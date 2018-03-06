FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* New York nonprofits won big with the the Charitable Gaming Act of 2017 – and Robert Lyons and Frances McKenna of Marks Paneth write in NYN Media on the details that you need to know about fundraising with raffles.

* The Bronx Defenders are getting ready to sue; United Way is mobilizing veteran volunteers and the NYN Media Buzz also has the details on who ACS wants to learn more about before granting a contract renewal.

* With the verdict in Joseph Percoco’s corruption trial coming any time now, revelations from the trial have raised some serious new ethical questions that could be disastrous for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Though the Close to Home program helped teens at a Leake & Watts group home, drastic state budget cuts loom and questions have emerged about the program’s management – but people in important places are determined to save it, City Limits reports.

* A new facility opened by the Bowery Residents’ Committee combines 200 homeless beds with 100 units of affordable housing but experts disagree about whether it’s the best way to channel funding, Business Insider reports, with a photo gallery.

* As part of the state’s efforts to address the opioid epidemic, the state Department of Health is trying to encourage more hospitals to offer detoxification services by waiving the need for hospitals to receive state certification to run a detox unit, the Times Union reports.

* A longtime critic of the New York Times Magazine became a guerilla protester at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts last week when he protested a donation by climate change-denier David Koch, The New York Times reports.

More news below …

* The Times tells how childhood trauma and mental illness combined to wreck the life of a promising dancer at Williams College who died on a Manhattan street corner despite 319 visits from Breaking Ground street outreach teams.

* A new report finds a dramatic drop in the number of New York City youth who are neither in school or employed, and recommends more investment in the Young Adult Internship Program, reports Crain’s New York.

* The average stay for homeless adults in New York City shelters was 383 days last year – 90 days longer than in 2013, the New York Post reports.

* Partisan bickering erupted at a community meeting in Utica during a presentation by Reclaim New York, a nonprofit advocacy group that wants to shake up state government but has ties to alt-right donors connected to President Trump, Observer-Dispatch reports.

In Depth:

* A new report from BoardSource finds that prevailing board recruitment practices mean that no significant progress should be expected in racial and ethnic diversity, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* There have been nine substantiated cases of perjury against NYPD officers in the past four years – and that is nine too many, since false testimony can undermine the public’s trust in the police, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill writes in the Daily News.

* The Wild Apricot blog shows what nine things must be included in a an automated email welcoming news supporters, including confirmation that they are making the right decision.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Community Living examines whether Goodwill – best known for its thrift shops – has lost its way in pursuit of revenue, which totaled $5.7 billion last year – asking is it a true nonprofit anymore?

* A new sub-industry has emerged with the proliferation of medical marijuana nationwide: mom’s with postpartum depression and other ailments are considering cannabis and must set a balance between treatment and proper parenting, The Atlantic reports.

* The Cartoon Network is behind a new report that examines what kids think about bullying and kindness during the Trump era, finding that one in five kids admitted being a bully, NPR reports.

