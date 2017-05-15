TOP NEWS:

* A group of Crown Heights residents who have sued the city to stop the opening of a homeless shelter in their neighborhood will be back in court today, when a Brooklyn judge could rule for good on the case following negotiations between the residents and the city, Patch writes.

* Rikers Island is a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with America’s criminal-justice system, but may also offer a model for how it can be righted, The Ford Foundation’s Darren Walker writes in The Atlantic.

* An immigration agent tried to search for a fourth-grader at a Queens school, but was sent packing by staff, according to the New York Post.

* Residents of East Flatbush complained that quality-of-life issues have arisen from a new residence for homeless people that opened at the former Kingsboro Psychiatric Center this winter, which is slated to nearly triple in size over the summer, DNAinfo reports.

* The Times writes in an editorial that segregation in New York City public schools cannot be dismissed as an unsolvable problem, and that beyond housing, decades-old educational policies have reinforced the inequality in the system.

* The Daily News writes in an editorial that Cuomo should not be promoting a fund that provides lawyers to help immigrants advance toward citizenship or fight deportation because some of their clients are convicted felons.

* A trio of volunteers with developmental disabilities delivers warm meals to homebound senior citizens on the Upper East Side every week, in a partnership with The Carter Burden Network and the Young Adult Institute, the Daily News writes.

* A developer with close ties to Mayor de Blasio and Councilwoman Margaret Chin is angling to build senior housing on the site of a popular Little Italy community garden, The Post reports.

* A former Queens assistant district attorney who helped create a specialized unit to prosecute police officers at administrative trials has been chosen to run the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the Daily News writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* New York Magazine profiles state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on keeping Trump in check and maybe investigating Russian ties.

* Legal and criminal justice advocates may be reeling from a one-two punch that, when examined, closely places the evenhandedness of the Department of Justice in serious question, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.





IN DEPTH:

* The Bridgespan Group reports that very few philanthropists are facilitating the social change they want, Barron’s writes.

* Fast Company names James Anderson of Bloomberg Philanthropies, who is using technology, data, and a focus on sharing to spread best practices from Stockholm to Santa Monica, as the most creative person of 2017.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Brooklyn rapper Heems is behind a new platform for helping nonprofits in the age of Trump, Technically Brooklyn writes.

* A pair of long-awaited affordable buildings slated for Manhattan’s West Side could devote 10 percent of its units for the homeless, a possibility local officials say violates a promise the city made to provide dedicated middle-income housing at the site, DNAinfo writes.

* The New York State Immigrant Action Fund - the political arm of the New York Immigration Coalition - announced its endorsement of Rev. Khader El-Khateem, the first Palestinian-American Christian to ever run for the City Council, for the seat that will be vacated by Brooklyn Councilman Vincent Gentile, the Observer writes.

* Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County announced that the CAC was recently awarded a 250,000 dollar grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Oswego County Today writes.





NYN BUZZ:

In its ongoing mission to defend children from a chronically broken and profit-motivated family court system, the Foundation for the Child Victims of the Family Courts has launched a comprehensive set of litigation support services. The new FCVFC Litigation Support Division provides a broad spectrum of services, including the drafting of well-conceived complaints and causes of action, and the development and execution of focused litigation. The Foundation pursues rights and due process violations in which protective parents experience the most frequent abrogation of rights leading to custody loss of children. The FCVFC is particularly focused on criminal abuses perpetrated by family court systems, including conflicts of interest, preferential referrals, ex parte communication that suppresses evidence, and coordinated violations of due process.

* On Saturday, May 6 a sold out crowd gathered at the Time Hotel in Nyack to honor Paul Adler, Esq. and Jen Laird White at Center for Safety & Change’s inaugural A Night for Change. More than 200 guests in attendance raised a record amount of money in the history of the Center’s annual fundraising dinners. The funds raised at A Night for Change will be used to support Center for Safety & Change’s programs and services for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and all crimes and their families and friends. Adler and White were the first recipients of the Carolyn Fish Human Rights Award, named in honor of Center for Safety & Change Executive Director Emerita and Founder Carolyn Fish, which will be awarded annually to champions in the movement to end gender-based violence.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The state Office For People with Developmental Disabilities announced a grant to fund one grantee up to 175,000 dollrs for an 18-month, multi strategy grant that creates electronic resources for individuals with ID/DD, their family members, and caregivers, to learn about, and participate in abuse prevention and peer education. Applications are due June 23.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Communications & Public Relations Professional ANAT GERSTEIN, INC. Queens, New York

Abbott House ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, QUALITY ASSURANCE Bronx, New York

Senior Behavior Analyst SERVICES FOR THE UNDERSERVED New York, NY

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Insurers will officially submit their rate plans to state regulators Monday, and analysts said New York’s health insurers will request double-digit rate increases for policies on the state’s Obamacare exchange, the Post reports.

* More than 90 pension- and benefit-sweetener bills have been introduced in Albany, and if passed in the final six weeks of the legislative session, the measures could cost the state and local governments at least $200 million, the Post reports.

* Throughout a series of recent woes in the New York City public transit system, Cuomo, who is most responsible for ensuring that trains run on time, has remained mostly silent, and Mayor Bill de Blasio has been wary of publicly getting involved, the Times reports.





THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* Are mega rich donors threatening democracy? That’s the question posed by David Callahan, the editor of Inside Philanthropy and the author of several books. He joins us to talk about his latest, “The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age” which was released in April. It looks at the role of philanthropy as wealth becomes more concentrated and the middle class is endangered.

One in three homeless children placed in foster care is younger than a year old, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. "Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care," explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 18 -- Westchester Children's Association 2017 Spring Gala: The Legacy of Tomorrow Starts Today

May 18 -- Westchester Children's Association 2017 Spring Gala: The Legacy of Tomorrow Starts Today





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11:15 a.m. – Alzheimer’s disease advocates hold a advocacy day, Legislative Office Building, third floor, Albany.

12 p.m. – Child welfare advocates demand swift reform of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – The New York City Council Committees on General Welfare, Women’s Issues, Juvenile Justice and Finance hold a joint executive budget hearing on the Administration for Children's Services, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

4 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at rally for universal school lunch, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

4:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Carlos Menchaca, New York Immigration Coalition Executive Director Steven Choi and others host an immigration forum, United Federation of Teachers Headquarters, 52 Broadway, second floor, Shanker Hall, Room B, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke and the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls host She’s the Boss: #BlackWomanAtWorkBK community forum, St. Francis College, 182 Remsen St., Brooklyn.

5:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Daniel Dromm and the Queens Center hold a celebration to recognize the anniversary of the Queens LGBT Pride parade and festival, Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd., second floor, Queens.





POINT OF INTEREST: “The Vera Institute of Justice found that race negatively impacted people of color in Manhattan in setting bail, negotiating a plea deal, and level of sentencing. As a result, 55 percent of people jailed at Rikers are African American, and 34 percent are Latino,” via The Atlantic.