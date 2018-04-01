FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* NYN media shows how Services for the UnderServed found a new way to approach homelessness by organizing a reading of the Greek tragedy Philoctedes with Theater of War.

* Today’s Buzz has the details on who state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman threw in the slammer for stealing from a nonprofit, what collaborative effort has a $100 million funding goal and who’s getting contracts from New York City.

* With the state budget deadline looming and several issues left unresolved, City & State features the things to watch as the spending plan is finalized, including health care, education spending, congestion pricing and combating sexual harassment.





* The Administration for Children's Services and New York City's Foster Care Task Force have announced 16 recommendations aimed at making improvements in foster care, two of which will be immediately launched, WABC reports.

* The spending deal reaching in Congress brought massive infusions of cash into several youth and family services programs, including a $2.3 billion boost to the Child Care and Development Block Grant program, The Chronicle for Social Change reports.

* A Bronx high school teacher is part of a growing band of educators who believe that to help struggling students get ahead, teachers must also attack the emotional barriers holding them back, the Washington Post reports.

* More than half of his New York City Council colleagues are urging Speaker Corey Johnson to fund half-priced MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers in a letter signed by 35 councilmembers, the Daily News reports.

* Nonprofits are quietly keeping New York’s commercial real estate market afloat with nonprofit and public organizations signing leases for 6 million square feet of space in New York City last year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* Employers in the Adirondacks are finding that a lack of workers is slowing down everything from hotel openings to moving elderly patients from hospital rooms to their homes, The Post-Star reports.

In Depth:

* Shannon Watts created Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America in her living room in 2012 and it’s now a volunteer army powered by big-ticket philanthropy and dedicated to stemming the scourge of American gun violence, The Chronicle of Philanthropy writes how she did it.

* One of the most important trends in U.S. philanthropy right now is the boom in regional giving that's unfolding outside of long-time bastions of grantmaking such as New York, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* Parole becomes a meaningless concept if it is routinely denied in the situations where it’s most called for, and that’s particularly true in the case of juvenile lifers so New York’s parole board must give them a real chance to show they’ve grown up, The New York Times writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Under Trump, the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services is poised to upset a careful balance in ways that could significantly endanger patient health and well-being, including for LGBT individuals, the Advocate writes.

* The March for our Lives marked the most dramatic and powerful show yet of teenage activism against gun violence in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Vox reports.

* Trump appointee Caren Harp, the new head of the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, faced questions at the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges’ annual conference, Juvenile Justice Information Exchange reports.

