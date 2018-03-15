FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* A pilot project in the Bronx shows how blockchain – known through its association with Bitcoin – could shake up homeless services, accounting and much more – NYN Media explains how this technology works and what it means for the sector in the years to come.

* Workplace development is the missing piece in Mayor de Blasio’s promised “fairest big city,” Annie Garneva, director of communications and member services at the NYC Employment and Training Coalition, writes in NYN Media.

* Today’s Buzz has the lowdown on what foundation landed Caroline Kennedy on its board – and what nonprofits benefited from the New York City Department of Homeless Services recent bounty of contract approvals.

* City & State explains how Value capture – a system by which the public sector recovers value created by government actions like the construction of a transit line, has joined congestion pricing as the most discussed ways to help New York City’s subway system.

TOP NEWS:

* The New York State Senate will investigation how New York City might be shifting the burden of serving homeless families to upstate communities through a relocation program that pays their rent ahead of time, the New York Post reports.

* A protest continues on Saturday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art over the $3.5 million Sackler Wing – paid for by the family behind OxyContin and controversial tactics that critics say caused the opioid epidemic, The New York Times reports.

* The Cuomo administration will consider scrapping its plan to delay promised Medicaid reform for children, telling advocates that the reform is one of the top items the governor would like to restore in final budget negotiations, Politico New York reports.

* Three New York foundations are behind a $5 million recovery effort in Puerto Rico that emphasized community-led initiatives enabled by a new resilience commission, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* Times Union profiles a man who has a long recovery process ahead of him after he survived a suicide attempt during 20 lost years in prison – wrongly convicted for a crime after acquiring a police record for turnstile jumping and marijuana possession.

* Russian trolls pushed Buffalo residents to rally over local controversies and later urged them not to vote in an effort to sow discord and help Republican Donald Trump amid one of America's most contentious presidential elections, The Buffalo News reports.

* A 14-year-old student claims she was tackled and tasered by police officers as classmates taunted her at the same Bronx school where a bullied boy allegedly fatally stabbed a classmate, according to a lawsuit, the New York Post reports.

In Depth:

* New technology can be important to fundraising but that does not mean that nonprofits should buy into the hype too much by neglecting the best source of money: donors with deep pockets, writes BDO’s Nonprofit Standard blog.

* A coalition of at least 33 millionaires said raising their taxes is the solution to the state’s $4.4 billion budget deficit in a letter to be sent Tuesday to Cuomo and legislative leaders, the Daily News reports.

* The Rev. Al Sharpton is many things to many people – a freedom fighter, a boogeyman, a racial opportunist, an aging man hanging on – and has worked toward the intertwined goals of demanding for equal rights for all and securing his own legacy, the Times writes.

* A new world could emerge from socially conscious board games where players “Do not pass Go; Do not engage in class warfare” – so to speak, Topic writes in a longform piece that discusses how 20th Century board games boosted a different world vision.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A shooting rampage that killed four people at a nonprofit social services organization in California demonstrates the perils in treating veterans in the midst of emotional crisis, the Times reports.

* The Salvation Army is getting into the food business, Fox News reports, by opening grocery stores in “food deserts” to help low-income families access nutritious food.

* The Conversation explains how the National Rifle Association can simultaneously be a nonprofit, educational organization, a lobbying group and a media outlet – and how that affects everybody else.

KICKER: “There needs to be first movers and first actors to create this (blockchain) technology … Maybe we won’t be here but there will be other people who will use the work that we have done, to create greater values for nonprofits, and for the users and the community.” – Jason Kaplan, general counsel at Blockchain for Change, via NYN Media.





