for losing a child on a field trip, the Daily News reports.

* De Blasio and the New York City Council reached a tentative agreement on an $85.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2018 – a 3.7 percent increase over the previous year’s adopted budget, with more than 300 million dollars in new spending since the executive budget was released in May, the Post reports.

* The Human Services Council of New York released a response to the budget, which included funds to bring indirect cost reimbursement rates to 10 percent over five years, beginning with a 14.5 million dollar investment this year and growing to 88 million dollars annually.

* De Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito failed to reach an agreement on whether 26 million dollars in the budget to provide free legal counsel to undocumented immigrants will cover those convicted of violent crimes, the Observer reports.

* United Way awarded grants totaling 850,000 dollars to more than 35 nonprofit community partners, supporting 49 programs serving residents of Dutchess and Orange counties, according to a press release.

* Even before President Donald Trump’s ascension, NYCHA was trying to close a massive funding gap by resurrecting an idea that the Bloomberg administration had proposed and then dropped: leasing public housing land to private developers to build a combination of market-rate and affordable housing, City Limits writes.

* Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour - among the organizers of the Women’s March - used her contentious speech at a City University of New York graduation ceremony to urge the audience to embrace activism rather than live as “bystanders” to the debates of our time, The Observer writes.

* Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer gave an update on the administration’s 10-year 200,000-unit affordable housing plan, and spoke about how the city is working to revitalize communities in the process, Gotham Gazette writes

* The de Blasio administration is accusing state Senate Republicans of engaging in “politics at its absolute worst” when it comes to an expiring law giving the mayor control over the city schools, Ken Lovett writes in the Daily News.

*New York City will receive an award for its efforts to expand community schools, at the same time that a new study assessing the strategy is released, Chalkbeat writes.

* Striking pre-emptively at an increasingly frequent foil, Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to announce a series of steps Monday to safeguard health insurance coverage against a possible repeal of all or parts of the Affordable Care Act, The New York Times reports.

* A unanimous Supreme Court says religious hospitals don't have to comply with federal laws protecting pension benefits for workers, the Associated Press writes.

* Trump will lay out a vision this coming week for sharply curtailing the federal government’s funding of the nation’s infrastructure and calling upon states, cities and corporations to shoulder most of the cost of rebuilding roads, bridges, railways and waterways, the New York Times reports.

* While the NEA budget will still be incredibly modest, those crunching the numbers ought to consider that the stamp of approval that comes with even a small NEA grant can spur additional investments in the arts and in American communities, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* More S&P 500 companies publish corporate sustainability reports last year, which could open more and more opportunities for nonprofits to foster relationships with corporate partners, the NonProfit Times writes.

* A developer filed plans to construct a 15-story building with 319 units of affordable housing at 1932 Bryant Avenue where the nonprofit Second Farms Neighborhood Housing Development Fund owns the land, and the Association of New York Catholic Homes is developing the project, The Real Deal writes.

* Fountain House is a community-driven organization with the goal of mirroring outside society where members can take classes, socialize with their peers, and work in units, such as culinary and florist units, CBS News writes.

* More than 200 guests attended ACDS’ Annual Golf Classic at Hempstead Golf & Country Club on Thursday, May 11. The Long Island nonprofit raised approximately $100,000 at the event, helping to support ACDS’ vital programs and services. The golf outing was sponsored by the Matthew Mullen Agency – Allstate for the third consecutive year; Encore Mechanical Corporation was the presenting sponsor. During the evening award ceremony, ACDS honored Board Member Peter Morandi and recognized Matt Mullen, the Event sponsor. Both Morandi and Mullen are great supporters of the agency’s mission to enhance the lives of individuals with Down syndrome, autism and other developmental disabilities.

*Arbor Brothers is launching an "open" grantmaking process in 2017. It is seeking: Nonprofit organizations in the fields of education, youth, or workforce development; Located in and serving primarily populations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut; annual local budget under $2.5 million; and organizations that make a deep investment in people over time. Further details on eligibility and process, the first-round application itself, and an FAQ are available on the Apply page. Please note that due to the expected volume of inbound interest it is unable to connect with individual applicants in advance of the June 19 due date.

* In just the first month of the fiscal year, the state is already $1 billion short of the revenue that it expected to bring in, causing state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to warn that the state may not raise enough money to pay for the state budget that recently passed, the Daily News reports.

* For the first time, Cuomo will be actively involving himself in the effort to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives to the Democrats by focusing on key races in New York, kicking off his efforts with a Tuesday rally in Washington Square Park, Lovett writes in the Daily News.

* De Blasio seems inclined to have the New York City Council pass a bill legalizing a defense fund with maximum donations at $4,950 to help him pay his personal legal bills, so don’t be surprised to see swift action after Election Day to legalize what would essentially be another form of pay-to-play, the New York Post writes.

June 5 -- Brooklyn Community Services Holds 150th Anniversary Finale Gala with Emcee Actress Debi Mazar

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

12 p.m. – Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, announce upcoming public forum on What to Do if You Get a City-Issued Summons, Hyatt Place Hotel, 133-42 39th Ave., Queens.

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Mental Health, Developmental Disability, Alcoholism, Substance Abuse and Disability Services holds a public meeting, 250 Broadway, 16th floor committee room, Manhattan.

3 p.m. – The state Senate is in session, Senate Chambers, state Capitol, Albany.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features de Blasio and the Monday Consultants Corner, NY1.

POINT OF INTEREST: The tentative city budget agreement includes $30 million to increase support for nonprofit service providers, which will grow to $104 million in fiscal year 2022, via the New York Post.