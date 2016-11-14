Editor’s Note: Congratulations to the winner of our #GivingTuesday promotion. Click here to see the drawing and watch this space for the winning donation page.

NYN Media Trade Tips - Thinking about land use ventures: Michael Zisser, the recently retired CEO for University Settlement and The Door, writes about best practices and tips for nonprofits looking to capitalize on their real estate with an air rights deal or a zoning lot merger or a joint development project or a major renovation or a corporate acquisition involving real estate, land use, or some other fascinating venture.

Where will Donald Trump find his policy agenda? Clues for nonprofits: Where should the nonprofit sector look for clues to where Trump and the incoming Republican Congress take the country and address issues affecting civil society, Nonprofit Quarterly asks.

Vu Le has serious fun with nonprofit foibles: In a podcast, the Chronicle of Philanthropy interviews Vu Le, whose weekly blog, Nonprofit With Balls, has become required reading for many in the charity world. He discusses how donors' and nonprofit leaders' good intentions can end up harming the people and communities they aim to serve.

Aging donors, staff turnover hurts fundraising: Greater than half of fundraising organizations polled have not been able to increase the overall percentage of revenue from fundraising during the past three years, the NonProfit Times writes. An aging donor base and turnover among fundraising staffs pose further challenges to come.

New York City’s quality of life gap worsens, report shows: Inequality in the city hasn’t improved since last year and has even worsened in some key categories, according to the Daily News. The study, done by CUNY’s Institute for State and Local Governance, found that disadvantaged groups - mainly women, racial and ethnic minorities, non-citizens and those with disabilities - are almost twice as likely to suffer bad outcomes in education, housing and health.

With public hospitals in the ER, the Mayor must save the patient: The Daily News writes that the New York City municipal hospital system needs intensive care, and it will soon lose the doctor the mayor assigned to heal it, so Bill de Blasio must bend down and listen to what will surely be blunt advice from the incoming leader.

NYC pol against Coney Island homeless shelter plan that could house more than 150 families: City Councilman Mark Treyger said he has no plans to launch protests that have marked other efforts to site homeless shelters in the five boroughs, the Daily News writes. Treyger’s stance came after the nonprofit Women in Need organization, headed by former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, officially unveiled plans for two homeless shelters during a public hearing on contract awards.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

LEAP program brings two rival schools in the Bronx together for the first time through arts activities: Two schools in the Bronx have been kept apart for years despite being in the same building, but now, a program is helping to bridge a gap between students and faculty, according to PIX11.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

A donor's vow to place a certified dance teacher in every NYC public school: Jody Gottfried Arnhold and her husband John's 4.4 million dollar gift to allow Teachers College at Columbia University to establish a new doctoral program to train those who train dance teachers, Inside Philanthropy reports. The Arnholds' intent is to "ensure that Teachers College will create the next generation of leadership in the field of dance education" and ultimately, according to Columbia, "place a certified dance teacher in every public school in New York City."

Colleges are liberal bubbles. Here’s the data: In the counties that are home to public flagship universities, only eight favored Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, according to a Chronicle of Higher Education analysis of voting data. In the 49 counties included in the analysis, Clinton beat Trump, on average, by about 19 percentage points. In counties with a public flagship, the percentage of voters favoring Mrs. Clinton was 11 points, on average, higher than her statewide percentage.

The Jewish Board is one of three 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Award winners:

The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services is one of only three nonprofit organizations to win the 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Award. The award, which is administered by the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York, recognizes excellence in nonprofit management. The Jewish Board and the two other winners, Neighbors Link and Per Scholas, will be honored at an award presentation on Dec. 2, at The New York Academy of Medicine. The event will include a panel discussion moderated by Stephanie Thomas, President of Stetwin Consulting and a board member of NPCC, about the management practices responsible for each organization’s success.





Bronx River Art Center "pops-up" at historic banquet hall in Arthur Avenue neighborhood

As it awaits the renovation of its building, BRAC is popping up at another venue in the Bronx. Rex Hall, located at 602 E. 187th street, has been envisioned as a new cultural hub for Bronx residents as well as for a growing community of artists living in the Bronx. This historic banquet hall, restored by the Belmont Society of Arts & Culture, boasts 3,000 square feet of activity space, with original period detailing, including a restored copper ceiling and dramatic lighting from classic chandeliers. Over the next two months more than 20 Bronx and NYC based artists will be creating artworks in the public view, many of which will be completed during the run of the exhibitions.





Berkshire Taconic announces regional grants for community engagement and affordable housing workshops:

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation’s HousingUs initiative announced over 30,000 dollars in grants to five lead organizations to plan and convene outreach activities that bring residents together to explore the interrelated issues of affordable housing, economic development and town center vitality. The awards follow a request for proposals announced in mid-July that has resulted in at least one funded project in each of the four counties Berkshire Taconic serves. New York winners include the Housing Committee of Hillsdale, NY, Hudson River Housing of Poughkeepsie, NY and Philmont Beautification, Inc. of Philmont.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Development and Communications Coordinator, Stonewall Community Foundation

Stonewall Community Foundation seeks a talented Development and Communications Coordinator to help advance donor engagement and fundraising, with key duties in data administration, event planning, and communications management. This position presents a great opportunity to develop your skills and expertise in public philanthropy. The Development and Communications Coordinator is a central player on the SCF team, which includes three highly effective staff colleagues, a growing Board of Directors, and a host of volunteer committees. Relationship building, creative thinking and writing, and diligent project management are all crucial to the role.





Educational/Disabilities Coordinator, Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Sheltering Arms is looking to hire an Educational Coordinator I for our Early Childhood Education program. The Educational Coordinator works in conjunction with the Educational Director to use reflective supervision to support staff in their interactions with children and families in general Day Care Classrooms. By utilizing best practices and through comprehensive support, the Coordinator supports staff in their efforts to provide an education-rich and developmentally appropriate classroom. Essential functions include conducting classroom observations of teachers and provides ongoing feedback, reviewing all child case records and lesson plans, and ensuring that lesson plans reflect goals as defined within each child’s individual developmental profiles.





Junior Level Communications & Public Relations Professional, Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Anat Gerstein Inc., a boutique communications firm serving the nonprofit sector is seeking a communications and public relations professional with two to five years of experience. We are looking for a creative, high-energy individual who excels at writing, has experience with traditional and social media, is interested in various public policy issues, and easily multitasks. This opportunity will provide broad exposure to New York City nonprofits and a chance to help clients address some of the most pressing public policy issues facing the city. Salary commensurate with experience.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* A group opposed to de Blasio will launch an internet ad campaign Mondaythat targets the mayor for spending 5.4 million dollars in legal fees defending himself in a corruption inquiry and highlights how that money could otherwise have been spent, The Post reports.

* Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday in New York and in other cities for a fifth straight day of protests against Trump, during which people spoke out against the president-elect’s vow to deport undocumented people, the Daily News reports.

* New York City Department of Education officials barred a reporter from a School Leadership Team meeting last week, despite a recent court ruling that such meetings must be open to the public, the Post reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 14 -- New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Food & Wine Gala featuring chef Michael Anthony

Nov. 14 -- The Tourette Association of America will host its Annual Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Nov. 15 -- Brooklyn Historical Society hosts Fall Gala

Nov. 15 -- DIFFA National to introduce 26 grantees combating HIV/AIDS nationwide

Nov. 15 -- Junior Achievement of New York holds Leadership Awards Gala

Nov. 15 -- JustLeadershipUSA holds its Third Annual Benefit at Tribeca Rooftop

Nov. 16 -- Grand St. Settlement Centennial Gala

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

After Schizophrenia diagnosis, a sense of clarity and a place of his own: The New York Times profiles Lavelle Lockett, who was introduced to the East New York Clubhouse, part of Brooklyn Community Services, which is one of eight organizations supported by The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund.

More anger than answers at town hall: A three-hour town hall on a proposed drop-in center on Atlantic Avenue was billed as a way for residents to get answers on the plan from the Department of Homeless Services and nonprofit Breaking Ground, but it quickly turned into a raucous forum in which hundreds yelled at the officials and demanded the plan be stopped, the Queens Chronicle reports.

Community Service Awards set for Nov. 20: The Staten Island Not For Profit Association will host its sixth annual Community Service Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Vanderbilt in South Beach to honor those who help the community, the Staten Island Advance writes. The individuals being honored serve different organizations around Staten Island.

Harlem tech accelerator eyes community-focused job creation: John Henry and his business partners launched the nonprofit Cofound Harlem in early 2015 to help build on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the neighborhood and grow the tech sector there, Next City writes. Cofound Harlem provides entrepreneurs no cost office space during a nine-month program, 50,000 dollars of in-kind services such as legal and accounting assistance, and a mentor network that includes big names like Google, and several wealthy business people Henry connected to when he was a doorman.

Nonprofit group builds three 'tiny homes' for veterans in Syracuse: A few veterans in Syracuse now have new homes, thanks to one nonprofit group, Time Warner Cable reports. A Tiny Home for Good Inc. builds the homes to help people in need.

Oswego County Community Foundation awards 27,286 dollars to nonprofits: Eleven Oswego-area nonprofit groups received grants from the Oswego County Community Foundation, according to Oswego County Today. Recipients included Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation, CNY Arts Center, Oswego County Historical Society and the Oswego Health Foundation.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – The New York League of Conservation Voters, The Wilderness Society and other environmental groups call for wilderness protection for Boreas Ponds, LCA Press Room, Legislative Office Building, Albany.

12 p.m. – Mental health advocates call on NYPD to change response system for people experiencing emotional distress, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie speaks at the New York League of Conservation Voters’ cocktail party, New York Yacht Club, 37 W. 44th St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends New York Public Radio gala, 583 Park Ave., Manhattan.

************