* Amid the growing reliance on technology and complicated formulas to deploy resources and make critical decisions, criminal justice advocates and watchdog groups are seeking more transparency and input over the wayalgorithms are being used.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office admitted that NYCHA Chairwoman Shola Olatoye told de Blasio in 2016 that her agency was widely violating both a local law and federal regulations governing lead paint inspections, the Daily News reports.

*The New York Times reports that more than half of the high schools that the de Blasio administration has targeted for rapid improvement have fallen short of their goals for raising their graduation rates, according to the Education Department.

* Former state Sen. Terry Gipson and New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, two potential Democratic primary challengers to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are joining with affordable housing advocates to attack Cuomo for not doing enough to protect tenants, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.

* Demonstrators marched to Rep. Pete King’s home on Sunday to pressure him to take a more active role in negotiations on immigration legislation, holding a silent vigil on the sidewalk in front of his home while calling for a “clean DREAM Act,” Newsday reports.

* Mayor de Blasio’s administration is looking to hire a consultant to study spots for new and expanded jails, a first step in shutting down violence-plagued Rikers Island, The Daily News reports.

* Since de Blasio took office, New York City’s payments for tenants’ back rent have shot up 68 percent, to $214 million in 2016, Gotham Gazette reported last week, but the city’s record-high homelessness suggests that the program isn’t doing its job, the Post writes in an editorial.

* Despite a $52 million budget last fiscal year, the New York City Department of Education’s Office of Adult and Continuing Education said it awarded only 150 high school equivalency diplomas – less than half as many as the year before,the New York Post reports.

* Five months after New York City officials announced a much-anticipated plan to address school segregation, an advisory group that is supposed to help put the plan into action is finally starting to take shape, Chalkbeat reports.

* Arts in the Armed Forces announced its inaugural Bridge Award on Monday, granting $10,000 to a playwright who has served in the military for the production of a new play, The New York Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The federal tax reform plan could cost Buffalo Public Schools $12.2 million and radically raise the cost of construction for improvements at the region’s colleges, Buffalo’s public housing and elsewhere, The Buffalo News reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that doing away with the Affordable Care Act’s health mandate would result in federal savings of $338 billion by 2027, but other data suggests the savings could be far less, The New York Times reports.

KICKER: "The reason why I’m currently in the A.C.A. is not because I want to avoid the tax penalty, it’s because of the ‘What if?’ If something happens and I leave the hospital with a $10,000 bill, it’s a lot of money that I don’t have.” -- Alexia Manon Senior, via The New York Times Patch