* The Cuomo administration is looking to revamp the Medicaid health home program, which has cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars while helping fewer people than projected, Politico New York reports.

* The founder of the Bronx Freedom Fund is set to announce a new and unprecedented effort: the nation’s first fund designed to post bail for more than 150,000 indigent defendants being jailed across the country, the New York Times reports.

* The Islamic Cultural Center of North America is the only building in New York state where a mosque, synagogue and a church peacefully co-exist under one roof, but services have been stopped because of a delinquent tax debt on the building, News 12 reports.

* A Department of Social Services employee helped her sons run a prostitution business by collecting proceeds, paying rent on the operation’s Harlem brothel and maintaining a car to ferry hookers to appointments, according to prosecutors, the New York Post reports.

* As part of The Neediest series, the New York Times profiles Carlos Nin, who enrolled in programs offered by the Association of Community Employment Programs, a nonprofit that helps homeless people and ex-convicts get back on their feet.

* Participant Inc, the nonprofit alternative art space on New York City’s Lower East Side, has added seven members to its board, ArtNews writes.

* Oneida County Youth Bureau is accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations and towns that would like to provide youth-oriented programs that offer delinquency prevention, recreation and positive youth development opportunities, the Oneida Daily Dispatch writes.

* A housing complex that will be constructed in Ogdensburg for homeless men unable to live independently because they need psychiatric or rehabilitative support will increase the overall number of beds for homeless residents by 45 percent, North Country Now writes.

IN DEPTH:

* A new provision added by the House Ways and Means Committee would allow any 501(c)3 – not just houses of worship – to engage in the partisan politics that are currently prohibited, including the endorsement of political candidates, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Girl Scouts of the USA announced a national fundraising initiative in support of a new program aimed at closing the gender gap in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The applications to renew the status of dozens of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients were denied after they arrived past the deadline due to delays with the U.S. Postal Service, according to The Hill.

* After cutting funds for nonprofits that help people obtain health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration is encouraging the use of insurance agents and brokers who are often paid by insurers when they help people sign up, the Times reports.

* While the Trump administration continues the federal government's already-massive deportation program, 11 cities and counties will be joining the list of jurisdictions providing legal defense for undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation, WBUR reports.

* At least two dozen immigrants have sought sanctuary at U.S. churches since the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency stepped up arrests by 40 percent under President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reports.

KICKER: “We are hoping to end the immediate human suffering of people sitting in cells because they are too poor to pay their bail.” -- Robin Steinberg, who will oversee the Bail Project, via the New York Times