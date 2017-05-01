TOP NEWS:

* The New York Civil Liberties Union said it will appeal the denial of its requested exemption from a state requirement that it disclose the names of its larger donors, the New York Law Journal writes. Also, read our coverage of how the nonprofit and other groups are fighting new state disclosure rules.

* A judge is keeping a controversial Crown Heights homeless shelter shut for two more weeks to allow more time to resolve a lawsuit against the facility, she said at a hearing Friday afternoon, DNAinfo writes.

* A federal appeals court admonished New York's wealthy Westchester County to stop its "total obstructionism" in implementing an agreement designed to boost affordable housing, Reuters writes.

* Now up for re-election, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to add thousands of pre-kindergarten classroom seats for 3-year-olds, which would be among the largest public investments in preschool for children that young, The Associated Press reports.

* De Blasio said the city won't fund lawyers for immigrants facing deportation if they have been convicted of 170 specific crimes – the same ones on which the city cooperates with federal detainers that start deportation proceedings, the Daily News reports.

* With art enthusiasts and donors increasingly enamored by contemporary art, and the borough now officially hot, the Brooklyn Museum is struggling to preserve and promote its identity as a serious encyclopedic institution that spans thousands of years, the New York Times reports.

* Carmelyn P. Malalis, the Commissioner and Chair of the New York City Commission on Human Rights, writes in City Limits that tenants with housing vouchers deserve a roof over their head.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Fast Company details how the American Civil Liberties Union was prepared for a Trump presidency in a way the rest of the country wasn’t.

* Taking tax incentives away from donors who support advocacy efforts would serve to further tip political influence toward the benefit of wealthy people and big corporations, Mark Rosenman a professor emeritus at Union Institute & University, writes in the Chronicle of Philanthropy.





IN DEPTH:

* Peter Nasaw and Thomas J. Main. Main, a professor at the School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College, and author of Homelessness in New York City: Policymaking from Koch to de Blasio, write in Gotham Gazette about the long history of homelessness policy in New York City. Also, click here to hear our podcast with Main about the history of the city’s approach to homelessness.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* City parks in a handful of Manhattan neighborhoods are offering seniors free tennis, walking and yoga classes this spring, nonprofit organization the City Parks Foundation announced, Patch writes. Additionally, you can listen to our podcast with the CEO here.

* Since the city first began accepting applications in March for affordable apartments at the Essex Crossing mega-development, hopeful applicants have been lining up outside the Asian Americans for Equality offices to solicit language and form-filling assistance from the local nonprofit's small staff, DNAinfo reports.

* Tucked into Crotona Park in the Bronx, the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning, provides after-school tutoring to homeless and other underserved young New Yorkers, the New York Times writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* The post-prison reentry organization Getting Out and Staying Out last night celebrated thirteen years of hard work both on the part of the organization and the many young men who have accessed its programs to overcome obstacles and thrive. In 2016, the number of young people who received educational, mental health and career training programming through GOSO grew by 57 percent, and the nonprofit’s internship-to-employment program GOSOWorks placed more than 70 percent of its participants in full-time jobs with the group’s more than 50 employment partners. CNN’s John Berman, anchor of Early Start and the CNN Newsroom, hosted the celebration which was held at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers. Contributions will allow GOSO to further broaden services in its East Harlem offices and on-site at Rikers to help more young people stay out of jail and build productive futures. Listen to our CEO Corner podcast with GOSO’s co-founder and president Mark Goldsmith.

* Legal Services of the Hudson Valley announced that it will honor Andrew Finkelstein, Esq., Partner, and Finkelstein & Partners LLP as “Champion of Justice” and the United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region as “Advocate for Justice” at its 1stAnnual Orange Partners in Justice Reception, a fundraiser to support its housing work in Orange County through its LET JUSTICE GROW 50thAnniversary Campaign. The event will be held on Thursday, May 18, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at The Powelton Club, Newburgh. The mission of Legal Services of the Hudson Valley is to provide free, high quality counsel in civil matters for poor and low-income individuals and families who cannot afford to pay an attorney where basic human needs are at stake.





CAREER MOVES:

* The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy announced the election of Ayanna Behin and John Kline to the organization’s Board of Directors. The election took place at the Conservancy’s April 27 Board meeting. Behin has been an attorney for 15 years having worked for Thelen Reid & Priest LLP, Schwartz & Thomashower LLP and other NYC-based firms. She is a mediator, trained by the New York Peace Institute, and actively engaged in conflict resolution between individuals and within organizations. A veteran of the magazine industry, Kline most recently served as Managing Editor of Us Weekly for the better part of a decade.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Clinical Director, The Children's Village

Are you looking for an exciting and rewarding career that enriches the lives of children and families? Do you want a feel-good-about-yourself career with a revolutionary company dedicated to your success? If so, then Children's Village might be a great fit for you. Position Qualifications: LCSW (preferred) LMSW/licensed mental health professional with equivalent human services graduate degree with at least four years documented relevant experience.





Licensed Social Worker (LMSW/LCSW), CAMBA

CAMBA’s three family shelters, located in Queens and Brooklyn, have been awarded a grant to expand the range and depth of mental health and related services to families with children in shelters by hiring Licensed Clinical Social Workers with supervisory experience and LMSW as Care Coordinators to work in teams with case managers and housing specialists.

Development and Communications Associate, Mercy Home

BA/BS degree in Human Services or related field required. Min 2-3 years’ of administrative experience required, including event coordination, database management, and office administration. Demonstrated pursuit of continuing education in the field of development and philanthropy. Previous fundraising experience will be given priority consideration. Basic understanding of nonprofit fundraising principals required. Previous experience working with a Board of Directors or volunteering as fundraisers helpful.





Quality Assurance Investigator, Services for the UnderServed

SUS, a leading provider of residential and support services to individuals with special needs is currently hiring for a Quality Assurance Investigator. The QA Investigator will conduct investigations involving consumers and employees in the Developmental Disabilities, Behavioral Health, Homeless & Treatment Services and Veteran’s Divisions based on incidents/special issues. Will complete written investigation reports, gather, submit evidence, review and analyze various reports to be used in investigations.





THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* This month, the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness released a report and found some shocking conclusions: one of which was that the number of families in shelters increased by a third between 2012 and 2015. Joining us to talk about the report is ICPH’s president, Ralph da Costa Nunez, who has been CEO of Homes for the Homeless since 1987, and is a veteran of city and state government.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* As New York City’s subway faces a deepening crisis over delays, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says that modernizing the signals is a top priority, but the rollout of a new signal network is unfolding at a glacial pace, The New York Times reports.

* Various Democratic officials and political operatives said if Gov. Andrew Cuomo is serious about a 2020 run for president, he might want to forgo a re-election campaign in 2018, which would allow him to immediately throw himself fully into a national campaign, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.

* The state Health Department “flagged” 52 hospitals for patient infection rates that greatly exceeded the state average, and 15 of them are in New York City, though the agency said it hopes the consumer report will urge hospitals to do better, the New York Post writes.





HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Vincent Fitz, CEO at St Arc.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 2 -- Lutheran Social Services of New York hosts its Awards Reception: "A Celebration of Joy"

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/sfd3l/67287501 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey and environmental leaders host a news conference on local effects of President Donald Trump’s climate change agenda, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Gary C. Comer Geochemistry Building, 61 Route 9W, Palisades.

12 p.m. – Hochul highlights details of Cuomo's SUNY scholarship plan, University at Buffalo North, Student Union, second floor, Room 210, Amherst.1 p.m. – Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, state Sen. David Carlucci and others announce legislation aimed at closing the pay gap for women and minorities by prohibiting employers from inquiring about salary history, LCA Room 130, Legislative Office Building, Albany.

1:45 p.m. – Fast-food workers, New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and others take part in a May Day fast-food action in support of immigrants’ rights and workers’ rights, McDonald’s, 18 E. 42nd St., Manhattan.

4:30 p.m. – Community Voices Heard hosts a press conference calling on the Poughkeepsie Common Council to approve the budget amendment to fund the city bus system for the rest of the year, Poughkeepsie City Hall, 62 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie.

5 p.m. – Stringer delivers remarks at Rise Up New York 2017 May Day rally and celebration hosted by Minkwon Center for Community Action, Foley Square, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – De Blasio delivers remarks at the Rise Up New York 2017 May Day rally, Foley Square, Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features a special town hall on Trump’s impact on New York, featuring de Blasio, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and City Councilman Joseph Borelli, NY1.

7:30 p.m. – Brewer speaks at the Museum of the City of New York’s Clara Lemlich Awards, 1220 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST: “At any given time, the ACLU may be working on roughly 66 different subjects,” via Fast Company.