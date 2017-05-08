FROM NYN MEDIA:

FEEDBACK FRIDAY: Last week we asked you whether new shelters opened under Mayor Bill de Blasio should be located in the neighborhoods where their residents reside - or if they should be distributed more evenly across the city. Responses were all over the map, with 32 percent saying shelters should be located where residents reside, 41 percent believing they should be distributed across the city. Other respondents said the city should instead emphasize affordable housing, that the answer depends on the population - especially if they are children dependent on their local school - and one pointed out that “people move a few times before they become homeless so the concept of locating shelters where residents reside is flawed.”

* The recent rise in homelessness mirrors the crisis faced by former New York City Mayors Ed Koch and David Dinkins and NY Slant’s Nick Powell asks whether de Blasio’s plan to build 90 homeless shelters will finally break the city’s cycle of homelessness.

TOP NEWS:

* De Blasio and his lieutenants are deep into a re-examination of the city’s 178 million dollar arts budget and other cultural resources to try to give a higher profile and perhaps more taxpayer money to smaller institutions in disadvantaged neighborhoods, the New York Times writes.

* According to Charity Watch, Kars4Kids spent 17 million dollars on commercials in 2015 and even more of the money goes toward a sister organization based in New Jersey called Oorah, which operates Jewish youth summer camps in New York, CBS New York reports.

* The Metropolitan Museum of Art has filed a formal proposal with the city to establish a mandatory admission fee to out-of-state visitors, and in-state visitors would continue to be charged a voluntary fee, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* The operator of three Brooklyn daycare centers was convicted of grand larceny and bribery for stealing more than 50,000 dollars from the Administration for Children’s Services, falsifying vouchers, bribing government employees, and running an unsafe daycare facility, BKLYNER writes.

* A string of robberies around a Brooklyn men’s shelter has put Department of Homeless Service officers on high alert both inside and outside the facility, according to the Daily News.

* It isn’t constructive to use Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen’s previous employment at Goldman Sachs as a reason to harness anti-Wall Street sentiment and direct it at de Blasio’s affordable housing plan, Judi Kende, vice president and New York market leader of Enterprise Community Partners, and Colvin Grannum, president and chief executive of Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, write in a letter to the New York Times.

* The de Blasio administration is reneging on the city’s decade-old promise to replace parkland lost during the construction of the new Yankee Stadium in favor of a high-rise development with 1,045 housing units, the Post reports.

************



Providing insurance for nonprofits and for-profit human service and healthcare organizations is the sole goal of our organization. Because of our laser like focus on this specific market, we have developed unrivaled expertise in understanding the exact needs of those that make a positive impact on others. No one provides the same kind of comprehensive understanding of insurance for nonprofits that our experts do. At Lamb Financial Group, we wake up every day with the goal to positively affect people’s lives.

************



TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Because of the federal immigration bans, NYC & Company, the city’s official tourism organization, revised its 2017 forecast after the inauguration, and is now expecting the number of foreign visitors to plummet by around 300,000 guests, Metro writes.

* A Wisconsin-based atheist group has filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to strike down President Donald Trump’s order easing enforcement of an IRS rule limiting religious organizations’ political activity, the Washington Post writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The American Health Care Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives could jeopardize coverage for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and cost the state more than $7 billion in federal aid, the Empire Center for Public Policy’s Bill Hammond writes in NY Slant.

* Keeping attention on an issue in constantly evolving media landscape requires that nonprofits think flexibly, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

************



Our full-service HR solution helps businesses contain HR costs, minimize employer-related risks, and reduce the administrative burden of HR. With TriNet as your strategic HR partner, you can focus on developing your products, services and employees, instead of HR. Because we're a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), we're a co-employer of your people and can handle the burdens of HR better than you can alone. Learn more at TriNet.com.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

A former Latin King gangbanger, after seven years behind bars for assault and weapon convictions, graduates May 17 from Columbia University’s renowned Mailman School of Public Health, the Daily News reports.

* Activist Harper Bishop, drag performer Jayme Coxx and social group Buffalo Frontrunners/Frontwalkers were recognized with community service awards from Embrace Western New York, a nonprofit that supports the local LGBTQ community through grants and scholarships, the Buffalo News writes.

* The Fountain House Gallery recently partnered with the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to bring an initiative called the Mural Arts Project to Hell’s Kitchen, DNAinfo reports.

* An equestrian center in Forest Hills, Queens has been sold to a nonprofit organization that offers horseback experiences to individuals young and old with special needs, QNS.com reports.

* To help combat obesity, the city plans to pay five community groups up to $2,000 each to arrange walking tours along the new 3.5-mile East Harlem Walking Trail, according to the New York Post.

NYN BUZZ:

* Anthony Shih, MD, MPH, has been named president and CEO of United Hospital Fund, effective August 14. Dr. Shih is executive vice president of the New York Academy of Medicine, which works to promote the health and well-being of people in cities worldwide. Previously, he was executive vice president for programs at The Commonwealth Fund, and chief quality officer and vice president, strategic planning, at IPRO. Dr. Shih is a graduate of Amherst College, received his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine, and earned his master’s at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Dr. Shih’s appointment follows last fall’s announcement by James R. Tallon, Jr., that he would retire by the end of 2017, after serving as UHF’s president for the past 24 years.

* Westchester Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett joined in the 45th Anniversary celebration of the WJCS Parent-Child Home Program, offering congratulations to the program’s home visitors who lay the foundation that bridges the academic achievement gap between pre-school children from low-income families and their more economically advantaged peers. The WJCS Parent-Child Home Program, which receives partial funding from Westchester County, has helped more than 4,000 parents become their children’s first and most important teacher and has sent thousands of children off to school ready to learn and succeed over the long-term. The program is the only implementation in Westchester of a nationally recognized model that prepares children for school because every parent has the knowledge and resources to build school readiness where it starts: in the home.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The ESA Foundation is dedicated to supporting positive programs and opportunities that make a difference in the lives of America’s youth. The Foundation seeks to harness the collective power of the interactive entertainment industry to create positive social impact in our communities. It supports geographically diverse projects and programs that benefit American boys and girls of all races and religions. To receive funding, The program must serve American youth ages 7-18, and provide programs and services that utilize technology and/or computer and video games to educate America’s youth and young adults. An organization making a grant request must seek funding for a specific project or program that is or will be implemented or available nation-wide or at a minimum in two or more states in the United States. Read more about the grant application process here.

************



Founded in 1984, Raffa has always been a mission driven professional services firm. We exist to do meaningful work for organizations we can proudly call clients, and to be a catalyst of positive, systemic change in our community. Our chief clients are nonprofits and socially conscious for-profits, who like Raffa, tend to employ intellectually bright, ambitious and altruistic employees. Beyond accounting, auditing, tax and information technology, Raffa services include leadership and strategy, executive search and transition, operational improvement, mergers and acquisitions, benefits, and investment wealth management. In 2017, the foundation will consider programs that help support women's progress toward economic self-sufficiency. In 2016, grant amounts ranged between 2,000 and 10,000 dollars. Learn more about us here.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Committee of Special Education Chairperson, ANDRUS

ANDRUS is looking for a Committee of Special Education Chairperson. The CSE Chairperson is responsible for all aspects of the Committee of Special Education relationships. He/she is the Chair of the CSE Committee of all privately placed students and DSS placed students on campus. He/she manages related services provided in coordination with the student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP). The CSE Chairperson will be responsible for maintaining accurate scheduling and records, assigning and interfacing with district staff, such as evaluators and observers as needed, and communicating with referral sources about IEP matters.

Benefits Administrator, The Door

The Benefits Administrator will be instrumental in providing support to employees of University Settlement, The Door, and Broome Street Academy Charter High School. This position will be primarily responsible for handling the day-to-day functions of active benefits for all employee benefit programs including medical, dental, vision, flexible spending accounts, life insurance, wellness programs and retirement plans. The Administrator will provide guidance and counseling to staff and management on policy, maintain ongoing communications with staff, develop and manage a robust wellness program for the overall organization and stay abreast of changes in health care laws and trends in benefits programs and administration.

Coordinator of Operations, ADAPT Community Network

Under general direction, is responsible for providing direction, guidance and oversight to a number of Program Directors who are directing one or more of the Agency’s programs. Ensures assigned programs Administers are managed in accordance with Agency policies and regulations and requirements of applicable regulatory agencies. Is responsible for overseeing all aspects of assigned programs including personnel, budgeting, services to individuals and physical plant management.

Bilingual LCSW Social Worker, The Service Program for Older People

The Service Program for Older People, Inc, (SPOP) is an innovative geriatric behavioral health agency located in Manhattan. We are seeking a full time Clinical Social Worker to provide psychotherapeutic services, mental health assessments and outreach workshops in 2 satellite locations in upper Manhattan. Excellent supervision is offered with a competitive salary and a generous fringe benefits package.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Former New York Jet and current Harlem minister Michel Faulkner is dropping out of the race for New York City mayor, but instead will run for comptroller on the Republican line against incumbent Scott Stringer, the Daily News reports.

* Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials and developers are trying to slip ’n’ slide away from blame for water leaks inside the World Trade Center’s $4 billion transit hub, as legislators called for an investigation into the cause, the New York Post reports.

* The state Department of Health is for the first time releasing a list of doctors and other medical professionals willing to make public their participation in the state's medical marijuana program to help would-be patients find prescribers, the Times Union reports.

************



Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), is one of the leading providers of executive-level accounting and finance professionals in the Northeast. CLA provides finance and accounting resources organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. CLA will be hosting a NY Nonprofit Meetup on May 11th from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at Slattery's Midtown Pub to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of leaders of nonprofit organizations.

Come network with us for: Career Advancement, Partnerships, Business Development and Professional Conversation. All are welcome. Register Here for NY Nonprofit Meetup

************



UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 8 -- Chess in the Schools hosts its 30th Anniversary Benefit Celebration

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/shrrv/68435125 to submit an event or view all community events.



NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Aging, Subcommittee on Senior Centers and Committee on Finance hold a joint executive budget hearing on senior centers, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and local residents discuss the impact that the passage of the American Health Care Act could have on their health insurance coverage, 123 Grand St., Newburgh.

1 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks and unveils a plaque at the renaming of the 115th Street Library to the Harry Belafonte-115th Street Library, 203 W. 115th St., Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Musician John Legend, New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Close Rikers campaign founder Glenn Martin and others speak on a panel about the evolution of the Close Rikers campaign, The New School, Tishman Auditorium, 63 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends the Neighborhood Coalition for Shelter’s spring benefit, Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – The Hudson Valley Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO hosts an Affordable Care Act repeal town hall meeting and U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney attends the meeting in U.S. Rep. John Faso’s district after Faso refused to attend, Senate Garage, 4 N. Front St., Kingston.

7:45 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the Bella Abzug Leadership Institute awards, New York Athletic Club, 180 Central Park S., Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST: 33 arts groups in city-owned buildings and/or land make up 63 percent of the 178.3 million dollar municipal arts budget, while the remaining 37 percent is distributed through a competitive application process, via the New York Times.