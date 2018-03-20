FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* New York City is facing an impending healthcare crisis. Left unaddressed, it will eventually affect almost every New Yorker – but there is some good news too, State Senator Liz Krueger and Christian González-Rivera, a senior researcher at the Center for an Urban Future, write in NYN Media.

* Today’s Buzz shows the way to finding Casey Family Programs’ new mapping tool to prevent child abuse, details on how Keith Richards, Bill Murray and Whoopi Goldberg helped one nonprofit raise $2.1 million, who’s getting New York City contracts and more.

* The fate of state Sen. Simcha Felder’s school safety legislation, which would put armed guards in New York City schools, could impact which party he caucuses with – and thus might determine which party controls the state Senate, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* The Cuomo administration insisted Sunday it is not cutting funds to the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, but a proposal to slash $44.5 million in state funding from the Close to Home program say otherwise, the Daily News reports.

* The New York City Department of Homeless Services will spend $364 million annually over the next few years housing homeless people in hotels, almost double the cost of previous years, Politico New York writes.

* Just when the New York City’s child welfare agency is making two big breakthroughs to transform kids’ lives for the better, Cuomo is balking at continuing to pay the state’s share of the bill, but he should stand down, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* More news below …

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office declined to intervene when it heard a top official at the state Division of Criminal Justice Services was found to have threatened female employees, engaged in sexual harassment, racism and ageism – and then punished two women who testified about it, the Times Union reports.

* Five Manhattan doctors were arrested on charges that they over-prescribed opioids over a period of several years in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars paid to them through speaker fees, WDBJ reports.

* The Kushner Companies. – then run by Trump’s son-in-law – routinely filed false paperwork with New York City, declaring it had no rent-regulated tenants in dozens of buildings when it had hundreds – and the city is now investigating, WNYC reports.

In Depth:

* Nonprofit Pro features ten ways to determine whether your nonprofit has the right type of workplace environment to support employees – and the benefits package is seventh on the list.

* Wealthy donors across the political spectrum are zeroing in on jails and prisons as the latest locus of privatization – and that may be why criminal justice has come into style among many deep-pocketed philanthropists, writes The Nation.

* The internal audit function is vital to the health of any nonprofit, regardless of mission or scope and the BDO Nonprofit Standard blog features the top 10 challenges keeping internal auditors up at night, and provides remedies to help them continue their critical work.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Upstate Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who died last week, was known for many things – not least of which was her support of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act which changed the game nationwide on domestic violence, The Cut reports.

* WNYC’s latest episode of “Caught” features one of many children who struggle with mental health issues that are often swept up into the justice system: Honor is a boy who perpetrates a violent crime but instead of jail, gets a shot at a diversion program.

* Using recidivism exclusively to assess the quality of justice is like using a school’s dropout rate to measure the success of teachers — it may be pertinent, but it is inadequate and often misleading, The Marshall Project reports.

KICKER: “Focusing on desistance instead of recidivism leads justice systems to reorient their operations and their measurement of success. A desistance framework encourages justice agencies to promote and monitor positive outcomes.” - Jeffrey Butts, director of the Research and Evaluation Center at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Vincent Schiraldi, senior research scientist at Columbia School of Social Work, via The Marshall Project.



