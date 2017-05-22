FROM NYN MEDIA:

FEEDBACK FRIDAY: Last week we asked whether smartphones that come with a special app and a rip cord-like feature that can be pulled to alert a 24-hour monitoring service and police if they feel unsafe will be a helpful tool for strengthening the work of ACS. Half of you said yes, while 30 percent said it wouldn’t. Comments included: “What about workers in private preventive and foster care programs? Don't they deserve the same protections?” and “The workers need to have the police accompany them to the homes when there are reports or suspicions of dangerous activity.”

TOP NEWS:

* Attempts by Mayor Bill de Blasio to open 90 new homeless shelters have triggered local backlash, but a NY1/Baruch College City Poll finds that, by a two-to-one margin, New Yorkers actually support de Blasio's plan, NY1 writes.

* In an open-air heroin den in the South Bronx – located close to two schools – the opioid epidemic plays out in plain view, as opioid consumption in the borough has returned with a vengeance, the Daily News writes.

* A Williamsburg charity is suing the city for not getting a tax break in what insiders say is mayoral payback for its rabbi’s role in the circumcision controversy, the New York Post reports.

* As growing numbers of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from Russia move to south Brooklyn, many say they’ve been subjected to discrimination by members of older generations who adhere to their homeland’s conservative principles, the Times writes.

* While art supplies are the literal building blocks of many artists’ work, tools like paint, brushes, canvases, paper and clay are becoming harder to afford, especially in a city already as pricey as NYC, Huffington Post writes.

* NaturalizeNY encourages eligible immigrants in New York State to become U.S. citizens by providing comprehensive support through the naturalization process, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

* The White House’s preliminary tax plan, released in late April, keeps the itemized deduction for charitable contributions while eliminating most other itemized deductions, according to BDO’s Nonprofit Standard blog.

* Newman’s Own pioneered the idea of a philanthropic enterprise and is now helping to coalesce a new movement, Fast Company reports.

************

NYU Silver’s Zelda Foster Studies Program in Palliative and End-of-Life Care is holding a week-long, half-day Summer Institute in Primary Palliative Care for social workers, therapists, and others providing mental health and counseling services. Learn how to help patients and families throughout the continuum of serious illness, from diagnosis through bereavement, with support, counseling, education, anticipatory guidance and assistance with care planning and decision making. CEUs available. No palliative care experience necessary. Learn more here.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump's administration will seek to slash spending on affordable housing and community development programs, a plan that housing advocates condemned as "immoral" and a blow to voters who sent him to the White House, Politico writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Your website’s 404 page could represent the “who” of you so people don’t go away in a pique, thinking you just don’t care, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* In a podcast, the Chronicle of Philanthropy interviews Robin Koval, CEO of the Truth Initiative, which was was founded in 1999 with a portion of the landmark $200 billion settlement between major tobacco companies and 46 states and a mission to stamp out youth smoking.

* An emerging phenomenon that is gaining momentum worldwide of “stakeholder resistance,” but what some executive directors may experience as “stakeholder rebellion,” Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* The Times profiles Americans who might suffer from proposed federal budget cuts.

************

Buchbinder is a premier public accounting firm serving clients in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. We offer audit, accounting, tax, advisory and consulting services to a variety of non-profit organizations including charities, charter and private schools, public policy organizations, social and community service organizations, religious organizations and private foundations.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* On May 23, Far Rockaway, Queens residents and city leaders will join Sheltering Arms to celebrate more than 365 days without a shooting in the Arverne View section of Far Rockaway, Queens, once notorious for having one of the highest rates of gang activity and gun violence per capita in New York City, according to a press release. Also, read about how the Cure Violence model has helped reduce gunfire in Coney Island.

* Drag Queen Story Hour is the brainchild of the writer Michelle Tea and Radar Productions, and is exactly what it sounds like: drag queens reading stories to children, the New York Times writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* On Monday, May 8, the Northside Center, a local nonprofit based in Harlem that provides early childhood education, behavioral health and enrichment services to low income New York City children and their families for over 70 years, hosted its annual gala at The Pierre Hotel where they raised over $1.5 million for early childhood education and mental services in NYC. The night’s emcee was Maurice Dubois from CBS, and Northside honored, Cynthia Foster Curry, President of National Office Services Colliers International NY; Howard M. Lorber, President & CEO of the Vector group, & Chairman of Douglas Elliman Realty; Bruce Mosler Chairman of Global Brokerage for Cushman & Wakefield Inc.; and Barbara Bartlett Sloan & Howard Sloan.

CAREER MOVES:

* The Supportive Housing Network of New York announced Brenda Rosen, President and CEO of Breaking Ground, is the organization’s new chair of its Board of Directors. The nonprofit Breaking Ground is New York’s largest supportive housing provider. Brenda Rosen replaces Richman Housing Resources LLC President William Traylor, who is stepping down as Board Chair after twelve years of dedicated service in this role. The Network, established in 1988, represents over 200 nonprofits that develop and operate supportive housing. As the only supportive housing membership organization in New York State, The Network serves as a voice and advocate for the provider community, which has created the largest, best-managed and most innovative supportive housing stock in the nation.

* SCO Family of Services, a leading provider of essential human services in communities throughout New York City and Long Island, is pleased to announce the appointment of Demetrios Yatrakis to its Board of Directors. He will assume his position on the Board immediately. Yatrakis is a partner at Lonicera Partners, a private real estate investment and development company in Brooklyn. He leads the firm's real estate acquisitions, investor relations, and property management. He previously served as a senior executive at Granite International Management, where he was responsible for property management and repositioning assets.

************

NYC spends $25 million or more per year on children in foster care due to homelessness, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. “Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care,” explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes. Download it at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/TakenAway/v66fb/71640275

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Education Director HOUR CHILDREN Queens, New York

Chief Executive Officer GIRL SCOUTS OF NASSAU COUNTY Garden City, New York

Part Time Professional Development Specialist SCO FAMILY OF SERVICES Glen Cove, NY

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo appealed to President Donald Trump to recognize the situation at New York Penn Station as an emergency and to provide funding for construction and transportation alternatives for commuters, The New York Times writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his senior aides will spend this week in the Bronx, where they will move the city’s operations and hold events on the second stop of his five-borough tour, The Wall Street Journal writes.

* Jeffrey Klein, the head of a breakaway group of eight Democratic state senators, indicated last week he has no plans to end his conference's partnership with the Senate Republicans, the Daily News writes.

THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* Adam Cole, partner and national co-leader of BDO’s nonprofit and education Practice and the Managing Partner of the Greater New York Nonprofit and Employee Benefit Plan Practices talks with us about when to consider a merger or acquisition and what the results can be.

************

An Effective and Efficient Closing Process: A Roundtable Discussion – Friday, June 9, 2017

Expectations are changing for an efficient and effective year-end close. In years past, finance professionals were asked to make sure debits and credits balanced. Now stakeholders are expecting much more, and new practices can translate into a successful annual audit. This CliftonLarsonAllen roundtable for nonprofit finance professionals will explore ideas to maximize the capabilities of your accounting systems, new perspectives on data management, and insights into financial closing and reporting best practices. Up to two CPE credits for attendance.Learn more and register.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 23 -- Women’s City Club hosts a panel discussion on Public Funding for School Choice in New York

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/v66g2/71640275 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************

Want to read New York Nonprofit Media in print? Find it every week in City & State magazine, which is FREE if you work for a nonprofit, a school, or New York City and New York state government. Subscribe here to get the weekly magazine delivered right to your home or office. (99 dollars per year for all other subscribers.) City & State is the premier publication covering New York politics and the nonprofit sector, featuring profiles and Q&As, in-depth policy analysis, commentary, political gossip and more. Sign up today.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – The New York Immigration Coalition joins elected officials and advocates to urge the New York City Council to include funding for immigrant legal services in the final budget, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Youth Services holds a public meeting on workforce development, 250 Broadway, 16th floor committee room, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – The New York City Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships hosts a roundtable conversation on youth employment titled, The Bronx at Work: Youth Employment and Career Readiness, Hostos Community College, 450 Grand Concourse, third floor, Room C-391, Bronx.

5:45 p.m. – Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at the WNY Women's Foundation’s What She's Made of 2017 event, Albright Knox Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo.

6 p.m. – New York City Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland and the LGBT Caucus host Pride Prom 2017, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens.

POINT OF INTEREST: When it comes to de Blasio’s pledge to close Rikers Island, 41 percent oppose it, 32 percent are in favor and 26 percent are unsure, via NY1.